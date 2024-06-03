Timeform analysis | Epsom Derby won by City of Troy

Read Timeform's report of the Derby, which was won in decisive fashion by City of Troy who looks capable of running to an even higher level.

A Derby field lacking 3 of the most significant trial winners, the Dante winner Economics, who would have needed to be supplemented, the sidelined Arabian Crown and the ill-fated Hidden Law, as well as any of the first few home in the 2000 Guineas, though for the second year running the favourite in the Newmarket classic returned from a poor run there to land the spoils, in doing so City of Troy giving his trainer Aidan O'Brien a tenth win in the Blue Riband of the turf, and potentially the most significant for the breed since his first, Galileo, who has now featured as the sire or damsire of O'Brien's last 6 Derby winners; City of Troy had been a really good 2-y-o and he beat a pair of notable trial winners this spring, the field fairly well strung out behind them, which suggests the form overall is up to standard for the race, the fifth the only real concern, though he, like all bar 2 of the runners, was stepping up to around 1½m for the first time, improvement clearly not out of the question; the winner's stable companions ensured the race was well run, the performance of the third probably worth marking up, the race itself a particularly clean one, with only very minor incidents of trouble in running, and that despite Voyage losing his rider at the start and running loose in front of the field for much of the way.

CITY OF TROY looked in good order and bounced back from his poor showing in the Guineas, looking every bit the hugely exciting prospect he'd seemed when winning the Superlative and Dewhurst at 2 yrs, his forward move early in the straight so eyecatching, while his strong finish showing that he relished the extra distance, and that despite having taken a grip for so long, likely to take the beating in the best middle-distance races in Britain/Ireland for the rest of the campaign, though the Travers Stakes was suggested as a target (given he's by a US Triple Crown winner, no surprise connections might seek a win in a top dirt race, the Breeders' Cup Classic later in the year another option); held up, took strong hold, short of room briefly before straight, effort soon after, rapid headway 3f out, led over 2f out, in command soon after and kept on well inside final 1f despite edging up the camber (took plenty of pulling up after line); he leaves the impression he can go to another level in terms of form in the right circumstances. AMBIENTE FRIENDLY sweating beforehand, was the pick on this year's form alone and fully confirmed that, just no match for an outstanding 2-y-o returning to the top of his game, impressing with the way he went though the race but unable to find the same turn of foot as the winner, slightly caught behind the loose horse once City of Troy shot by; in touch, tanked along, smooth headway early in straight, every chance over 2f out, shaken up, left behind by winner, kept on well final 1f, made no impression; he's in the Edward VII and might try and emulate last year's runner-up King of Steel who went on to win that race. LOS ANGELES who sweated up at the start and gave trouble going into stalls, lost his unbeaten record but ran a fine race, doing well considering he helped force the pace, just running out of steam late on, though with loads of stamina in his pedigree and a substantial physique, a programme involving the Irish Derby and St Leger seems likely; close up, travelled well, led entering straight, ridden 3f out, headed over 2f out, no extra final 1f; open to further improvement. DEIRA MILE ran a cracker in first-time cheekpieces, despite not handling the track particularly well and failing to settle (still fighting the rider at Tattenham Corner), proving suited by the step up in trip nonetheless; in rear, not settle fully, effort over 3f out, edged left, good progress 2f out, hung left, not quicken well inside final 1f. SAYEDATY SADATY sent off at long odds and with plenty to find on form, seemed to excel himself, upped in grade, that he might improve for the step up in trip certainly plausible on pedigree, softer ground perhaps a help too (wore bandages); prominent, ridden entering straight, not quicken over 2f out, kept on inside final 1f.

DANCING GEMINI ran at least respectably, upped markedly in trip, likely to prove better at middle distances than shorter in time, with a Derby winner as both sire and dam's sire after all, his effort here just petering out late on after he'd made a lot of ground from the back of the field, ridden much more patiently than previously; in rear, shaken up over 3f out, headway over 2f out, edged left, no extra final 100 yds. BELLUM JUSTUM seemed likely to stay the extra 2f and looks the part, one of the best types in the field, but he probably just wasn't good enough upped in grade, his effort tailing off in the latter stages; slowly into stride, patiently ridden, effort entering straight, laboured headway 2f out, effort flattened out. ANCIENT WISDOM was prominent in the market on the strength of his 2-y-o form, despite not being at his best in finishing second in the Dante, the extra 2f and return to softer ground looking in his favour, but he proved disappointing, turning in a flat effort, not picking up when asked; in touch, shaken up entering straight, not quicken, weakened final 1f, not persevered with once held; he'll have a bit to prove when next seen. EUPHORIC stepping up to 1½m (seemed likely to stay), had improved significantly with each run before this and though that progression was halted, he was here as a pacemaker and remains likely to resume on an upward curve once he's running on his own merits again; led, shaken up 4f out, headed entering straight, weakened over 1f out. TABLETALK supplemented for this after his recent maiden win, ran about as well as could have been expected upped considerably in grade, just not knowing enough on turf debut to get involved; held up, ridden entering straight, made no impression; he'll stay beyond 1½m and will go on improving.

KAMBOO was flying too high in this grade at this early stage of his career, looking to be carrying condition on his first start in 6 months, upped markedly in trip for turf debut, though that neither here nor there on the day; held up, shaken up entering straight, ran green, left behind over 2f out; should stay at least 1¼m; he remains with potential at a more realistic level. GOD'S WINDOW was below form, beaten before the 2f longer trip came into play, facing a stiffish task in this company, but like Ancient Wisdom not doing much for the form of the Dante; held up, shaken up before straight, short of room briefly home turn, left behind soon after. MACDUFF representing the form of the Sandown Classic Trial, went smoothly enough until the approach to Tattenham Corner, but then didn't handle the track at all, best judged on earlier efforts, a taking sort with a good pedigree and still with some potential to improve; held up, travelled well, effort entering straight, hung left, not quicken, weakened 2f out; he should stay 1½m. DALLAS STAR who sweated up beforehand, was in trouble a long way out and never looked likely to repeat the form of his shock reappearance win; tracked pace, shaken up soon after halfway, weakened over 2f out, eased. MR HAMPSTEAD a maiden, was out of his depth, having left Roger Varian, though noteworthy as possibly the last son of Galileo to run in the Derby (there is a small final crop that will be 3-y-os in 2025); slowly into stride, mid-division, labouring over 4f out, dropped away early in straight. VOYAGE had an unfortunate second outing, stumbling and unseating his rider at the start, though he led the field while loose for most of the way and happily didn't cause much interference.