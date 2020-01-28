Antepost Angle: Free Cheltenham Festival tips for Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase

With the Dublin Racing Festival looming large this weekend, there's still time for another major overhaul in the antepost market for several Cheltenham races, including the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase.

Altior, Chacun Pour Soi and Defi Du Seuil have been vying for favouritism throughout the season and the latter took full control of matters when following up his Tingle Creek win with a taking performance in Ascot's Clarence House Chase.

Defi Du Seuil is just about the complete package now as his jumping looked a touch scruffy still at the start of the season when scrambling home in the Shloer Chase.

He's improved a lot in that department and doesn't really have anything to prove when it comes to ground conditions either having been equally as effective on proper spring ground when dominating the juvenile division in his youth.

He sets the bar at which to aim but at 2/1 the juice in his price has completely dried up and there's still a big question over how we read last season's Punchestown form when Chacun Pour Soi slammed him by over four lengths.

That was Chacun Pour Soi's second run of a really light novice campaign, whereas Philip Hobbs' Cheltenham Festival winner was having his sixth.

That probably told on the day and I'd expect Defi Du Seuil - who also bad a bad blunder at the fifth-last at Punchestown - to reverse the form this March, especially after Chacun Pour Soi's relatively disappointing comeback run behind A Plus Tard over Christmas.

A Plus Tard has long been considered a Ryanair Chase contender by trainer Henry De Bromhead but he clearly has plenty of gears and it will be fascinating to see how that pair shape up again in Saturday's Ladbrokes Dublin Chase.

With John Durkan winner Min now all but certain to take the Ryanair route, he might not be asked to drop back in trip this weekend but Willie Mullins' must be tempted to roll the dice with CILAOS EMERY against the supposed 'big two'.

He has an identical official rating to A Plus Tard (165) after his two really impressive wins at the minimum trip this season and he's now unbeaten from three chase starts in total having bolted up at Gowran Park on his only novice outing last January.

A setback ruled him out of the Festival but given he'd thrashed Impact Factor, eventual Arkle winner Duc De Genievres and Ex Patriot at Gowran, then it's not hard to image he'd have gone close.

This season he's been very good, beating Ornua by nine-and-a-half lengths in the Poplar Square Chase at Naas before another improved effort in a three-runner Hilly Way Chase field at Cork.

He and Ballyoisin went at it from quite a long way out and put Great Field under so much pressure he unseated Jody McGarvey. Danny Mullins sent Cilaos Emery to the front three out and he measured the last two fences extremely well for such an inexperienced chaser.

Ballyoisin, beaten seven lengths at the line, had previously beaten A Plus Tard two and three-quarters in the Fortria at Navan so there is plenty of substance to the form.

It would take a pretty significant performance for anything to usurp Defi Du Seuil at the top of the Champion Chase market but while some punters are keeping the faith with the much-vaunted Chacun Pour Soi, the value currently appears to lie with his 10/1 (General) stablemate who possesses a similar level of potential.