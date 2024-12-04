Thriving Grey Dawning bang on course for King George

Skelton had been quick to dampen Boxing Day talk in the immediate aftermath of his runner-up finish to Royale Pagaille last month, but his Cheltenham Festival winner has done nothing but thrive since, leading to a change of heart.

“I was rather determined not to persuade myself otherwise, but I cannot believe how well he has come out of the race, and I really mean that – that’s not trainer hopefulness,” said Skelton, speaking after saddling Royal Infantry to victory at Haydock on Wednesday.

“I’m genuinely surprised how well he has come out of the race. There’s no pressure to run him from the owners, but he’s come out of the race so well – even the next day.

“He did two canters yesterday with Tom Messenger, who rides him every day – he’s staggered how well he’s come out of it. At the moment, he is going to Kempton until he’s not.

“Before, I was thinking about going to Kempton, now he is definitely going until he’s not.”