Saturday's headline winning selections
Saturday's headline winning selections

The Sporting Life racing tipsters found winners galore on Saturday

By Sporting Life
16:42 · SAT February 03, 2024

Maxxum's 28/1 success at Leopardstown was the highlight of a wonderful Saturday for the Sporting Life racing tipping team.

He was the selection of Matt Brocklebank's Value Bet and our flagship column completed a red-letter day having putting up Java Point at 12/1 prior to his success in the Virgin Bet Masters Handicap Chase.

Not to be outdone, Andrew Asquith also found two winners as the flying start to his Weekend View tenure continued.

Published every Tuesday, he highlighted Afaadil at 9/1 for the bet365 Scottish County Handicap Hurdle (returned a winning 100/30 favourite) and Sandown winner Saint Davy at 10/1 (SP 4/1).

The Punting Pointers duo of Dave Massey and Rory Delargy are always worth following and they had Scilly Isles winner Nickle Back at 14/1 while our new Irish tipster Tony Keenan's only bet of the day - Il Etait Temps to place in the Irish Arkle - landed at 5/2.

All in all to recommended stakes at advised prices it meant a profit of 67.7 points across every Saturday racing preview published in our transparent Sporting Life tipping record.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

