The Sporting Life racing tipsters found winners galore on Saturday

He was the selection of Matt Brocklebank's Value Bet and our flagship column completed a red-letter day having putting up Java Point at 12/1 prior to his success in the Virgin Bet Masters Handicap Chase.

Not to be outdone, Andrew Asquith also found two winners as the flying start to his Weekend View tenure continued.

Published every Tuesday, he highlighted Afaadil at 9/1 for the bet365 Scottish County Handicap Hurdle (returned a winning 100/30 favourite) and Sandown winner Saint Davy at 10/1 (SP 4/1).

The Punting Pointers duo of Dave Massey and Rory Delargy are always worth following and they had Scilly Isles winner Nickle Back at 14/1 while our new Irish tipster Tony Keenan's only bet of the day - Il Etait Temps to place in the Irish Arkle - landed at 5/2.

All in all to recommended stakes at advised prices it meant a profit of 67.7 points across every Saturday racing preview published in our transparent Sporting Life tipping record.