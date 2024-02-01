Sporting Life tipping record: How our recommended bets performed

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2024.

Points system explained We use a points system, ranging from 0.5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes. In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on. Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. We advise at prices available with major bookmakers at the time of publication and where the general price is considered acceptable. Only bet what you can afford, and if you are concerned about your gambling please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org. Click here to view our tips for the forthcoming sporting action. Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (January 2024) is +5083.64pts February fixed odds total = +0pts

Racing: Andrew Asquith Weekend View (Feb 3) - 1pt win Saint Davy in the 3.10 Sandown at 10/1 (Betvictor, William Hill); 1pt win Castle Robin in the 3.45 Sandown at 12/1 (General); 1pt win Afadil in the 2.50 Musselburgh at 9/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power, Betway). Result pending Punting Pointers (Feb 1) - 1pt win Templier in the 4.00 Ffos Las at 4/1 (General). Result pending

Football: Mark O'Haire's best bets (Feb 2-3) - 3pts Tranmere vs Crewe - BTTS + Over 2.5 Goals at 6/5 (Sky Bet), 2.5pts Cheltenham to win (draw no bet) vs Wycombe at 10/11 (Sky Bet), 2.5pts Man Utd 6+ corners and most corners vs West Ham at 10/11 (Sky Bet). Result pending Bristol City vs Leeds (Feb 2) - 1pt Ilia Gruev to be shown a card at 9/2 (William Hill). Result pending AFCON day 21 tips (Feb 2) - 1.5pts Nigeria to win and Under 3.5 Goals vs Angola at 23/20 (Coral), 1pt No first scorer in DR Congo vs Guinea at 5/1 (General). Result pending West Ham vs Bournemouth (Feb 1) - 1.5pts Tomas Soucek 1+ headed shots on target at 5/2 (Betfair, Paddy Power), 0.5pts Tomas Soucek 2+ headed shots on target at 20/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power). Result pending Wolves v Man Utd (Feb 1) - 1.5pts Nelson Semedo to commit 2+ fouls at 6/4 (Sporting Index), 1pt Pedro Neto 1+ assists at 7/2 (Sky Bet). Result pending

Golf: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Feb 1-Feb 4) - 3pts win Max Homa at 18/1 (General); 2pts win Patrick Cantlay at 20/1 (General); 1pt e.w. Wyndham Clark at 70/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1pt e.w. Adam Scott at 80/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1pt e.w. Cam Davis at 110/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6). Result pending SDC Open (Feb 1-4) - 1pt e.w. Jovan Rebula at 100/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Dylan Mostert at 100/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Mikael Lindberg at 125/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6). Result pending Bahrain Championship (Feb 1-Feb 4) - 2pts e.w. Antoine Rozner at 25/1 (BoyleSports 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 2pts e.w. Sebastian Soderberg at 30/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1.5pts e.w. Bernd Wiesberger at 45/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Rafa Cabrera Bello at 100/1 (BoyleSports 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Nacho Elvira at 100/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6). Result pending

Darts: Premier League Darts Night One (Feb 1) - 1pt Cross to win and hit most 180s at 13/8 (Sky Bet), 1pt MVG to win and Smith to hit most 180s at 3/1 (Sky Bet), 1pt Littler and Humphries to hit a 100+ checkout each at 4/1 (Sky Bet), 1pt Price to face Littler in the final at 7/1 (Sky Bet), 1pt Littler v Humphries to have most 180s in the QFs at 11/10 (Sky Bet). Result pending

Cricket: New Zealand v South Africa first Test (Feb 3-7) - 2pts Daryl Mitchell top New Zealand top first innings batsman at 9/2 (General); 2pts Zubayr Hamza top South Africa first innings batsman at 4/1 (General). Result pending India v England second Test (Feb 2-6) - 2pts Axar Patel top India first innings batsman at 33/1 (General); 2pts Jasprit Bumrah top India first innings bowler at 9/2 (Coral, Ladbrokes). Result pending

Tennis: ATP Tour (Jan 29-Feb 4) - 1pt e.w. Gael Monfils in the Open Sud de France at 9/1 (BetVictor); 1pt e.w. Arthur Cazaux in the Open Sud de France at 16/1 (bet365, William Hill, Star Sport). Result pending