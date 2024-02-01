Sporting Life tipping record: How our recommended bets performed

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2024.
We use a points system, ranging from 0.5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes.
In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on.
Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. We advise at prices available with major bookmakers at the time of publication and where the general price is considered acceptable.
Only bet what you can afford, and if you are concerned about your gambling please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.
Click here to view our tips for the forthcoming sporting action.
Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (January 2024) is +5083.64pts
Andrew Asquith Weekend View (Feb 3) - 1pt win Saint Davy in the 3.10 Sandown at 10/1 (Betvictor, William Hill); 1pt win Castle Robin in the 3.45 Sandown at 12/1 (General); 1pt win Afadil in the 2.50 Musselburgh at 9/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power, Betway). Result pending
Punting Pointers (Feb 1) - 1pt win Templier in the 4.00 Ffos Las at 4/1 (General). Result pending
Mark O'Haire's best bets (Feb 2-3) - 3pts Tranmere vs Crewe - BTTS + Over 2.5 Goals at 6/5 (Sky Bet), 2.5pts Cheltenham to win (draw no bet) vs Wycombe at 10/11 (Sky Bet), 2.5pts Man Utd 6+ corners and most corners vs West Ham at 10/11 (Sky Bet). Result pending
Bristol City vs Leeds (Feb 2) - 1pt Ilia Gruev to be shown a card at 9/2 (William Hill). Result pending
AFCON day 21 tips (Feb 2) - 1.5pts Nigeria to win and Under 3.5 Goals vs Angola at 23/20 (Coral), 1pt No first scorer in DR Congo vs Guinea at 5/1 (General). Result pending
West Ham vs Bournemouth (Feb 1) - 1.5pts Tomas Soucek 1+ headed shots on target at 5/2 (Betfair, Paddy Power), 0.5pts Tomas Soucek 2+ headed shots on target at 20/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power). Result pending
Wolves v Man Utd (Feb 1) - 1.5pts Nelson Semedo to commit 2+ fouls at 6/4 (Sporting Index), 1pt Pedro Neto 1+ assists at 7/2 (Sky Bet). Result pending
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Feb 1-Feb 4) - 3pts win Max Homa at 18/1 (General); 2pts win Patrick Cantlay at 20/1 (General); 1pt e.w. Wyndham Clark at 70/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1pt e.w. Adam Scott at 80/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1pt e.w. Cam Davis at 110/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6). Result pending
SDC Open (Feb 1-4) - 1pt e.w. Jovan Rebula at 100/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Dylan Mostert at 100/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Mikael Lindberg at 125/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6). Result pending
Bahrain Championship (Feb 1-Feb 4) - 2pts e.w. Antoine Rozner at 25/1 (BoyleSports 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 2pts e.w. Sebastian Soderberg at 30/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1.5pts e.w. Bernd Wiesberger at 45/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Rafa Cabrera Bello at 100/1 (BoyleSports 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Nacho Elvira at 100/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6). Result pending
Premier League Darts Night One (Feb 1) - 1pt Cross to win and hit most 180s at 13/8 (Sky Bet), 1pt MVG to win and Smith to hit most 180s at 3/1 (Sky Bet), 1pt Littler and Humphries to hit a 100+ checkout each at 4/1 (Sky Bet), 1pt Price to face Littler in the final at 7/1 (Sky Bet), 1pt Littler v Humphries to have most 180s in the QFs at 11/10 (Sky Bet). Result pending
New Zealand v South Africa first Test (Feb 3-7) - 2pts Daryl Mitchell top New Zealand top first innings batsman at 9/2 (General); 2pts Zubayr Hamza top South Africa first innings batsman at 4/1 (General). Result pending
India v England second Test (Feb 2-6) - 2pts Axar Patel top India first innings batsman at 33/1 (General); 2pts Jasprit Bumrah top India first innings bowler at 9/2 (Coral, Ladbrokes). Result pending
ATP Tour (Jan 29-Feb 4) - 1pt e.w. Gael Monfils in the Open Sud de France at 9/1 (BetVictor); 1pt e.w. Arthur Cazaux in the Open Sud de France at 16/1 (bet365, William Hill, Star Sport). Result pending
Antepost Punting Pointers (Mar 12-15) - 0.5pts e.w. Excelero in Boodles Juvenile Hurdle at 14/1 (NRNB General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5); 0.5pts e.w. Corach Rambler in Cheltenham Gold Cup at 25/1 (bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes). Result pending
Antepost Punting Pointers (Mar 12) - 1pt win Favori De Champdou at 16/1 (bet365, Unibet). Result pending
Antepost Punting Pointers (Feb 4) - 2pts win Gentleman De Mee in Dublin Chase at 3/1 (General). Result pending
Antepost Punting Pointers (Mar 14) - 1pt e.w. Banbridge in Ryanair Chase at 20/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3) – minimum 16/1. Result pending
Antepost Punting Pointers (Mar 15) - 1pt e.w Corach Rambler in Cheltenham Gold Cup at 33/1 (General - 1/5 1,2,3). Result pending
Antepost Punting Pointers (Mar 14) - 1pt win Irish Point in the Paddy Power Stayers Hurdle at Cheltenham at 16/1 (General) . Result pending
Antepost Punting Pointers (Mar 13) - 0.5pts e.w. Captain Guinness in Champion Chase at 20/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair 1/5 1,2,3); 0.5pts e.w. Haddex Des Obeaux in Champion Chase at 50/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3). Result pending
Antepost Value Bet (June 2024) - 1pt win See The Fire in the Oaks at 33/1 (bet365, 25/1 General). Result pending
PL mid-season tips (Jan 10 - May 19) - 5pts Manchester City to win the league at 4/5 (Betfair, Paddy Power), 2pts Brentford to finish in the top half at 19/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power), 1pt Kevin De Bruyne to finish as top assister at 40/1 (William Hill), 0.5pts Ollie Watkins to win PFA Player of the Year at 80/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending
EFL mid-season tips (Jan - May) - 2pts Plymouth to be relegated from the Championship at 11/2 (General), 1pt e.w. Barrow to win League Two at 25/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power 1/3 1-2), 1pt Colchester to finish in top half of League Two at 33/1 (BetVictor), 1pt Bristol City to finish in top six of the Championship at 16/1 (Sky Bet, William Hill), 1pt Cheltenham to finish in top half of League One at 16/1 (BetVictor). Result pending
AFCON 2023 outright (Jan - Feb) - 5pts e.w Senegal to win AFCON 2023 at 6/1 (General 1/2 1,2), 3.5pts e.w Ivory Coast to win AFCON 2023 at 7/1 (General 1/2 1,2), 1.5pts e.w Mali to win AFCON 2023 at 20/1 (General 1/2 1,2), 5pts Zambia to finish in top two of Group F at 27/20 (Unibet, BetMGM), 2pts Burkina Faso to win Group D at 4/1 (General), 2pts e.w Vincent Aboubakar AFCON 2023 top scorer at 16/1 (bet365 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending
FA Cup outright (Jan 4 - May 25) - 2pts e.w. Chelsea to win the FA Cup at 11/1 (William Hill 1,2 1/2), 1pt e.w. Nottingham Forest to win FA Cup at 66/1 (General 1,2 1/2). Result pending
Carabao Cup outright - 2pts e.w. Liverpool to win the Carabao Cup at 8/1 (Betway), 1pt e.w. Brighton to win the Carabao Cup at 20/1 (General). Result pending
Champions League Outright - 2.5pts e.w. Real Madrid to win the Champions League at 8/1 (General 1/2 1,2), 1pt e.w. Atletico Madrid to win the Champions League at 25/1 (General 1/2 1,2), 1pt e.w. Rodrygo to be top goalscorer at 50/1 (General 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Antoine Griezmann to be top goalscorer at 80/1 (General 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending
Europa League - 2pts e.w. Roma to win the Europa League at 16/1 (General - 1/2 odds 1,2), 2pts e.w. Bayer Leverkusen to win the Europa League at 20/1 (General - 1/2 odds 1,2), 2pts e.w. West Ham to win the Europa League at 20/1 (General - 1/2 odds 1,2). Result pending
Europa Conference League - 5pts Aston Villa to win at 4/1 (General). Result pending
Premier League Outright (Aug 11) - 3pts e.w. Arsenal to win the title at 5/1 (General - 1/2 odds 1,2), 2pts e.w. Liverpool to win the title at 8/1 (General - 1/2 odds 1,2), 5pts Newcastle to finish in the top four at 13/8 (Sky Bet), 5pts Brighton to win the league without the 'big seven' at 13/8 (Sky Bet, BetVictor). Result pending
Premier League top scorer (Aug 11) - 2pts e.w. Harry Kane to be top goalscorer at 14/1 (Betway 1,2,3 1/4), 2pts Dominic Solanke to score 15+ league goals at 5/1 (bet365), 1pt e.w. Ollie Watkins to be top goalscorer at 33/1 (General 1,2,3,4 1/4), 0.75pt e.w. Dominic Solanke to be top goalscorer at 250/1 (BetVictor 1,2,3,4 1/4). Result pending
Premier League Specials (Aug 11) - 5pts Luton 31 or less total season points at 4/5 (bet365), 4pts Luton to score the least goals at 9/4 (Sky Bet), 2pts e.w. Darwin Núñez to have the most shots on target at 14/1 (Betway 1/4 1,2,3), 1pt André Onana to win the Golden Glove award at 7/1 (SkyBet, Betway), 0.5pts e.w. Kai Havertz to record the most assists at 90/1 (PaddyPower, Betfair 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending
Bundesliga outright (Aug 18 - May 18) - 4pts RB Leipzig to win the Bundesliga w/o Bayern Munich at 5/2 (General), 2pts e.w. Randal Kolo Muani to be top goalscorer at 14/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3), 1pt RB Leipzig to win the Bundesliga at 12/1 (General). Result pending
La Liga Outright (Aug 11-May 26) - 5pts Atlético Madrid to win La Liga without Barcelona and Real Madrid at 5/6 (Sky Bet), 3pts Barcelona to win La Liga at 7/5 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook, Unibet), 1.5pts e.w. Rodrygo to be La Liga top goalscorer at 18/1 (Betway 1/4 1,2,3), 0.5pts Atlético Madrid to win La Liga at 12/1 (BetVictor, Parimatch), 0.5pts Jude Bellingham to score 15 or more La Liga goals at 20/1 (bet365). Result pending
Championship outright tips (Aug 3-May 30) - 6pts Middlesbrough to finish in the top six at 5/4 (Sky Bet, Betfair, Paddy Power), 6pts Millwall to finish in the top half at 6/5 (BetVictor), 3pts Sheffield Wednesday to be relegated at 4/1 (General), 1pt e.w. Ellis Simms to be top goalscorer at 25/1 (bet365 - 1/4 odds 1,2,3,4), 0.75pts e.w. Conor Chaplin top goalscorer at 40/1 (bet365 - 1/4 odds 1,2,3,4). Result pending
League One outright tips (Aug 4-May 30) - 6pts Bolton Wanderers to finish in the top six at evens (Unibet, Boylesports), 3pts Bolton Wanderers to be promoted at 11/4 (Paddy Power, Betfair), 2.5pts Shrewsbury to be relegated at 10/3 (Sky Bet), 2pts e.w. Oxford United to win League One 18/1 (Sky Bet - 1/5 odds 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w Cole Stockton to be top goalscorer at 50/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes - 1/4 odds 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Burton Albion to win League One at 66/1 (Sky Bet - 1/5 odds 1,2,3,4). Result pending
League Two outright tips (Aug 4-May 30) - 4pts e.w. Stockport County to win League Two at 6/1 (Sky Bet - 1/5 odds 1,2,3,4), 2pt e.w. MK Dons to win League Two at 20/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes - 1/4 odds 1,2,3), 1pt e.w. Walsall to win League Two at 40/1 (General - 1/4 odds 1,2,3), 1pt e.w. Mo Eisa to be League Two top goalscorer at 22/1 (Sky Bet - 1/4 odds 1,2,3,4), 1pt Crewe to be relegated at 6/1 (BetVictor). Result pending
National League outright tips (Aug 5 - May 30) - 4pts Scunthorpe to win National League North at 2/1 (Betway), 2.5pts Barnet to finish in the top seven of the National League at 2/1 (Sky Bet), 2pts Altrincham to finish in the top seven of the National League at 12/1 (bet365), 0.5pt Altrincham to finish in the top three of the National League at 40/1 (bet365), 0.5pt e.w. Kurt Willoughby to be National League top goalscorer at 40/1 (bet365 - 1/4 odds 1,2,3,4). Result pending
Premier League Darts Outright (Feb 1-May 23) - 2pts Luke Littler to hit a nine-darter in the Premier League season at 6/1 (Sky Bet, William Hill) Result pending
India v England Test series (Jan 25-Mar 11) - 3pts Joe Root top England series batsman at 23/10 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook). Result pending
WTA Tour 2024 (Jan-Dec) - 1pt Coco Gauff to be year-end number one at 14/1 (bet365); 1pt Elina Svitolina to finish in the top eight at 7/1 (Sky Bet); 3pts Peyton Stearns to finish in the top 50 at 22/25 (Unibet, BetUK). Result pending
ATP Tour 2024 (Jan-Dec) - 1pt Jannik Sinner to be year-end world number one at 7/1 (Unibet, BetUK); 3pts Holger Rune to finish in the world’s top 10 at 4/6 (Unibet, BetUK); 3pts Arthur Fils to finish in the world’s top 35 at 7/10 (Unibet, BetUK); 2pts Andrey Rublev to reach a Grand Slam semi-final at 11/4 (bet365); 3pts Hubert Hurkacz to serve the most aces at 7/4 (Coral, Ladbrokes). Result pending
Women's Grand Slams 2024 (Jan-Sep) - 1pt e.w. Qinwen Zheng in the French Open at 40/1 (General 1/2 1,2); 1pt e.w. Naomi Osaka in the US Open at 40/1 (Sky Bet 1/2 1,2). Result pending
Men's Grand Slams 2024 (Jan-Sep) - 0.5pt e.w. Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Australian Open at 50/1 (Sky Bet 1/2 1,2); 1pt win Casper Ruud in the French Open at 30/1 (Unibet, BetUK, BetMGM); 1pt e.w. Matteo Berrettini in Wimbledon at 33/1 (bet365, LiveScoreBet 1/2 1,2); 1pt e.w. Holger Rune in the US Open at 40/1 (General 1/2 1,2). Result pending
Six Nations specials (Feb 2-Mar 16) - 2pts Damian Penaud top tryscorer at 4/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes); 1pt Penaud top tryscorer, France win title at 7/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes); 1pt e.w. Blair Kinghorn top try-corer at 80/1 (BoyleSports 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 5pts win Thomas Ramos at evens (Sky Bet, William Hill); 1pt e.w. George Ford at 10/1 (William Hill 1/3 1,2); 1pt Cameron Woki at 66/1 (Sky Bet, BoyleSports). Result pending
Six Nations (Feb 2-Mar 16) - 3pts France to win the Six Nations at 6/5 (General); 1pt France-England straight forecast at 7/1 (Sky Bet); 1pt England to win the Triple Crown at 4/1 (BetVictor, BoyleSports). Result pending
Super Bowl LVIII (Sep 7-Feb 11) - 1pt Jalen Hurts to be named NFL MVP at 12/1 (bet365, Paddy Power, Betfair); 2pts Philadelphia Eagles to be the latest unbeaten team at 6/1 (Sky Bet); 4pts Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen both to throw 35+ regular season touchdowns at 5/2 (Sky Bet); 5pts Garrett Wilson (Jets) 1250+ Receiving Yards at 11/8 (Sky Bet). Result pending
Super Bowl LVIII (Sep 7-Feb 11) - 2pts Atlanta Falcons to win NFC South at 2/1 (Sky Bet); 1pt Chicago Bears under 7.5 wins at 1/1 (Sky Bet); 1pt Washington Commanders over 6.5 wins at 1/1 (Sky Bet); 0.5pts Jacksonville Jaguars to be no.1 seed in AFC at 11/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending