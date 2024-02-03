Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan preview and best bets for Saturday February 3 Leopardstown

The make-up of the Dublin Racing Festival day one will not please everyone and critics have valid points from the ‘Mullinsisation’ of top-level Irish national hunt racing to a bumper where the front two in the betting probably shouldn’t be running.

This is not to say the races aren’t interesting – they are, though perhaps not for betting on – rather that it could be a better meeting with some tweaks but that discussion is for another day as punters can only play the races they are dealt.

The featured Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup at 3:35 is one of races and I have no strong view beyond asking the question what will Christmas have taken out of Galopin Des Champs? His win in the Savills was as good as his Cheltenham win in March and it took a while for him to get back to this best after that.

Jetara has been a long-term fancy for the Nathaniel Lacy & Partners Solicitors Novice Hurdle (1:20) but the market has moved in her favour since declarations and it is hard to suggest her at current odds. Both the Mullins outsiders, I Will Be Baie and Dancing City, look a little overpriced in that.

The McCann Fitzgerald Spring Juvenile Hurdle at 1:50 is tough to unravel. Storm Heart was the most impressive of these visually at Punchestown, posting fast late splits off a slow pace, but that is reflected in the market and perhaps the most solid of all is Kala Conti.

Kargese should in theory reverse Christmas form with her at the weights and with a run but Kala Conti may not have been suited by the steady pace last time despite winning and is interesting in the place markets.

Perhaps the Goffs Irish Arkle Novice Chase at 2:25 is most appealing, albeit not in the outright market as Marine Nationale should be very hard to beat. The ones behind him in the betting may be more vulnerable, however.

Facile Vega’s ceiling is high but we have seen his floor on his last two runs at this track on decent ground while his jumping of fences has been only satisfactory so far.

Found A Fifty took advantage of his disappointing run at Christmas to win a Grade 1 but the form of that looks weak and the time was poor while he also did plenty wrong in the race.

Both are likely to be ridden forward if past tactics are anything to go by and likely mix it with Marine Nationale while IL ETAIT TEMPS could be there to pick up the pieces.