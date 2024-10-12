The Lion In Winter non-runner in Dewhurst due to bruised foot

The Lion In Winter, big-race favourite for this afternoon's Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket, has been taken out of the race due to a bruised foot.
The son of Sea The Stars had topped the market for the seven-furlong Group 1 since it was decided he'd sidestep the Goffs Million and be pointed at the Future Champions Festival highlight, but Aidan O'Brien's son of Sea The Stars will not participate after featuring on a list of non-runners.
The official description on the BHA website states The Lion In Winter has a 'bruised foot' and his defection leaves recent Middle Park Stakes winner Shadow Of Light the odds-on favourite.
Sky Bet make William Buick's mount a 4/6 shot, ahead of Charlie Appleby stablemate Ancient Truth - the impressive Superlative Stakes winner when last seen - at 11/4 under James Doyle.
Seagulls Eleven (Hugo Palmer/Oisin Murphy) is next in at 17/2, while O'Brien is still represented by outsiders Expanded and Rock Of Cashel.
In the big handicap of the day - the Club Godolphin Cesarewitch Handicap - Gavin Cromwell's Sixandahalf was taken out on the morning of the race after he was found to be lame.
Newmarket
1.15 Liberty Lane 13/8 from 11/4
1.50 Shackleton 6/5 from 13/8
2.25 Stanhope Gardens 3/1 from 5/1
York
1.30 It Aint Two 11/2 from 6/1
2.05 Stressfree 7/1 from 17/2
2.40 Germanic 13/2 from 15/2
