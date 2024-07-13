Super Saturday market movers | Value Bet tip Enfjaar slashed at York

We round up Super Saturday's market movers with Inisherin well-backed in the July Cup and Value Bet tip Enfjaar slashed at York.

Plenty of market movers on Super Saturday and the big news in the My Pension Expert July Cup is that Regional has been taken out due to the ground. Punters only want to get with one horse in the race, though, with Kevin Ryan’s Inisherin heavily backed into 7/4 favouritism from a general 7/2, while there are nibbles of each-way support for both Mill Stream (9/1 from 12s) and Jasour (10/1 from 14s) at Sky Bet.

Vandeek is a solid enough 4/1 chance in the July Cup, but the Simon & Ed Crisford team are responsible for well-backed horses away from the feature with their Awaal now 5/1 from 15/2 in the bet365 Bunbury Cup. Their Telemark is also popular in the opening John Smith’s Racing Handicap at York, he’s now 9/4 from 3/1 at Sky Bet, while the same stable’s Quddwah is a strong 11/8 favourite in the Summer Mile Stakes at Ascot where Sparks Fly and Epictetus are non-runners due to the drying ground and stiffness, respectively.

In the John Smith’s Cup at York the two for money are Enfjaar and Botanical with the Roger Varian-trained pair now battling it out for favouritism. Enfjaar, tipped at 12/1 by our red-hot Value Bet tipster Matt Brocklebank, is now 5/1 at Sky Bet and his stablemate is the same price after both attracted support on Saturday morning.

In the John Smith’s Silver Cup Alsakib is 11/2 from 13/2 for the in-form Andrew Balding yard, who had six winners on Friday. Balding has several good chances around the country today including King's Lynn in the 1.45 Ascot, Big Sip in the 1.57 Ascot, Tactician in the 3.32 Ascot and Al Shabab Storm in the 6.05 Chester.

