Sporting Life columnists produce bumper Saturday with multiple big-priced winners

Matt Brocklebank provided the final flourish with 16/1 Fiercely Proud taking the concluding Ladbrokes Handicap Hurdle at Ascot.

Ben Pauling's horse just got the verdict from Kabral Du Mathan, who fought gamely to extend his unbeaten run only to lose out by a short head.

It was Matt's third big Saturday winner in four weeks following those of Gemirande (11/1) and Navajoe Indy (16/1), taking his profit for 2024 past 120 points at an ROI of almost 40%.

Earlier, Ben Linfoot's Verdict proved bang on the money with headline selection Milldam, described as 'the bet of the day' by our form expert who backed up his view with 2pts win at 6/1.

Returned a 5/2 favourite, the gamble never really looked in doubt as Gavin Sheehan made every yard of the running aboard the top weight.

Back at Ascot, the Long Walk Hurdle went to Crambo, who had been advised on Tuesday in Andrew Asquith's Weekend View.

And all this after the Punting Pointers duo had kicked things off away from the ITV cameras with a 22/1 winner at Hereford.

Timeforarum held on by a neck on a day where the cards fell right for all of our regular tipping team, who will be back from Monday to cover a packed Christmas schedule.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.