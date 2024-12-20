Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Ascot and Haydock Saturday December 21

Our form expert has three selections for Saturday's ITV racing action at Ascot and Haydock Park.
The Verdict: Saturday December 21
2pts win Milldam in 2.40 Haydock at 6/1 (General)
1pt win Favour And Fortune in 3.35 Ascot at 14/1 (bet365, Ladbrokes)
1pt win Black Hawk Eagle in 3.35 Ascot at 20/1 (General)
Take two in tricky Ladbrokes
There are lots of horses in with chances in the Ladbrokes Handicap Hurdle at Ascot on Saturday and while there’s a handful in there with attractive-looking handicap marks, this could be a day for a tough horse rather than a progressive one.
It's going to be cold, wet and windy, getting a bit of cover could be vital and even on ground that might still have a bit of ‘good’ in it come race time it’s a proven battler I want on my side.
With all the above in mind Alan King’s FAVOUR AND FORTUNE appeals at 14/1, even if he is returning later than planned after an early-season setback.
King had him pencilled in for the Greatwood until he injured a hock, but it’s good to see he has recovered in time for a crack at a prize his trainer has won twice before with Raya Star and Tritonic.
Favour And Fortune goes well fresh and when we last saw him he knuckled down to beat a strong field in the Scottish Champion Hurdle up at Ayr in April.
The tight finish meant he only went up 3lb, but he beat five subsequent winners that day, including L’Eau du Sud and Rubaud, while I loved the way he scrapped late when challenged to seal the deal.
That was just his sixth hurdles start and while fences look his calling next season, he can still play a leading role in the big handicap hurdles this campaign before his switch to the bigger obstacles.
He looks underestimated, possibly on the back of the eight months off, but if King was eyeing a Greatwood I’m sure he’ll have him primed for this and he’s worth chancing.
I do want two against the field in an open race and while there were nibbles of support for him on Friday prices around the 20/1 mark still look very fair for Kerry Lee’s BLACK HAWK EAGLE.
The ex-Noel Meade horse has done well since switching to his new yard, winning two handicaps in December and January last season, while he has returned this term in good nick.
Third in the Welsh Champion Hurdle on his reappearance at Ffos Las, I thought he improved on that form when second to Norman Fletcher at Huntingdon where he raced a bit keenly and didn’t get a clean run through.
He shaped well and getting cover in a bigger field could see him improve again on this third start of the season – the point at which he was at his best in the last campaign.
This is a serious step up in class, there is no doubt, but he’s getting weight from the field and Kerry Lee has a very tidy record at Ascot, winning four and finishing second five times from her 24 representatives.
Jockey Liam Harrison had a double at this meeting last year, too, so riding at Ascot should fill him with confidence on his first ride aboard this interesting contender.
The Verdict: Back FAVOUR AND FORTUNE & BLACK HAWK EAGLE in the 3.35 Ascot
Snowden hoping for run of the Mill
Up at Haydock it’s likely to be heavy ground with more rain forecast and it could be a case of who’s left standing in the Betfred Tommy Whittle Handicap Chase.
That could be Regal Blue if he’s on a going day, but he’s an in and out character who is tough to predict and last year’s winner Famous Bridge could be hard to beat off just a 2lb higher mark.
I’d rather have a bet in the Betfred Hat-Trick Heaven Handicap Hurdle (2.40) as Jilaijone’s improvement has come on better ground and Oliver Greenall’s record with horses returning from over a year off the track is one from 41, which puts me off the chances of Lune De La Mer at 9/2 considering his 582-day absence.
Admiralty House has been pulling too hard, even in the hood, so the one I like against that trio is Jamie Snowden’s MILLDAM.
This horse won three times in heavy ground last season, his last victory coming off just a 3lb lower mark at Stratford where he cosily beat Playful Saint a neck, a horse who has subsequently gone 2/2 over fences and is rated 143 in that sphere.
Milldam likes going left-handed, those three heavy ground wins last season coming at Ffos Las, Catterick and Stratford, so improvement is expected from his reappearance at right-handed Huntingdon where he shaped as if in need of the run.
Snowden has a brilliant record at Haydock, winning 11 from 36 at 31%, and with the stable in good heart this likeable grey looks the bet of the day under Gavin Sheehan.
The Verdict: Back MILLDAM in the 2.40 Haydock
Preview posted at 1525 GMT on 20/12/24
