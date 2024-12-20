Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Ascot and Haydock Saturday December 21

Take two in tricky Ladbrokes

There are lots of horses in with chances in the Ladbrokes Handicap Hurdle at Ascot on Saturday and while there’s a handful in there with attractive-looking handicap marks, this could be a day for a tough horse rather than a progressive one.

It's going to be cold, wet and windy, getting a bit of cover could be vital and even on ground that might still have a bit of ‘good’ in it come race time it’s a proven battler I want on my side.

With all the above in mind Alan King’s FAVOUR AND FORTUNE appeals at 14/1, even if he is returning later than planned after an early-season setback.

King had him pencilled in for the Greatwood until he injured a hock, but it’s good to see he has recovered in time for a crack at a prize his trainer has won twice before with Raya Star and Tritonic.

Favour And Fortune goes well fresh and when we last saw him he knuckled down to beat a strong field in the Scottish Champion Hurdle up at Ayr in April.

The tight finish meant he only went up 3lb, but he beat five subsequent winners that day, including L’Eau du Sud and Rubaud, while I loved the way he scrapped late when challenged to seal the deal.

That was just his sixth hurdles start and while fences look his calling next season, he can still play a leading role in the big handicap hurdles this campaign before his switch to the bigger obstacles.

He looks underestimated, possibly on the back of the eight months off, but if King was eyeing a Greatwood I’m sure he’ll have him primed for this and he’s worth chancing.