Free horse racing tips: Best Bets for Ascot and Haydock on Saturday.

Weekend View: Saturday December 21 1pt e.w Cruz Control in the 2.05 Haydock at 12/1 (1/4 1,2,3,4 - Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair) 1pt win Crambo in the 2.25 Ascot at 7/1 (William Hill, 888, Ladbrokes, Coral) 1p win Doctor Ken in the 3.00 Ascot at 7/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Regular readers will know that I fancied CRUZ CONTROL for the Becher Chase a couple of weeks ago, and I’m just a big fan of the horse in general to be honest, so it would be remiss of me not to stick to my guns with him in the Betfred Tommy Whittle Handicap Chase (14:05) at Haydock on Saturday. You can read the full case I made for Cruz Control on that occasion here, but the same sentiments still apply even back over conventional fences. He was progressive as a novice last season, winning three times, notably a competitive handicap at Aintree on Grand National Day, and he is just the type to kick on again as a second-season chaser. Cruz Control is also very much unexposed at trips at around three miles, and his prominent, bold-jumping style of racing will also lend itself well to a track like Haydock. Connections are reportedly eyeing the Grand National as his main end-of-season target, so it’s a shame the Becher meeting fell by the wayside, as I think he would be a sight to behold over the National fences. Still, to my mind, Cruz Control is a well-handicapped horse, and needs following in the coming weeks and months. All of his best form has come at flat, left-handed tracks, so theoretically, Haydock will suit him well, and the way he shaped in the Eider at Newcastle last season suggests he should have no problem with the trip he’ll face on Saturday. The ground is currently good to soft at Haydock, but with rain forecast later in the week, it has the potential to soften further. That shouldn’t be a problem for Cruz Control, though, as he has plenty of form on easy ground, and he should still be prepared to do himself justice following that pipe-opener over hurdles at the end of October. Given he was around an 11/2 shot for the Becher after declaration stage, I’m struggling to see why he’s available to back at 12/1 for this given it doesn’t look any stronger. I think he’s a knocking bet at around that price and will be going in again accordingly.

This year’s renewal of the Howden Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot (14:25) looks an interesting one with Long Distance Hurdle winner Strong Leader installed as the ante-post favourite. Rightly so, too, as he looks best of the British stayers at this point after his last two victories, while he also jumped better at Newbury last time, too. However, I’m still not completely sold on him, as that wasn’t a deep race he won last time, and it only really started to develop in the home straight, while all of his wins to date have come at left-handed tracks (he did finish runner-up to Blueking d’Oroux at this course last season, however). I’ll be taking him on at the prices and, while the Irish contingent must be greatly respected, it is CRAMBO who I think is worth another chance. He was sort of in the mould of Strong Leader around this time last year, the up-and-comer in the staying division, and showed the class he possesses when prevailing by a short-head from Paisley Park in this race 12 months ago. He was keen enough that day – on what was just his second start at three miles – but he showed plenty of grit and determination to just be on top at the line with six lengths back to the third. Crambo put himself bang in contention for the Stayers’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival after that display, but he was underwhelming there, and was just as bad when well adrift of Strong Leader in the Liverpool Hurdle at Aintree on his final start. It may have been that he just went off the boil in the spring, but there is clearly an engine there in him and reports coming from Fergal O’Brien are positive ahead of his return. Furthermore, he has an unblemished record when fresh, making a winning start to the season each year under Rules, and he is still only a seven-year-old. All ground seems to come alike to Crambo, so if the good ground worsens at Ascot – which it is forecast to do – it shouldn’t pose a problem for him, and I just feel he’s a horse we are yet to see the best from. He’s two from two at Ascot and, though it will be no easy feat returning in a Grade 1, he represents a yard who can get one ready after a lay-off and I’m expecting a big run in an open race.

The Howden Silver Cup Handicap Chase (15:00) which follows the Long Walk has only attracted a disappointing 12 entries, yet another week where a premier handicap chase is lacking participants. Last year’s winner, Victtorino, was a massive eyecatcher in the Coral Gold Cup Chase at Newbury last time and, given his record at Ascot, it is no surprise to see he’s only a general 9/4. He clearly has excellent claims, but I can’t go anywhere near him at that sort of price. One horse who impressed me on his return from an absence is the Olly Murphy-trained DOCTOR KEN and I’m hoping he goes the right way from that positive reappearance. He’s a lightly-raced eight-year-old who has won two of his four starts over fences and, despite missing all of last season through injury, he confirmed he retains all of his ability when runner-up over two and a half miles at Kempton last month. Doctor Ken looked rusty in the early stages of the race, jumping off slow and a little tedious over the first couple of fences, but he warmed to his task well, and was arguably a little too keen in the middle part of the race. He soon found himself in a prominent position and jumping well, his jockey taking a wide route throughout and still holding every chance jumping the last. He was beaten only by another lightly-raced type in Es Perfecto, a horse who has long since looked well treated and put it all together, while he also took the inside route. I think that was a good performance from Doctor Ken and he moved like a well-handicapped horse. Preview posted at 1340 GMT on 17/12/2024