Some Scope impressed in the Rowland Meyrick Handicap Chase at Wetherby | report and replay

The winning margin was just three quarters of a length after Kinondo Kwetu flew home to claim second but in truth, that gave the race a false complexion as Some Scope could have been called the winner some way out and never looked in any danger.

Mr Incredible, on his first start for Sandy Thomson, declined to set off when the tapes went up but the admirable veteran Good Boy Bobby needed no second invitation and was soon at the head of affairs.

He was still in there pitching in the home straight but both Tahmuras, a Grade One winning novice hurdler, and Some Scope appeared to be going far better just in behind while Sine Nomine was finding life harder but hanging on to their coat tails.

Sine Nomine departed two from home as Some Scope eased into the lead under Charlie Maggs and quickly opened up a decisive advantage. The six-year-old, trained by Richard Hobson, may have been in front for long enough with the pursuers slowly clawing back his lead but defeat never looked likely despite Kinondo Kwetu's late burst.