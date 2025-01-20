"Slow giant" Mr Vango could tackle ultimate test in Randox Grand National at Aintree

Sara Bradstock has spoken of the affection in which she holds Saturday's Haydock hero Mr Vango, with a Randox Grand National tilt now looking a possibility with the "absolute giant" of a horse.

The nine-year-old, who was picked up for £30,000 after winning a three-mile point-to-point at Horseheath in February 2022, added a third win over fences to his growing tally with a strong staying performance in the Sky Bet Peter Marsh Handicap Chase. Bradstock, who along with late husband Mark trained the likes of Carruthers to win the Hennessy Gold Cup in 2011 and famously landed the Cheltenham Gold Cup with novice Coneygree four years later, is now considering a shot at the 2025 Randox Grand National with her current stable star. There is one significant caveat to that project, however, the trainer explaining on Monday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast: "If we can get some really soft ground, he would be plundering on at the end. On good to soft ground he would find the pace all too fast and furious for him. If we got a Red Marauder (type) National, I feel like he really would have a good chance." Mr Vango ended last season being pulled-up when favourite for the Scottish Grand National at Ayr, having been a well-beaten third to Corbetts Cross in the National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham, but is now two from two this time around after backing up last month's Sandown win with a three-length verdict over Iwilldoit at the weekend. There were some concerns within the camp, however, that three miles on soft ground at Haydock might not have been enough of a stamina test for what his trainer describes as "a giant, the biggest thoroughbred I've ever seen." She said: "We went (to Haydock) because we need to be governed by ground and he needs very testing conditions. Three miles around there would be very much on the short side for him, and we weren't convinced that it was tiring enough ground. As a young horse, it was a standing joke in that everyone thought he was so slow. We've trained a little bit of speed into him but not too much."

