Mr Vango - outstayed his rivals

Sky Bet Peter Marsh Chase: Mr Vango outstays rivals

By David Ord
Horse Racing
Sat January 18, 2025 · 1h ago

Mr Vango outstayed his rivals to win the Sky Bet Peter Marsh Handicap Chase at Haydock.

All eyes were on Betfair Chase hero Royale Pagaille returning to his favourite track but the top-weight was pushed along after a circuit and following successive mistakes down the back straight was pulled up by Charlie Deutsch.

By that stage the 4/1 winner was at the head of affairs and involved in a sustained duel with fellow dour stayer Iwilldoit which lasted all the way to the line.

However between the final two fences he took a definite advantage over the 12/1 runner-up and went on to score by three lengths with Richmond Lake (7/1) running on into third.

Betfair and Paddy Power make the winner a 50/1 chance for the Randox Grand National at Aintree.

"He's just a fantastic horse. He can't go any faster than that but just keeps galloping. We're just hoping and praying we get the wettest spring ever so we can run him in the National. I'd only run him on the right ground. He wouldn't lay up with them on good ground," said the winning trainer.

"He's the biggest racehorse I've ever seen and just takes a bit of time to get spot on. Wherever its a slog, if he can get out there and gallop and jump them into submission, that's how he does it."

