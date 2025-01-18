Sky Bet Peter Marsh Chase: Mr Vango outstays rivals

All eyes were on Betfair Chase hero Royale Pagaille returning to his favourite track but the top-weight was pushed along after a circuit and following successive mistakes down the back straight was pulled up by Charlie Deutsch.

By that stage the 4/1 winner was at the head of affairs and involved in a sustained duel with fellow dour stayer Iwilldoit which lasted all the way to the line.

However between the final two fences he took a definite advantage over the 12/1 runner-up and went on to score by three lengths with Richmond Lake (7/1) running on into third.

Betfair and Paddy Power make the winner a 50/1 chance for the Randox Grand National at Aintree.