Simon Crisford subdued after controversial Cesarewitch

Alphonse Le Grande got the better of a real tussle at the end of the two-and-a-quarter-mile handicap contest, but replays showed his jockey, 3lb claimer Jamie Powell, had appeared to strike the gelding 10 times with his whip.

Jockeys are limited to six hits, with his four extra strikes raising the prospect of disqualification under the British Horseracing Authority’s rules.

The BHA confirmed on Saturday evening that the case had been referred to the Whip Review Committee, which will meet on Tuesday to consider Powell’s ride and possible sanction should he be found in breach.

Crisford, who trains in partnership with his son Ed, described himself as “fairly subdued” after missing out by a narrow margin in these particular circumstances.

He told Racing TV: “I wasn’t aware of the situation when I left the racetrack because I left straight afterwards, but then I had a phone call from Tony Hind, Ryan Moore’s agent, saying ‘listen, you’re going to win the race’. So I said ‘well, I’m halfway home so it’s a bit late to go back to the racetrack’.

“When all of the information came to hand, I felt fairly subdued to be honest.

“I felt particularly sorry for Ed because it’s such a famous race, historic, a great win if he had won. It’s a televised race, a big moment for our stable, so we felt slightly robbed.”

Since the whip rules were changed last year, there have only been two horses disqualified from race due to their jockeys breaching the rules.