Alphonse Le Grande won the Cesarewitch | report and free video replay

Irish trained runners had won five of the last six renewals of Newmarket's Club Godolphin Cesarewitch Handicap and that is now six from seven.....for the time being at least.

Irish trained entries dominated the market and the field with 12 such runners going to post but Alphonse Le Grande (33/1) had gone under the radar for most. Trained by Cathy O'Leary in County Meath, Alphonse Le Grande had already won the Chester Plate and Northumberland Vase (trained by Tony Martin at Chester but he is currently suspended for breaking anti-doping rules – a suspension extended as he was present for the Newcastle win) in a successful season but was well held back in Ireland last time when eighth in the Irish Cesarewitch. The runners were spread right across the track in the closing stages with Aqwaam having made a bold bid for home but he ran out of steam in the closing yards of the two and a quarter mile contest, weakening into third. Hard against the stands' side rail were Jamie Powell and Alphonse Le Grande but on the other side of the course, Manxman came home with a wet sail for the Crisfords and Sean Bowen and the camera zeroed in on the latter as connections held their breath for the judge's announcement. They didn't have too long to wait with Alphonse Le Grande called the winner by the minimum margin of a nose - Run For Oscar was back in fourth with Magellan Strait, Dawn Rising and Anna Bunina the next three past the post - but there was more drama to come with the winner likely to be disqualified next week.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

"To be honest I thought I was beat," said Powell before the bad news broke. "I asked Sean pulling up and and he thought he was up so it's never great when you're not sure but when I see my name on the screen it was great. Delighted to get it for Cathy and all the team at home, they've been working hard with the horse and they gave me an insight on him as well and it all worked out. "It was unusual for them to split but when I saw a few fancied horses in front of me and when I've seen James land upsides me and Ryan in front of me I was happy to go where I did. To be fair the horse took me everywhere and I was a passenger going round there today; he was tough at the end and thankfully got his head in front. "It wouldn't have been ideal for my lad (the runners being spread across the track) as when he gets to the front he thinks his job is done. The only instruction Cathy gave me is not to get there too soon. "It's a big deal to come over and ride winners like this. I've had a quiet year back home so it's nice to get a big winner before the year ends." "It was down to our jockey, it was a great ride from him and great of him to bring him over for a bit of better ground,” said O’Leary, also speaking before it became apparent Powell had broken the whip rules. “It’s a big buzz and he’s a little horse with a big heart, he’s class and he got a great ride. “I think he might be going for a holiday after winning three big races, he deserves it. I’m sure he could keep climbing higher in the staying ranks.” When asked about Martin’s impending return, O’Leary added: “Hopefully Tony gets his licence back next week. I haven’t heard from Tony (since the race)." Simon Crisford said of Manxman: “He was given a fantastic ride and it was a really brave and honest effort. I thought he had won and I was screaming and hadn’t really seen the horse down the stands’ side. “He put all his heart into it and was 4lb well in and that gave us effectively four lengths. We all really fancied him today and he’s run like a really nice progressive stayer for next year.” Winner set to be disqualified

🗣️"The fact is there are going to be two results."@nevisondave thinks Manxman backers are being dealt a bad hand given they won't be paid out but the horse is now very likely to be awarded the Cesarewitch in the week.



He's right, isn't he? pic.twitter.com/uF2xQy0CHU — Racing TV (@RacingTV) October 12, 2024