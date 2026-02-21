Should Constitution Hill run in the Champion Hurdle? Four top trainers answer the question

There have been few hotter topics of conversation than Constitution Hill in the world of horse racing in recent years.

Since slamming his rivals by 22 lengths in the 2022 Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, the Blue Bresil gelding has had more column inches written about him than any other horse in training, during both the good times, and the bad. While three falls in his last four starts over hurdles might have tarnished the reputation of most horses, it hasn’t appeared to have that same effect on the nine-year-old, who, despite those setbacks, remains jump racing’s poster boy. A switch to the Flat at Southwell on Friday in order to restore the confidence of the Nicky Henderson-trained gelding was a decision that once again split many of those that work within the sport, or hold an interest in it. But like all true champions, the multiple Grade One winner did not disappoint the 3,000-plus crowd packed into the Nottinghamshire venue, romping to victory by nine-and-a-half lengths under Oisin Murphy.

Skelton: 'I wouldn't run him' And those reverberations were still being felt more than 150 miles away at Kempton Park on Saturday where racing professionals were left split as to whether Constitution Hill should try and reclaim his Unibet Champion Hurdle crown or embark on a Flat career. Among those with a vested interested was trainer Dan Skelton, who saw his Grade One winner The New Lion replaced at the top of the Cheltenham betting by his British rival following his latest demolition job. And while Skelton is not one for backing out of a challenge, he feels pursuing a career on the Flat might be the play with Constitution Hill. "From a fan's perspective I thought it was an absolutely brilliant performance by a horse that everyone knows really well and one that everyone was hoping could keep his name in lights in a safer environment, and that is exactly what he did. “The story continues with a slightly different outlook I suppose. I mean this from the bottom of my heart, and not from a competition perspective, because if he turns up at Cheltenham we have got him to beat. If we beat him grand, if we don’t then we don’t. “If he was mine I wouldn’t run him as there is too much risk. I don’t need to go into what those risks are as they are multifaceted, but I’m a big believer in listening to the horses and what they are telling you. At the end of the day he stormed around yesterday and beat some nice horses and three times out of his last four starts over hurdles he has ended up on the floor."

Trainer Alan King

One man who knows what it is like to train top level winners on both the flat and jumps is Alan King, who in recent years is more likely to be seen at Royal Ascot than he is the Cheltenham Festival. And knowing what a smart performance on the level looks life, the Barbury Castle handler would also be leaning towards carrying on his career on the Flat. "It was awesome to see. It was very impressive and I’m glad I don’t have to make the decision as to what he does next! Trueshan never jumped a hurdle so we didn’t have to make those sorts of decisions," he said. "It will be Nicky’s decision at the end of the day, but if it was my decision he would be staying on the Flat, but he is not mine so it’s not up to me." Nicholls: 'It is a difficult decision' Fourteen-time champion National Hunt trainer Paul Nicholls knows what it is like to saddle a Champion Hurdle winner after sending Rock On Ruby out to glory in the 2012 renewal of the race. And like Henderson, the Ditcheat handler can see both sides of the picture. He said: "It was unbelievable. You can't help but look at that and say wow. Dan’s horse was rated 83 and Constitution Hill was almost a furlong in front, it was a brilliant run. I think it took everyone by surprise the way he travelled in the race and then quickened up. "It is a difficult decision, but I would be thinking about it for a bit. He has won a Champion Hurdle so he doesn’t have anything to prove jumping. He could be very smart on the Flat, and as Nicky said, that could open up a lot of doors. "If he wins a Champion Hurdle that would be fantastic, but if he fell that wouldn’t be so fantastic. That is what you have to balance up."

14-time champion trainer Paul Nicholls