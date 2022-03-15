Timeform has awarded Constitution Hill the highest-ever rating for a novice hurdler in its 74-year history.

Nicky Henderson’s young star is now provisionally rated 177p in the wake of his breathtaking 22-length defeat of stable-companion Jonbon in the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle.

Timeform hurdles handicapper Martin Rigg said: "It was a sensational performance, one which would have been good enough to land the Champion Hurdle later in the afternoon. "Constitution Hill was significantly faster in the closing stages than Honeysuckle, which is remarkable when one considers his race was run at a much stronger gallop – indeed, the Supreme field arrived at the third-last around five seconds quicker than they did in the Champion. To be honest, I’ve never seen anything like it - he really could be anything”.

Constitution Hill was Henderson's fifth winner of the Supreme Novices' Hurdle. Altior, who beat Min in a vintage edition in 2016, had previously been Henderson's highest-rated Supreme winner - he finished his novice hurdle campaign rated 167p with Timeform. Nicky Henderson's Supreme Novices' Hurdle winners River Ceiriog (1986) - 158p

Flown (1992) - 143

Altior (2016) - 167p

Shishkin (2020) - 159p

Constitution Hill (2022) - 177p