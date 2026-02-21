Constitution Hill to school in midweek as connections ponder next move after Southwell win

"If he had come out with an over-reach or something then he couldn’t have gone to Southwell."

Speaking at Kempton on Saturday, the trainer said: "We will have one more school next week with Yogi Breisner. All that was going really well, but he didn’t have one last week as he was going to come in Tuesday, but I wasn’t sure I dared to do that with him running on Friday.

He holds an entry in next month's Unibet Champion Hurdle but connections have yet to decide whether he'll take that up after falling three times in his last four National Hunt starts, including in the Fighting Fifth on his reappearance.

And Henderson admits where they go now is a very difficult call to make.

"It is a seriously difficult decision. I know what Nico (de Boinville) would do and I know what Oisin (Murphy) would do, but it is not their call. It depends which side of the bed you get out of as one morning I get out and say ‘Come on, you’ve got to go and do this’ or 'don’t be so bloody stupid'. It is one of the two.

"I think I can safely say that he and everybody did a hell of a lot for the sport last night. It was unbelievable. It has been staggering coming here today that everybody has been on about last night. Well done to the guys who put it on as we asked for a race and they delivered it and they got what they deserved, and the horse did too.

"We have got to bear this cross of responsibility and we owe that to racing, and everybody. A lot of the people would love to see him there (Cheltenham) and do it, but there is also the faction that says no you shouldn’t. We have now got to really think it out."

Change made to Constitution Hill jumping technique

And connections have been working hard on Constitution Hill's hurdling technique.

"The schooling session will tell us a lot. He has definitely changed in his technique. He (Yogi Breisner) has got him putting a stride in. We are putting them in the whole time and he has been really good. I’m there to advise, but Yogi knows all about these things as he is the expert at it.

"He has said to me the great thing he has is Nico, as he is one of the best horsemen he has ever worked with. He loves doing it with him as he is so good, and so is the horse. We would like to do that again and that will be in the later part of the week. He has been teaching Nico and it is minute details. It is fascinating.

"I would say I would do it in public, but Yogi doesn’t do it in public. I’m not hiding anything, and I’m sure it will be filmed.