Sandown tips: Preview and best value bet selections for Saturday January 4

Not a vintage Saturday by any racing punter’s standards and Sandown’s Unibet Veterans’ Handicap Chase Series Final - confined to those of a certain vintage themselves - has attracted only half the maximum number of runners allowed to compete in it.

Only 13 were entered at the start of the week so we could have ended up with far fewer than a final field of nine in fairness. Either way, I’ve been going on about Eldorado Allen seemingly being lined up for this since his comeback at Warwick in November and nothing about the grey’s subsequent running-on third over a shorter trip at Cheltenham would put you off Joe Tizzard’s charge, but he’s been priced up as one of the favourites and I’m now naturally inclined to go against the prevailing view.

Stablemate Copperhead is another form horse of the race, having put in his fifth fine effort in a row when second in the aforementioned race at Cheltenham last month. Empire Steel is starting to creep back to a reasonable mark but has registered his five chase wins going left-handed, including four at Kelso where he’s likely to return next month.

Among the outsiders, Smarty Wild and Chambard were both pulled-up on their seasonal debut, but neither should be completely written off. Smarty Wild has to race from 2lb out of the weights, with Ben Jones getting down to his minimum of 10-2, but even this mark of 127 gives him a chance on peak form, which was admittedly three or four years ago now as he spent the whole of last season on the sidelines.

His trainers Philip Hobbs and Johnson White have been able to sweeten up several horses who appeared to have lost their way a little of late, so there’s hope for this 11-year-old yet, while Chambard won the Becher last season on his second run back, although he was second on his return that year so it’s a stretch to see him scoring here having been out with the washing by halfway at Cheltenham last month.

Ultimately, it looks a very tough race in which to form a strong view as I wouldn’t be shocked if Harry Fry’s Ask Me Early or the top-weight Sam Brown - 1lb lower than when winning this event last year - get the job done either. So, we can move on as I certainly won’t be forcing an opinion.