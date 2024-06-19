Royal Ascot Tips: Two-Year-Old Guide

A typically large field for the Queen Mary Stakes, which sees some of the most impressive novice and maiden winners of the spring take on some of the more proven form lines established in recent weeks.

Betty Clover ran down Miss Lamai to land the Marygate Stakes at York, though that race rarely produces the winner of this race with only Gilded (2006) and Ceiling Kitty (2012) doing the double. Enchanting Empress has won all three starts to date, including in a course and distance conditions event before landing the hat-trick in the Listed National Stakes at Sandown next time. For all she could hardly have done more so far, she may fall short unless it proves to be an average renewal. The top of the market is dominated by an Irish-trained pair of fillies, with Diego Dias’s Make Haste favourite with most firms. The Blue Point filly made a highly impressive start to her career in the same 5f maiden at Naas last month won by Little Big Bear ahead of his success in the 2022 Windsor Castle Stakes. Always travelling strongly close up, Make Haste quickened smartly to put a seal on matters and score by 3¼ lengths from Tommy McJohn. Although that form is nothing out of the ordinary, she clocked a good time without being fully extended and deserves a shot at this level. Aidan O’Brien’s Truly Enchanting made a winning start to her career in a 5f maiden at Tipperary three weeks ago, taking a little while to warm to her task and flashing her tail but forging clear inside the final furlong to record a 3¾ length margin of victory over Oxford Rock. Quicker ground and a far bigger field await up in grade, but there was a lot to like about the way she finished off her race on debut, for all the flash of tail gave a slight note of caution. The stiff finish her ought to suit well. £190,000 breeze up purchase Leovanni looked speedy and professional when making a winning debut in the same 5f fillies’ maiden at Nottingham in which the yard’s Beautiful Diamond had done before finishing third in last year’s Queen Mary. The form of Leovanni’s debut victory received something of a knock when the runner-up was beaten out of sight last weekend. However, she was well on top and looked by far the best prospect, so she is a respected member of the field. Debut winners Spherical and Xanthe looked useful prospects when making winning starts, with the latter bidding to emulate connections’ Gilded who won the 2006 renewal of this race. Paul and Oliver Cole’s Miss Rascal won with any amount in hand from the front over this course and distance last month having been given too much to do on debut.

However, there a couple of fillies at bigger prices who make plenty of appeal, starting with 1m-guinea yearling KASSAYA. The Andrew Balding-trained daughter of Kingman is a half-sister to connections’ 2000 Guineas winner Chaldean and Mill Reef Stakes winner Alkumait. She travelled smoothly on debut at Salisbury before inexperience got the better of her in the closing stages and she was run down by the more-experienced and strong-finishing Point Neuf.

She duly went one better in a 5f maiden at Nottingham at the beginning of this month, travelling best and well on top despite still looking rough around the edges. One hopes that Kassaya will arrive here a more polished performer after those two outings, while a well-run race over a stiff five furlongs should also play to her strengths. Though she lacks the level of form of one or two of her rivals, that’s merely due to circumstances and her own greenness not allowing her to showcase the full extent of her abilities. This race could well provide Kassaya the platform on which to really shine. Michael Bell’s AMESTRIS ran a good first race when runner-up in a traditionally-useful 5f fillies’ maiden at Newmarket’s Craven meeting. Having been forced to miss the Marygate Stakes due to a bad scope, she dispatched her rivals in clinical fashion at Lingfield next time, taking over a furlong out and coming home 5½ lengths clear of her nearest pursuer.

She looks an out-and-out speedster, and stall 22 could prove ideal if she attempts to sit prominently once more. A stiff five furlongs should suit her well given how she shaped first time out, and she shouldn’t be at all underestimated despite her overall credentials lacking some of the gloss one or two others in the field. The Windsor Castle Stakes is very often a case of quantity over quality, and that very much holds true this time around. Wes Ward has ‘honoured’ Ascot with his presence once again despite grumblings about the prize money - he saddles Honorary American here - while compatriots Eddie Kenneally and Jose Francisco D'Angelo are also represented. Kenneally brings across Cheval de Guerre, who was run down only late on in an extended 5f contest at Keeneland on debut. D’Angelo saddles Gabaldon, who showed good speed from the outset before clearing away in the straight to make a winning start at Gulfstream Park. Richard Hannon’s Hawaiian was a good debut winner at Newbury back in April, the form of which received a timely boost via surprise Coventry Stakes winner Rashabar (third), and his subsequent no-show in the National Stakes at Sandown can be excused by the testing conditions. Aidan O’Brien’s Treasure Isle heads most markets having demonstrated bright speed on both outings so far - unable to hold on first time out but doing so last time at the expense of Saratoga Special at Naas. Stablemate Celtic Chieftain overcame considerable signs of inexperience to score on debut at Navan 11 days ago, and he could be a huge player if he doesn’t find this coming too soon in all aspects. However, following David O’Meara’s victory in this 12 months ago with Big Evs, I am hoping the prize can once again return to Yorkshire. Although Kevin Ryan’s debut scorer Ain’t Nobody merits a mention off the back of a hard-fought success at Carlisle, the Richard Fahey SHADOW ARMY is taken to come out on top.

Shadow Army came with a big reputation heading into his debut in a 5f contest at York’s Dante meeting and he didn’t disappoint. However, that isn’t to say he had things his own way - missing the break and then forced to switch to challenge, looking to have got there fairly readily but forced to fight as subsequent Listed scorer Francisco’s Piece rallied to run him to a short head. It is difficult to believe Shadow Army won’t improve a good chunk for that initial experience, and he has also shown he can be ridden from off the pace (not that it was the plan at York) - something that may not be a bad thing given there could be a serious amount of early speed on, with a couple of the American raiders drawn close by to him. All in all, it wouldn’t surprise to see Shadow Army set himself up for a crack at Group company by maintaining his 100 per cent record here. If not to Yorkshire, then Blewbury will do. Eve Johnson Houghton won this race in 2021 with Chipotle and bids to repeat the trick with PONT NEUF.

As mentioned earlier in the piece, he defeated Queen Mary contender Kassaya at Salisbury last time out, picking up strongly to score and defy a penalty in the process. He had gained that penalty via a debut success at Kempton when overcoming inexperience to win well. A strongly-run race at this trip should prove ideal for Pont Neuf, who looks ready for another furlong in truth, and he is another who could prove a beneficiary to an early burn up resulting in something of a pace collapse.