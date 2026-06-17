Royal Ascot tips: Chesham Stakes preview and best bets

A typically interesting renewal of the Chesham Stakes, with later-maturing types under the parameters of their sire needing to have proven successful over at least 9.5f.

Given the sheer volume of such horses bred and/or bought by Coolmore, it is perhaps no surprise that Aidan O'Brien has come to dominate this event in recent times, winning five of the last 10 renewals. He is doubly represented here, with Aix Le Chapelle the first string. The Justify colt can count several at least smart performers among his siblings, most notably last year's Poule d’Essai des Poulains winner Henri Matisse. Interestingly, he was passed over by Ryan Moore and proved very weak in the market prior to making a winning start in a traditionally-strong 7f maiden at the Curragh a couple of weeks ago. He was off the bridle from soon after halfway, patently green but learning as he went, keeping on best inside the final furlong to overhaul long-time leader Bull Shark as that one's stamina ebbed way. It was a slightly odd affair, very few getting into it and the leader seeming to wilt as much as Aix Le Chapelle finally getting to grips with things. He has obvious potential for significant improvement given his excellent pedigree, but he’s priced accordingly.

Stablemate South Dakota is a St Mark’s Basilica half-brother to Beresford Stakes winners High Definition and Innisfree. He debuted in a 6f maiden at the Curragh last month, dropped out and travelling smoothly to the two-furlong marker, considerately handled and unable to muster the pace to challenge. However, he only really began to open up as the line approached, given just one slap with the whip by his apprentice rider entering the final furlong. He is very much bred to be suited by this additional furlong, and both the second and third were successful next time out, with the latter (came from a similar position as this colt) doing so in empathic fashion. Although understandably rejected by Moore, it would be most unwise to underestimate South Dakota here. He could take a big enough step forward for both the extra furlong he tackles here and the experience gained on debut to play a significant role. Who takes on O'Brien pair? Fozzy Stack’s Nola Soul is another colt by Justify made a winning start to life in a 7f maiden at Leopardstown last month, green as he made good ground down the outer but sustaining it well to get on top in ready fashion close home. He looked a sizeable, if somewhat gawky, individual whose ability won out over inexperience, and there should be a fair amount of improvement to come. It just remains to be seen if this proves to be a little too much too soon for Nola Soul, who is just the type to improve again for even longer trips down the line. Joseph O’Brien saddles the third runner by Justify, a newcomer called On Just Terms. It may seem a bold move at first glance, but he has actually been through the breeze up process in the US (fetched 220,000gns at auction) and then went for a 6f barrier trial at Naas some three weeks ago (video below).

He walked out of the stalls and made late gains under fairly considerate handling to finish third. For all that will leave him more clued-up than your average newcomer, it is perhaps asking a bit much for him to make a winning start in what looks a useful edition of this race. The pick of the home team is probably the George Scott-trained Sea Venture. Although a daughter of Sea The Stars, she is a 100,000gns breeze up buy who proved sharp enough to score over 6f on debut at Haydock. She was not only slowly away there, but endured something of a nightmare passage when looking to move closer, switched right approaching the final furlong and sealing matters in great style to score by 3 lengths. That form is almost certainly nothing out of the ordinary, but Sea Venture was much the best on the day and even then didn’t get to fully express herself given she was caught in behind runners as the race developed. It must be said that her sister, Layaleena, didn’t go on from a promising debut, but Sea Venture is surely capable of better still with experience to call on over this extra furlong. The Karl Burke-trained Revels won the first 7f race for two-year-olds in Britain this year when scoring at Redcar a month ago (replay below). By Lope de Vega and out of a 7f Listed winner for this yard, he was sent off a strong 8/11 shot and justified that pre-race confidence. He was never too far away and led over two furlongs out, running green once hitting the front but well in command come the finish as he recorded a 3-length margin of victory over the re-opposing Sword Maker (won next time out).

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Revels was far from all out to score that day, his inexperience more than anything necessitating his rider to get busy in the saddle briefly before he came readily clear. Bred to be useful and representing a stable with abundant two-year-old talent, it would come as no surprise to see Revels take a marked step forward and go close here. Pikachu could pop up for Johnston Charlie Johnston saddles a trio of runners. Both Sword Salute and Time For The Moon stepped up on their debut efforts to score second time out, though the first named was no match whatsoever for the aforementioned Revels on debut at Redcar. Time For The Moon routed a fairly ordinary bunch to the tune of 7½ lengths in a 7f event at Musselburgh, and the stiffer test at the trip here will suit. However, perhaps the most interesting of the trio is the once-raced maiden Pikachu. A 450,000gns son of Frankel, he pushed the previously experienced Alfred Wallace to half a length in a 7f novice contest at Thirsk, sticking to his task in commendable fashion. It could be that this comes a little too soon for him in terms of time and trip, bred to want at least 1m and shaping in kind first time out. Over 4 lengths behind Pikachu that day was Richard and Peter Fahey’s Whispering Moon. However, the Sea The Moon colt was not seen to anywhere near best effect, slowly away and green from the outset, still well off the pace as the tempo lifted but hitting the line the hard and finishing with plenty of running left in him. However, this is another world away from what both he and Pikachu achieved first time out, and although both are open to plenty of improvement, it’s a difficult race in which to confirm that debut promise. Conclusion Aix Le Chapelle will be a warm order to supply Ballydoyle with its sixth win in the last 11 renewals, but it would be no surprise to see stablemate SOUTH DAKOTA prove a completely different proposition now tackling a seventh furlong and do the honours instead.