Robert Cooper - hugely popular presenter
Robert Cooper - hugely popular presenter

Robert Cooper ready for final broadcast at Yarmouth

By David Ord
16:45 · MON June 10, 2024

Sky Sports Racing presenter Robert Cooper will bring the curtain down on his career with the channel at Yarmouth at the end of next month.

The broadcaster has built up a huge following with his unique presenting style over the years and there’s been an outpouring of goodwill sent his way on X following the news of his departure.

Speaking on the channel on Monday, he said: “I’m looking forward to it really, I see it as a new challenge and everything comes to an end.

“I think I’ve been trapsing around the racecourses reporting for nearly 28 years and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed it - I really have.

"I’m not a great social media-ite but I did have a look at some of the things and such nice things have been said so thank you to anyone who did tweet or whatever you do on social media. I was very, very touched indeed."

So what about the choice of the venue for his final appearance?

“At least Sky Sports Racing know how to push the boat – and the boat doesn’t have very far to go as the beach is just over the dunes. I like Yarmouth a lot, my brother lives nearby and will be there as well; it will be nice.”

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

