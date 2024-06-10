Robert Cooper ready for final broadcast at Yarmouth

The broadcaster has built up a huge following with his unique presenting style over the years and there’s been an outpouring of goodwill sent his way on X following the news of his departure.

Speaking on the channel on Monday, he said: “I’m looking forward to it really, I see it as a new challenge and everything comes to an end.

“I think I’ve been trapsing around the racecourses reporting for nearly 28 years and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed it - I really have.

"I’m not a great social media-ite but I did have a look at some of the things and such nice things have been said so thank you to anyone who did tweet or whatever you do on social media. I was very, very touched indeed."

So what about the choice of the venue for his final appearance?

“At least Sky Sports Racing know how to push the boat – and the boat doesn’t have very far to go as the beach is just over the dunes. I like Yarmouth a lot, my brother lives nearby and will be there as well; it will be nice.”

