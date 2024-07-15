Richard Hughes targets black type with No Half Measures

The speedy filly won three of her first four races before being upped in grade for the Scurry Stakes at Sandown.

She failed to trouble the judge on that occasion, finishing a two-length fifth to Adaay In Devon, but she bounced back to outrun her 50/1 odds in the Palace of Holyroodhouse at Royal Ascot, finishing third behind Pilgrim.

At Newmarket on Friday she looked a cut above her opposition when scooting clear and Hughes is happy to look up in grade in search of black type.

“She’s improving with every race but that was nice because she had a hard enough race at Ascot and you are always taking a bit of a chance running at both meetings,” he said.