Richard Fahey: Sunday runners at York

Top trainer Richard Fahey goes through his team for York on Sunday including recent Listed winner Marine Wave.

Sunday Runners SPRINGBOK - 1.40 York

He came on for his debut at Doncaster when stepping up to seven at Thirsk last time and we step up to a mile again here. We think the trip will suit but it could be a hot race. YES I'M MALI - 2.50 York

Our winner from the Sky Bet Ebor Festival and he's come out of York well. The 5lb rise makes things tougher but we know he goes well at the track and he's going well at home. FINAL ANGEL - 2.50 York

She has qualified for nurseries now and gets in off a mark of 68. We'll see if the handicapper is right and she deserves that mark on Sunday but I'm happy with her.

MARINE WAVE - 4.00 York

A Listed winner at Pontefract last time, she has been in rattling good form ever since we took the hood off and this looks a good spot for her. It's a good race and she'll have to step up again to win but she could do. FLYING FLETCHER - 4.35 York

He comes off a break and has been gelded since you last saw him but I'm happy with how he's been going at home. MINNESOTA LAD - 4.35 York

He is what he is and that's a 75-rated horse at the moment after a couple of defeats at York and Ripon. Perhaps he needs to come down a bit more to win again but it's an open race and that gives him a chance. GLISTENING NIGHTS - 5.10 York