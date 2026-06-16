Richard Fahey Saturday runners: Horse-by-horse guide

Our columnist runs us through his runners at Ayr and Doncaster this evening.
Ayr
16:48 Horace Wallace (9)
In my 30-year training career I think this is the most disappointing horse I’ve ever had. He never lets us down on the gallops, his work is always very good, but on the track he’s barely raised a gallop the last twice.
So we’re now running what we think is a very good horse in a 0-70 and hope the step up in trip helps him but it’s hard to be confident at the moment.
17:23 Prince Of Pillo (7)
He hasn’t run for over 150 days so is entitled to need it a little but he’s a horse who has run well fresh before and is capable of making his presence felt in a race like this.
Doncaster
18:55 Vega Storm (12)
It’s his first handicap and I think the handicapper has been a bit harsh with a mark of 67 but we’ll see. I hope he’s right and I’m wrong. He’s shown ability in three runs so far.
20:00 Fizzy Crystal (4)
She was a little outpaced over six at Chester last time and Doncaster will suit her better. She still ran OK mind and is a filly who tries her very best for you and that always gives you a chance.
21:00 Mudita (3)
She was a little disappointing at Nottingham last time but to be fair they went no gallop at all and then sprinted and that didn’t suit her. She’s quite a fussy filly so we’re not hard on her at home so we’re still learning about her at the same time as you are. I hope she runs well.
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