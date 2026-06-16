Richard Fahey Royal Ascot runners: Wednesday and Thursday team

Our columnist runs us through his team for Royal Ascot on Wednesday and Thursday.

Wednesday 14:30 Crystal Queen

It’s a very open Queen Mary and I’m not in love with her draw in three. I’d have preferred to have been higher. Horses can do well from a low stall but historically I’ve had plenty run badly from there and that's in the back of my mind. She’s a really nice filly, came forward from her debut to win the Hilary Needler and I think she’s improved again. She needs to as we’re going right up in grade but I’m looking forward to seeing her run. 15:05 Mr Colonel

He’s a horse we’ve always thought was a stayer and this is his first try at this trip. I think he’ll relish it. I was pleased with his run in the Chester Vase. We wouldn’t have beaten the winner but just got caught on heels and lost a bit of momentum turning in. Again he has plenty to find but this is his first run over a staying trip and we’ve been looking forward to doing that with him for a little while.

18:10 Charted Course

He’s a real laidback character and I’ve no doubt in time he’s going to be a seven furlong or a mile horse but this is the race for him this week. After his run at Haydock I wasn’t initially thinking of Royal Ascot for him but the race has really brought him on, he’s thrived from it. He was an expensive breeze-up horse, has plenty of natural talent and he’s one of my two-year-olds I’m really looking forward to this week.

Thursday 14:30 Whispering Moon

He’s got to really step up on his debut run at Thirsk but he will. He was too green to do himself justice that day, the penny dropped too late, but he was very strong at the line and a bit like Charted Course, the experience has done him the world of good. He’s a nice horse, we really like him, and the debut was always a springboard for the Chesham with him. I thought he did enough there – and has done enough since – to warrant a shot at it. 18:10 Golden Mind

The handicapper looks like he has him exactly where he wants right now. He has nothing in hand. But he does like Ascot, he’s run some big races here over the years, and it would be lovely if he’s back on his A-Game on Thursday. He needs to be mind.