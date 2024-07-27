Recap our blog of day four of the Qatar Goodwood Festival including the King George Stakes

Big Evs edged out Asfoora in the King George Qatar Stakes on day four of the Qatar Goodwood Festival. Recap the action here.

All times BST, please refresh for updates

Blog Recap 5.26: And that, as they say, is that. Day four may not have been as obviously stars-studded as the three days of racing that preceded it, but it produced one of the finishes of the week – in the feature King George Qatar Stakes, to boot – as Big Evs lasted out on one of the quickest five-furlong tracks in the world. Asfoora was closing with every stride, but – along with the third, Believing – had to settle for a place as the three of them set up a mouthwatering rematch in the Nunthorpe at York in three weeks’ time. Kieran Shoemark - after a testing day on Thursday - shone in the saddle on Lead Artist in the Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes, while Wathnan Racing recorded a double thanks to wins for Haunted Dream and Artagnan. And of course, there were Sporting Life winners, too, all kicked off by Master Milliner - tipped by the in-form Andrew Asquith - who did the business in the opening Coral Goodwood Handicap for the second time in three years. That's it from me. Thanks for your company, and make sure you tune in again tomorrow where Ian Ogg will be back in the saddle.

Race result 5.23: Assailant (16/5) does the business in the last, getting first run on 7/4 favourite Wafei to land the Coral Play Racing-Super-Series For Free Handicap! A good finish to the day from Dave and co as the John Gosden-trained runner gives Oisin Murphy another winner, kicking for home earlier than the runner-up Wafei who ran on well but didn't look the easiest of rides.

5.19: Connections are confident of a big run from Assailant. Good luck whatever you're cheering in the (hopefully) lucky last! 5.18: Horses are down at the start, with Wafei the clear 6/4 favourite. He won by over 9 lengths up at Hamilton last month and on his form with Bellum Justum from last year could be nicely-treated on a mark of 83 on this handicap debut. That's the form line that interests me, probably more so than his win last time. 5.17: I'm with New Chelsea here in this much-depleted field of seven. He won over a mile last time but the step up in trip could unleash even more potential as he is a half-brother to the German 1m2f winner Novellini and his dam was a German 1m3f winner, closely related to the King George winner Novellist.

5.15: Dave Ord and the Punting Pointers team are all in agreement about the chances of Assailant in this closing Coral Play Racing-Super-Series For Free Handicap, due off in 5 mins. Here's the PP view below: We were keen on Assailant running a big race at Royal Ascot in the King George V Handicap and his ninth, beaten just under five lengths, does not do justice to how well he ran. Sent off 27 on Betfair, he traded 4/1 in the run when coming to throw down a challenge two furlongs out and looked a threat to all, but he got a bump and faded out of it late. He's fared poorly with the draw, pulling stall 14, but Oisin takes over in the saddle and if he's held onto a little longer this time, we can see him taking a hand in finish regardless of stall position.

5.11: As well as the tipping selections for tomorrow, we've got the latest from connections ahead of Saturday's major races at the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

5.09: Great selection from Paddy Power trader Ryan McCue as Volantis edges a photo finish in the first at Galway. It's another winner for Ross O'Sullivan who is having a great week. 5.07: Andrew Asquith has had winners at 9/2, 12/1 and 12/1 so far this week and has three more bets on the final day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

Ben who? Andrew Asquith has been on fire this week

5.05: Right, then. Let's have a look ahead to tomorrow's action at Goodwood now with some preview from 'the lads' (not the Ballydoyle lot).

5.01: Another false start at Galway, their starter clearly aiming for a transfer to the Grand National team at Aintree...

4.57: Just one more race to come from Goodwood today, but there's action to get your teeth into tonight with cards at Galway, Newmarket (July), Bath and Musselburgh. Timeform have highlighted a couple of bets tonight, just click on the image below to find out more.

Race result 4.47: It's a quick double for Wathnan Racing as Artagnan (16/1) wins the Hawes & Curtis Nursery Handicap! They didn't appear to go too fast there but it's the Karl Burke handicap debutant who bounces back to form under David Egan, winning down the near side from Cayman Tai (11/1). Rare Change (4/1 fav) was third ahead of Ardennes (15/2), with the Richard Fahey-trained Yes I'm Mali (33/1) bettering his previous form in fifth. I'll give The Actor another chance, as he wasn't suited at all by the tempo of that contest. Replay to follow...

4.44: Loading up about to start. Some money for the other Hannon runner Cayman Tai who steps up in trip after winning a three-runner race at Ffos Las last time out. 4.43: Rare Change solid at the head of the betting. I do think he's a big player despite the large number of runners and unexposed nature of his rivals, as it looks like his first three runs - the last of which came over the minimum trip- meant he started life in handicaps on a very fair mark. 4.41: I’m putting up The Actor here, who looks a solid each-way bet at around 10s.

As I detailed earlier, his yard has a great record in this nursery and I like the class-dropping angle as he might just have enough class to carry top-weight to victory against some horses who have slightly more alluring profiles. Hopefully the blinkers can concentrate his mind, otherwise I do fear a little for his current status as a colt.

4.37: Richard Fahey runs Yes I'm Mali, who looks an interesting contender with Silvestre De Sousa booked for the ride. Let's get the latest from the master of Musley Bank.

4.33: Time for tips now, with Matt Brocklebank's final Value Bet selection coming in the next at 4.45.

4.30: Don't forget, we've got Galway this evening as well, with the 84th day of this year's festival getting underway at 5.00. Timeform's Irish boffin Billy Nash likes one in the 6.35: It has been a bit of an up-and-down week for Willie Mullins at Galway, with the highlight, so far, being Sirius’s victory in the amateur-riders’ handicap on Monday night. The handicapper has seen fit to raise her twelve pounds for that win, so she is theoretically well-in under a mandatory seven-pound penalty here, and won’t be inconvenienced by the drop back in trip. Unfortunately, Sirius won’t be 50/1 this time but she looks well capable of following up.

4.29: You’d have to assume that there have been some big offers for Big Evs over the last year, and it will be interesting to see whether there will be any sort of change in ownership before York. Big Evs is a son of Blue Point, a Darley stallion who had unprecedented first-season stats with 40+ winners. He was the only European stallion since Sadler’s Wells 35 years ago to sire two first-crop Group 1 winners, too. I may have copied that from a Darley stud book. Big Evs’ has already easily surpassed the achievements of his relatives and looks one of the best 50,000 guineas purchases in history. What a ride his owners have had. 4.23: Mick Appleby (trainer of the winner Big Evs): “He’s one in a million, the best I’ve trained by a long way. That was very good. It’s unbelievable really, to think where I was 10-15 years ago to where we are now. We have some great owners now that support the yard – they spend the money and I get results like this. We have a great team at home that work very hard. “I would say so [Nunthorpe and then Breeders’ Cup] and then off to stud.” 4.20: A bit more reaction from the feature race now, starting with the beaten connections. Henry Dwyer (trainer of runner-up Asfoora): “I’m very proud of her and very happy with Oisin’s ride. You could just tell about 100m from the start of coming down the hill there, she just came off the bridle - she’s a quick mare but they went a bit quick for her early. Big Evs was able to control his own destiny, whereas we were stuck behind a couple, got a bit of a bump at around the 300, I think that’s probably cost her the win, but she’s run great. It doesn’t matter - we won at Ascot, so we’re just happy to be competing and running well. “The leaders here just have such an easy time of it early, because they run downhill for the first 400. It levels out a bit after that, but if they’re going quick early, they get an easy time. She’s gone terrific - I couldn’t have hoped for her to go better, just disappointed not to win, having gone so well. “Everyone’s been so great to us, and we’ve just very much enjoyed the experience.” George Boughey (trainer of the third home Believing): "Delighted. She’s just showing her tenacity every time, really. I was a bit worried after a couple of furlongs that she was out of her ground on the fastest five that you run at this grade, but she’s still learning to sprint at this distance, I think. She’s carried a penalty there today and probably didn’t have the easiest of runs - there was a bit of traffic with Ralph’s horse on the side there - all options are open for her, I think. "Ryan Moore was pretty insistent that she went to the Nunthorpe, but the Flying Five has always been the plan. There’s enough time for her to do both. She will govern whether we do that, if she’s alright it would be no surprise - it’s only 12 days ago that she won the Group Two in Ireland. She takes her racing so well - I think she was the only horse at the start without a drop of sweat on her. She’s still upwardly mobile. Credit to Billy not giving up - I think she’s still learning really to sprint at that level.”

Race result 4.12: Haunted Dream wins the Regent Seven Seas Cruises Bentinck Conditions Stakes! A signifcant win for Qatari-based trainer Hamad Al Jehani who saddles just his second winner from his Newmarket satellite yard as James Doyle guides the well-backed 18/5 shot to a narrow success. He didn't do much in front, did he? My Prospero (6/4 fav) ran on well for third given the pedestrian pace but couldn't quite catch the more prominently-ridden runner-up Cairo (16/1). Cicero's Gift never looked happy on the ground, in the rear throughout. The time of the race was extremely slow, especially on a day when every other race has been quicker than standard.

16.05: This Regent Seven Seas Cruises Bentinck Conditions Stakes is a replacement for the Stewards’ Cup consolation race and is for older horses which have not won a Pattern race after August 31st. The penalised My Prospero returns to the track for the first time since flopping in the Champion Stakes, with a little to prove but class on his side. The ground is quicker today, but that’s also the case for Cicero’s Gift whose handicap win from last time was franked to some extent in the Golden Mile earlier. Will James Doyle try to get them at it from the front on Haunted Dream? I wasn't totally sure where the pace would come from when looking at the race this morning and there's money around for the Wathnan runner who has a tongue-tie on. There are also some nibbles for the six-length Wolverhampton winner Crown Board, who hasn't been seen since that debut win in December.

3.59: We'll turn our attentions to the 4.10 conditions' race next, but first of all here is a tremendous quote from David Munuisier, trainer of Coral Golden Mile winner Toimy Son. “It’s been fantastic and kept the horse for this race. Oisin rode an absolute peach. When I saw the draw, honestly I thought it was the kiss of death. Once again, he was drawn wide! Honestly, it’s unbelievable. “The symbol of France is the cockerel because it’s an animal that is always proud, even when he has his feet in the mud. That’s exactly what we are.” Meanwhile, Joe Fanning was 'a bit disappointed' and Charlie Johnston was 'a bit frustrated' after the fast-finishing second of Dutch Decoy. Me too, lads, me too.

3.49: It will be all eyes on the Nunthorpe next, for which Asfoora is a narrow favourite over Big Evs with both sets of connections looking quite happy after today’s contest. What do you think? It’s interesting that nothing came to light after Big Evs’ poor run in last year’s Nunthorpe, as he won on his next start at Doncaster and has looked as good as ever this season, including winning at York in May. He’s very fast, and this felt like his ‘Cup Final’ a bit, but he might be hard to peg back on the Knavesmire. Believing ran a blinder here, just run off his feet a little in the early stages before staying on strongly. Connections of Live In The Dream will be happier, too, as he looked much more his old self ahead of his Nunthorpe defence. Throw in Regional, who wasn't here, and the Nunthorpe is shaping up to be a belter. Race result

Big Evs edges out Asfoora

3.38: Big Evs (13/8 fav) just holds on from Asfoora to win the King George Qatar Stakes! It's a fourth winner of the week for Mick Appleby as the Tom Marquand-ridden Big Evs makes most of the running, getting a clearer run at the prize than the Australian mare Asfoora who had to wait for a gap but charged home on the stands' side. Believing (7/1) also powered home for third, with Live In The Dream (12/1) bouncing back to form in fourth.

Jockey reaction Tom Marquand: “He’s fantastic. He’s literally got too much speed! Obviously, Ponntos has exceptional off-the-blocks boot early on and, to be honest, from the three to the two, he was eating up ground. I was trying to get half a breather in before I went and took the race. He just doesn’t want restraining. He’s got so much raw boot and trying to tame that, it almost feels like there is no point, because he grits down for you as well in that last 100 yards. You don’t need to save an awful lot on a track like this for him. “He’s an exceptional racehorse and, to come back at three as good as he was at two is pretty special.”

3.35: Loading under way. Asfoora a bit sweaty but all seem quite calm. I haven't spent much time talking about Believing but his two fine fourths at Royal Ascot - and subsequent win at the Curragh - give him leading claims. Good luck whatever you're on. 3.33: I've got no strong view on this race - though I'm a bit surprised at the difference in price between the first two in the betting - but I did wonder if Rogue Lightning might go well at a price. He's got a bit to find on the form book but they've put the hood back on and this slow-starter has a better record with it on (particuarly at the start). 3.32: Asfoora - who is stabled in the UK at Amy Murphy's yard while over here - is being ponied down to the start.

3.30: A few of these have already clashed in the Temple Stakes and the King Charles III Stakes, at Haydock and Royal Ascot respectively. Which performance impressed you most?

3.27: I've just realised that Ponntos has run twice in this race before, finishing fifth and sixth. That's a bit embarassing. I'll stick to 4m NH Chases...

3.25: Andy McLaren has had three places so far on today's Lucky 15 selections. Here's his final selection: The Aussie raider Asfoora was much the best when winning the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot and she can confirm her superiority over our sprinters here. This sharper 5f will be a different test for her but the way she travelled and quickened at Ascot suggests she’ll cope just as well with the demands of Goodwood and they are going to go a fierce gallop here which will suit.

3.20: A couple of different sources for some info now ahead of the feature King George Qatar Stakes. The race is Timeform's 'Free Daily Race Pass' - meaning you can get all of the Timeform premium ratings and flags for free by clicking here. And Alan Dudman has had an in-depth look at the fast-and-furious Group 2 for betting.betfair which you can read here. Between the two of those, there's quite a bit of love for the Miroslav Nieslanik-trained Ponntos....

Race result

Toimy Sun wins the Golden Mile

3.05: Toimy Son wins the Coral Golden Mile for David Menuisier and Oisin Murphy! A fine effort from stall 21, with Murphy striking on his first ride on the five-year-old, who kicked for home over a furlong out when taking over from eventual third Holloway Boy (5/1 fav). Splitting that pair was Dutch Decoy (20/1) who got going too late after traffic problems, a comment that likely applies to Darkness (8/1) in fourth and Bopedro (12/1) in fifth. The winner tightened up the third when going for home, but I suspect it won't be a major issue with the stewards (as much as I'd like it to be). It's another return for Andrew Asquith who had the fifth each-way (top 5) at 20s.

3.00: Horses now down at the start and about to load. There will likely be a couple of hard luck stories given the nature of the race, but I don't think you'd want to be too far back turning for home. 2.56: Will Holloway Boy (or Perotto) give a boost to the claims of Cicero's Gift later on here? He's the 5/1 market leader as the horses go down to the start, with Perotto at 11/2. Classic was further behind them at Sandown but should have the race run to suit here on ground that will suit. 2.54: Stalls 1-5 have a fine recent record in the race which is good news for the likes of Urban Sprawl, Silent Film, Classic, Orbaan and Blue For You. Benacre is just outside that in six but Hong Kong jockey Vincent Ho has already ridden a couple of places this week and this Charlie Johnston-trained course winner, who ran well in defeat at Hamilton last time, is nicely handicapped. He looks a big price, I might add him to the staking plan along with stablemate Dutch Decoy who was third in the race last year. As I mentioned earlier, the Johnstons know what it takes to win this race having recorded wins in 2001, 2009, 2010 and 2021.

2.50: Matt Brocklebank and Andrew Asquith both have selections in the Coral Golden Mile. No pictures of them this time, HR have been on the phone and apparently it breaches my restraining order(s). 2.45: Some reaction from connections involved in the finish of the Goodwood National/Coral Goodwood Handicap which got us underway, now. Winning rider Charlie Bishop: “He’s a credit to Emma and her team. To get him back at the age he is – obviously two years on from winning the race here – but he’s had a couple of runs this season, which has probably helped him strip fitter. I did think these extreme distances probably really help him now that he’s older. That went very much to plan until I hit the front too soon, but luckily he kept going. “I said to Emma that I would try walking in front [at the start] and then sit where I was Happy, just because it’s way easier to come back and get a position than try and make up ground once you have jumped off. He’s a very laid-back horse – he walked in, stood there and popped off – and he made my life very easy. He settled brilliantly and it all went to plan, probably too smoothly as I got there two out rather than the furlong-pole. But he got the job done. “I actually pop into Emma’s once a week and get on with her very well. She’s very kind to me and we have been waiting for a nice Flat winner. It’s all paying off now.” Bill Simpson (winning owner): "He's had a chequered history health wise because he had meningitis when he was three. Not many horses come through that but we were very patient with him. "Last year Emma noticed that he wasn't quite right so we gave him a year off and this year he's come back, obviously needed the runs but it's a it's a wonderful piece of training by Emma Lavelle and a fabulous ride by Charles. "We were very confident that he still had the interest and the ability so it's just a wonderful day. "I think a lot of people would probably have given up when he was in hospital for ten days or more, costing a fortune, but it does make it very very sweet for him to come back and run like that and break the course record apparently. "He's a fabulous horse and we'll keep him forever because he'll make a fabulous dressage horse at some stage." Hughie Morrison (trainer of Premiere Ligne and Kyle Of Lochalsh): “We have to be thrilled with Premiere. While I freely admit that it wasn’t my decision to go for the two and a half mile - Matt Coleman who bought him said, why don’t you have a go? I have been complaining ever since - David said he was the best horse in the race, he just wouldn’t go past the first one, as you have noticed in his past three runs. But great to have a horse like that, Cesarawitches and things like that come on the agenda. "Kyle, from the moment he started he didn’t look comfortable on the ground. He will go on it, but he’s obviously a better horse with a bit of juice in the ground. And 9st 12lb for a four-year-old over two and a half miles is huge weight to carry. Top weight was always going to be hard, but he’s run well. Roll on the autumn."

2.37: I'd need to watch it back again, but different tactics were - perhaps not unsurprisingly - employed on Socialite there following his too-keen front-running fourth in that Sir Henry Cecil Stakes that several of those contested last time. It's safe to say that Lead Artist has turned the tables on Al Musmak in style, though.

Race result

Lead Artist makes all at Goodwood

2.29: Lead Artist (9/2) makes all to land the Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes for John and Thady Gosden and Kieran Shoemark! A great ride from an under-fire jockey, as he kicked clear with two to run and was always holding the running-on King's Gamble (15/2) and Task Force (9/2) who came from further back. Al Musmak (3/1 favourite) was well beaten, while Dancing Gemini also had no excuses having held a prominent position throughout. It's a fifth win for John Gosden in the race. Jockey reaction Kieran Shoemark: “The plan was to get a little bit of cover but Tom Marquand said to me entering the gates that he was give Socialite a bit of a chance. I didn’t want caught down on that rail with no cutaway today – he made his own running and was very straight today. “He’s always been talented and I think the ground was a little bit too soft for him at Newmarket last time. He possibly needed the run too. He has come on for that run and the quick ground has certainly suited. “When he won the conditions race at York, I thought that he was quite special, so it’s nice to see him get his Group success today. He’s still very unexposed – he’s a lightly raced three-year-old – so the future is bright.”

2.23: Horses heading down to the start for this Group 3. I'm with Dancing Gemini, who I think is one of the bets of the day. He's dropping in trip but hopefully they will go a good enough gallop and I think the long run for home will suit him (think back to his running-on second in the French 2000 Guineas on his seasonal reappearance). I also think there is plenty of improvement to come on his quicker surface, for all he obviously handles testing ground well.

2.20: Here's the Timeform View on the current 3/1 favourite Al Musmak. Al Musmak developed into a useful juvenile last season, making a winning debut over seven furlongs at Ascot and also scoring in listed company over a mile at Haydock, before finishing runner-up to Ghostwriter in the Royal Lodge Stakes. He made his seasonal return in the Dante Stakes at York, but he was on his toes in the preliminaries and was also fractious in the stalls, so he probably wasn’t in the right frame of mind to do himself justice (was reported amiss afterwards) Al Musmak ran a better race in the Hampton Court Stakes at Royal Ascot next time, but he proved better than ever when winning the Sir Henry Cecil Stakes at Newmarket last month, looking well suited by the drop back to a mile. He beat the likes of Lead Artist and Socialite on that occasion and he is taken to confirm that form now. Al Musmak is at least 3 lb clear of his rivals on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and, with the potential for even better to come, he should prove hard to beat.

2.17: Matt Brocklebank was on the board with a non-runner yesterday. And a 14/1 winner. I'd take either. Here's his column for day four, which includes a progressive sort in the 2.25.

2.15: Time for the view of Sporting Life columnist Richard Fahey who saddles outsider Native American for Wathnan Racing in the next.

2.11: Andrews Asqtips? 2.10: It worked with the first race, so let's not change the winning system. Click your lucky mouse on Squiff's face below for the winner of the next at Goodwood.

Andrew Asquith

If it works again I'm going to start my own creepy tipping line, I'm already brainstorming name ideas.

2.01: No excuses for the well-backed Temporize who had a perfect position throughout and held every chance with two to run. In case you'd missed it (I had), Syd Hosie is no longer training and Tony Charlton has been granted a temporary licence to take over. The horses, not this blog.

Race result

Master Milliner wins at Goodwood

1.56: Master Milliner wins the Coral Goodwood Handicap again, it's a great start for Andrew Asquith! Tipped at 12s but a drifter all the way out to 25/1 at the off, the Emma Lavelle-trained gelding was given a peach of a ride by Charles Bishop for a ready success. Premiere Ligne (18/1) was second, with Single (50/1) and Kyle of Lochalsh (9/2 fav) completing the places. Spirit Mixer (11/1) was fifth. Sky Bet paid a load a places - not that it would have helped me - so FYI Tritonic (12/1) and Robert Johnson (14/1), who looked a big player two out, were sixth and seventh.

1.49: Francesca Cumani has just described this race as 'a bit niche' which is also a description of Ben Linfoot's internet search history. He's away on holiday in Greece, in case you were wondering. Horses getting ready, so good luck whatever you're on in the first!

1.47: Horses in the paddock for the opener and about to head down to the start. I've switched over from Jeremey Vine doing Morris Dancing (yes, I don’t know what I was thinking) to ITV coverage just in time to see Hughie Morrison – who looks a bit like a distant cousin of Ian Ogg who will be back blogging tomorrow – talking about the chances of marginal favourite Kyle of Lochalsh. I'm still with last year's winner Temporize despite his 10 lb higher perch this time around. And a little reminder that this is a flip-start, so cross your fingers. The negative side of me thinks that mine will lose *at least 20 lengths*

1.42: Have you made your mind up about the first yet? Need an opinion validating? Andrew McLaren's opening leg of his Lucky 15 has a bet in the opener, as does Kieran Clark in the Best of Timeform. He's in agreement with our star daily duo of Rory Delargy and David Massey. It's almost too much to handle.

1.40: Andrew Asquith had a 12/1 winner on Thursday and has three more bets on day four of Glorious Goodwood. Click his happy little face below to find out what they are.

Andrew Asquith has three bets on day four of Glorious Goodwood

1.35: Quarter of an hour from the first race now, so let's catch up with Michael Shinners and leading jockey Oisin Murphy who has a strong book of rides once more, led by Asfoora once more.

1.31: As expected, Blake is out of the finale at 5.20. I'll try to keep abreast of the non-runners throughout the afternoon but I imagine I'll be as succesful as when I tried to round up three baby chicks last night who had been seperated from their foster mum. Don't ask, it's worse than Eastenders.

1.30: The Richard Hannon team have often run their best two-year-olds at this meeting, and the Hawes & Curtis Nursery Handicap at 4.45 is a race that has always been on their radar. Hannon Snr won it with Eucharist in 2010, while Hannon Jnr emulated him in 2015 with Belvoir Bay, and has also gone close in recent years with Thank You Next (third in 2020), Robjon (third in 2021), Silencer and Land of Summer (second and fourth in 2022), and Dapper Valley (third in 2023).

This year’s representative The Actor isn’t near the head of the betting but he’s an interesting runner nonetheless, with blinkers tried for the first time on a colt who has given trouble at the start before. He’s closely related to the 6f winner First Folio and his dam was a 1m2f winner so I think the step back up in trip is in his favour and I’m expecting a return to form from the Coventry Stakes 13th. The market is headed by Rare Change who is trained by former Herridge Racing Stables jockey Richard Hughes and caught the eye when third to Regal Gem at Haydock last time. He has run twice here, too, so looks pretty solid.

1.15: The Regent Seven Seas Cruises Bentinck Conditions Stakes at 4.10 is tricky, isn’t it? The market this morning suggests that course winner My Prospero will be ready to on this return to action after 286 days off (£18.13 - William Haggas's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break), but the way he signed off last year – far too keen in headgear – in the Champion Stakes wouldn’t fill you with confidence, for all his earlier defeat of King of Conquest at this track has been franked. Cicero’s Gift is now 4 from 5 after bouncing back from an optimistic tilt at the St James’s Palace last June with an impressive Coral Challenge (Handicap) win on his own reappearance, and I’d be temped to side with Charles Hills’ charge who has shown a nice turn of foot on more than occasion. With a seeming lack of pace on offer, that could prove critical.

1.00: The King George Qatar Stakes is quite the international affair isn’t it? I’m not sure I can remember seeing a Czech Republic-trained sprinter here before, but the front-runner Ponntos has (apparently) shown improved form at a lower level in France this term and has earned this crack at a more high-profile race for his trainer Miroslav Nieslanik, though his winner’s penalty won’t help.

Live In The Dream is a more familiar face, and this test of speed should suit last year’s Nunthorpe winner more than the soft ground and uphill finish at Sandown last month, while Kerdos was half a length ahead of him in May’s Temple Stakes (video below) and was far from disgraced when fifth behind Asfoora and friends in the King Charles.

There’s been a bit of money for Desperate Hero – who was ahead of Live In The Dream at Sandown – but the C&D winner’s best form has come on much slower ground, so I’m not sure I can have him really.

12.32: Talking of market movers, Big Evs has been very strong in the betting for the feature King George Qatar Stakes this afternoon, as detailed here. Mick Appleby is having a fine week and his stable star knows what it’s like to win on the downs, having just about blitzed his rivals in last year’s Molecomb Stakes. He avoids a penalty having only done his winning at Listed level this season, so receives 5 lb from his main rival Asfoora. She is 2 lb worse off than when a length and a half clear of Big Evs when winning the King Charles III at Royal Ascot and her trainer Henry Dwyer (and team) are clearly adept at getting her to peak for the big days as that was a big step up on her UK debut in the Temple Stakes a month earlier. "I arrived at Heathrow at 5am on Monday morning and got out to Newmarket to watch her gallop at 8.30am and she looks amazing," said Dwyer. "I know she won that race, but I went into that race thinking she looked a bit wintry, had a wispy little coat on her and she hadn't acclimatised properly, but now she looks a million dollars. "Fitness wise she might have gone backwards 10 per cent as she had two weeks off after Ascot in the paddock and we've been pretty easy on her towards this race, but going into a 1000-metre race, downhill, it doesn't matter fitness wise, but health wise, she's just terrific.

"I think she can win, but if she gets beaten it's not the end of the world," Dwyer added. "It's a Group 2 and the big target is the [Group 1] Nunthorpe. "It's like when she ran at Haydock. She ran a good fourth, but she peaked on her run late and I can almost see her again looking the winner and peaking on her run late. She might still win, but I feel she's going to tighten up two or three lengths with the run. "It's a great position to be in because the pressure is off having already won at Ascot." Obviously they aren’t machines, but has the question become simply: Is Asfoora at 95% better than Big Evs at 100%? I don’t know. And yes, I know that isn’t helpful.

12.15: Cheekpieces are back on Urban Sprawl in the Coral Gold Mile at 3.00, and the Johnstons know what it takes to win this race having recorded wins in 2001, 2009, 2010 and 2021. Orbaan himself knows what it’s like, too, having won the 2022 renewal aged seven, but it looks a tough ask at the age of nine and I’m more interested in last year’s third Dutch Decoy at 20/1. He bounced back to form on the July Course last time and this strongly-run mile should be ideal once more for a horse who has shaped this season as if he might even be worth a try over further.

There isn’t much between Coral Challenge two/three Holloway Boy and Perotto, along with recent York winner Blue For You, at the head of the betting, while there has also been support for Toimy Son and Bopedro at slightly bigger prices. Extra places galore here!

11.53: And I've realised why King's Gamble is so popular - he's a Value Bet selection!

11.50: Race two at 2.25 is the first of the pattern races, with the milers taking centre stage in the Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes. There’s been a bit of support this morning for King’s Gamble, who ran well in defeat off a big weight in the Britannia Handicap when last seen, while Al Musmak is the solid market leader. He’s clearly a miler (only bad runs came in the Dante and the Hampton Court) and looked back on the up when winning at Newmarket, but his winning has been done at Listed level. He's The Ratings Choice for Timeform today - you can find out more about Timeform Flags here.

I think there’s a classy alternative and it’s Dancing Gemini. He ran a belter when sixth in the Derby and wasn’t given a hard time when well-held in a soft-ground Eclipse last time. Obviously there are question marks over the trip, but he has plenty of speed, ran well on fast ground as a juvenile on debut at Salisbury (which is often pretty quick), and I think he’s a genuine Group 2/1 (let’s call it 1.5) horse running in a lower grade. I think the likes of Socialite, Lead Artist and a visored-first-time Native American will set a good pace, and that will suit Dancing Gemini perfectly in this Group 3. On the subject of Native American, let’s get the lowdown from his trainer Richard Fahey. Just click the image below.

11.30: Super Superjack is a popular selection this morning for the opening race at 1.50 – getting the nod from both the Punting Pointers team and Kieran Clark of Timeform – and it’s not hard to see why. He was a fine second (met trouble in-running) to Master Milliner in this race two years ago from a 2 lb higher mark and his recent outing over 1m6f at Ascot had an eau d’pipe opener about it as he was sent off at 33/1. Andrew Asquith believes Master Milliner can confirm the form, but I’m more interested in last year’s winner Temporize despite Syd Hosie’s charge being 3 lb worse off with Kyle of Lochalsh who he beat into third at Newbury last month. This staying contest often splits into two mini-races and I like horses who are likely to be in the leading group as they don’t have to use up a lot of petrol to bridge the gap. I think having experience of the flip start (no stalls) is also a big advantage, as it can get messier than a Biggmarket kebab shop at 3am/yesterday’s Galway Hurdle start.

11.10: What was your favourite performance yesterday? I think, even though I’d tipped up Bellum Justum and was willing him home, mine was Jan Brueghel in the Gordon Stakes. It was just a great example of a jockey giving their mount the right ride for the horse – and not the jockey - in the context of that particular race. Ryan Moore was hard at work a long way from home, but it meant that Jan Brueghel made up his ground earlier than his rivals, and with his galloping style, that meant he was always in a better position. Check out the replay below.

There was a slightly awkward undercurrent to yesterday’s racing (to me, anyway) with a couple of Wathnan Racing purchases having their first starts for new yards having been switched. Both ran well in defeat. I know it happens all the time, but I feel like I would find it hard not to be a little insulted if I was one of the trainers, when the next day there are some Wathnan purchases who are running having not been moved. Perhaps it’s in the contracts. One such runner is Wafei, the clear favourite for the concluding Coral Play Racing-Super-Series For Free Handicap at 5.20. He won by over 9 lengths up at Hamilton last month and on his form with Bellum Justum from last year could be nicely-treated on a mark of 83 on this handicap debut. I wouldn’t be surprised to see the second-favourite Blake pulled out again due to the ground, so the main danger could come from New Chelsea. He won over a mile last time but the step up in trip could unleash even more potential as he is a half-brother to the German 1m2f winner Novellini and his dam was a German 1m3f winner, closely related to the King George winner Novellist.

10.15: Predictably – but certainly not disastrously – the genuinely fast summer ground has led to some non-runners. Personally I like quick ground – you know where you are, there can be no complaints (see Aidan O’Brien after Auguste Rodin’s flop at Ascot on Saturday) and it just is what it is, like deep ground in winter. C’est la vie. Non-runners: 2.25 5 Ice Max 3.00 2 Rebel Territory, 10 Mirsky, 15 New Image, 19 Pisanello, 21 Native Warrior 3.35 7 Moss Tucker, 10 Jasour, 11 Makarova 4.10 4 Liberty Lane 4.45 6 Zabeel Road 5.20 1 Dambuster, 3 Kamboo, 5 Master Builder Some of those are non-runners because they are engaged on Saturday, mind you.

10.05: I know Mr Ogg likes an early going report so I’ll take a leaf out of his well-thumbed book and report that it’s quick ground. No thunderstorms, bit of watering, 7.8 on the thingy stick and Bob’s your uncle. Clerk of the Course Ed Arkell after the last yesterday: “The times would suggest we are still at good to firm; obviously it has quickened up a bit during the day. It’s been very warm, but is cooling off now. Some fairly significant thunderstorms are running along just to the north of us; I don’t think we are going to get them - there is a risk between now and about 9pm this evening. “We are going to put five millimetres of water from the mile down to the top bottom bend intersection, then five millimetres from the five-furlong start down the straight, and we will water the bends this evening as well.”

Good morning! 10.00 on the dot: Fancy seeing you here! It’s amazing what a good night’s sleep, six coffees and a handful of antihistamines will do for both my mood and elephantine lower leg. Yesterday’s racing was paved with gold thanks to fine tipping from Matt Brocklebank, Andrew Asquith and Rory Delargy, who struck at both Goodwood and Galway, though my own bank balance suffered due to listening to my own demons rather than the ones I work with. We saw late drama from Black Forza in the Richmond, relentless galloping from St Leger candidate Jan Brueghel (I daren't look at how many times I misspelt his name yesterday) in the Gordon Stakes, and both class and tenacity from Opera Singer in the feature Nassau.

