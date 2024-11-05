Ramatuelle set for retirement after Coolmore purchase

The three-year-old was trained by Christopher Head to win four of her nine career starts and place on the other five occasions, including when a close-up third in both the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket and the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Ramatuelle claimed Group One gold with a decisive victory in the Prix de la Foret at ParisLongchamp last month on what proved her final start, with the filly subsequently withdrawn from the Breeders’ Cup Mile on veterinary advice.

The daughter of Justify went through the ring at the Fasig-Tipton November Sale on Monday, with successful bidder MV Magnier indicating the filly will now visit Wootton Bassett along with Opera Singer, the Nassau Stakes winner who has also been retired.