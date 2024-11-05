Ramatuelle set for retirement after Coolmore purchase

Ramatuelle is set to embark on her broodmare career after being bought for $5.1million by Coolmore.
The three-year-old was trained by Christopher Head to win four of her nine career starts and place on the other five occasions, including when a close-up third in both the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket and the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot.
Ramatuelle claimed Group One gold with a decisive victory in the Prix de la Foret at ParisLongchamp last month on what proved her final start, with the filly subsequently withdrawn from the Breeders’ Cup Mile on veterinary advice.
The daughter of Justify went through the ring at the Fasig-Tipton November Sale on Monday, with successful bidder MV Magnier indicating the filly will now visit Wootton Bassett along with Opera Singer, the Nassau Stakes winner who has also been retired.
He told Fasig-Tipton’s X account: “We had to retire Opera Singer as well, so I think what we will do is send the two of them to Wootton Bassett next year.
“That’s what the guys want to do at the moment anyway, so I would say that is most likely what will happen.”
Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf heroine Moira was also sold for $4.3m, while Grade One winner McKulick changed hands for $6m.
