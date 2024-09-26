Racing Podcast Special: Reaction following confirmed changes to Cheltenham Festival

Is the National Hunt Chase becoming a handicap a good move and how about the fact it's now open to professional jockeys?

Will the intermediate distance novice chase reverting to a handicap make for more compelling - and competitive - editions of the Arkle and Brown Advisory?

Do the mares-only races truly belong at the Festival and what about the additional changes made concerning customer experience and the push for racegoers to receive better value for money?

All these questions are tackled as David Ord, Ed Chamberlin, Graham Cunningham, Billy Nash and David Johnson give their reaction.

You can also listen to the regular Racing Podcast - first live on Wednesday - in which the team look ahead to the upcoming action at Newmarket among other hot topics.

You can listen to the Cheltenham Festival reaction special right here or using the links below.