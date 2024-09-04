Racing Podcast: Newmarket preview including Middle Park and Cheveley Park

David Ord is joined by Ed Chamberlin, Graham Cunningham, David Johnson and Billy Nash.

The star panel go through the leading contenders in the Juddmonte Middle Park and Cheveley Park as well as the Royal Lodge. There are selections too for the bet365 Cambridgeshire, while they also reflect on City Of Troy's Southwell gallop and ask why is his Breeders' Classic Cup bid attracting so much attention?

They look at Silvestre de Sousa's big whip ban, the Mill Reef success of Powerful Glory, impressive debut victory of Cosmic Year and the rise of rise of Karl Burke, who saddled a remarkable one-two-three in the Ayr Gold Cup.

There's plenty more too.

You can listen to the latest edition of the Sporting Life Racing Podcast here

