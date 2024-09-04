Sporting Life
Don't miss the latest from the team on all the hot topics in racing

Racing Podcast: Newmarket preview including Middle Park and Cheveley Park

By Sporting Life
15:47 · WED September 25, 2024

Our team return to look ahead to Group One action at Newmarket this weekend and back on some major news stories over the last seven days.

David Ord is joined by Ed Chamberlin, Graham Cunningham, David Johnson and Billy Nash.

The star panel go through the leading contenders in the Juddmonte Middle Park and Cheveley Park as well as the Royal Lodge. There are selections too for the bet365 Cambridgeshire, while they also reflect on City Of Troy's Southwell gallop and ask why is his Breeders' Classic Cup bid attracting so much attention?

They look at Silvestre de Sousa's big whip ban, the Mill Reef success of Powerful Glory, impressive debut victory of Cosmic Year and the rise of rise of Karl Burke, who saddled a remarkable one-two-three in the Ayr Gold Cup.

There's plenty more too.

You can listen to the latest edition of the Sporting Life Racing Podcast here.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN

Also available on Spotify etc...

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

