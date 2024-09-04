Racing Podcast: ICF and Leger reflections and Arc latest

David Ord is joined by Ed Chamberlin, Graham Cunningham, David Johnson and Billy Nash.

They reflect on Franny Norton's impending retirement, news that the Turners Novices' Chase at Cheltenham is switching to a handicap, and the contrasting attendance figures on both sides of the Irish Sea.

They then get stuck into the action at Leopardstown, the Curragh and Doncaster from Bradsell to Kyprios, Jan Brueghel to Porta Fortuna.

And there's a selection for the Virgin Bet Ayr Gold, Silver and Bronze Cups too.

