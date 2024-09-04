Sporting Life
Don't miss the latest from the team on all the hot topics in racing

Racing Podcast: ICF and Leger reflections and Arc latest

By Sporting Life
15:52 · WED September 18, 2024

Our team reflect on the Irish Champions Festival and Doncaster St Leger action and look ahead to the Ayr Gold Cup Festival.

David Ord is joined by Ed Chamberlin, Graham Cunningham, David Johnson and Billy Nash.

They reflect on Franny Norton's impending retirement, news that the Turners Novices' Chase at Cheltenham is switching to a handicap, and the contrasting attendance figures on both sides of the Irish Sea.

They then get stuck into the action at Leopardstown, the Curragh and Doncaster from Bradsell to Kyprios, Jan Brueghel to Porta Fortuna.

And there's a selection for the Virgin Bet Ayr Gold, Silver and Bronze Cups too.

You can listen to the latest edition of the Sporting Life Racing Podcast here.

Horse Racing Podcast: Arc & Beyond

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

