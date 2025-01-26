Racing inspections and weather latest news

Officials had called a 7.30am precautionary inspection after 10 millimetres of rain on Sunday afternoon, with strong winds and further rain forecast overnight.

However, an earlier decision was made with the track unraceable due to flooding on a bend and further areas of standing water.

Hereford Clerk of the course Ben Hicks said: “We have had 22mm in the last 24 hours and there’s more in the forecast, possibly another 10mm today.

“We have some flooding on the GB Liners bend and there’s no chance of improvement today.”

Waterlogging has also claimed Wednesday’s card at Leicester. A 7.45am inspection was called and clerk of the course James Stevenson had a straightforward decision to call off the meeting.

He said: “We had 10mm overnight but we were starting off on the back foot as we were already heavy and knew we couldn’t take much more. We have more rain forecast and it won’t improve for Wednesday.”

Plumpton is fit for action on Monday, with the track passing a precautionary check.

The going is reported to be soft, heavy in places.