Sandown Saturday card could become all-chase programme

The British Horseracing Authority has confirmed a provisional six-race programme has been created, which will come into effect if the scheduled hurdle races are abandoned.

An inspection will be held by 8am on Thursday to determined whether the hurdles course at the Esher venue is raceable. The going on Monday afternoon was described as heavy, waterlogged in places.

If the hurdle races are abandoned, the fixture will revert to a six-race card will which feature three additional chase races as follows: