Handstands, ridden by Ben Jones, on his way to victory at Sandown

Sandown Saturday card could become all-chase programme

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Mon January 27, 2025 · 3h ago

Saturday's fixture at Sandown Park could switch to become an all-chase programme.

The British Horseracing Authority has confirmed a provisional six-race programme has been created, which will come into effect if the scheduled hurdle races are abandoned.

An inspection will be held by 8am on Thursday to determined whether the hurdles course at the Esher venue is raceable. The going on Monday afternoon was described as heavy, waterlogged in places.

If the hurdle races are abandoned, the fixture will revert to a six-race card will which feature three additional chase races as follows:

  • C3 0-140 Handicap Steeple Chase over 2m 4f 10y
  • C3 Open Novices’ Limited Handicap Steeple Chase over 1m 7f 99y
  • C3 0-125 Novices’ Limited Handicap Steeple Chase over 2m 4f 10y

