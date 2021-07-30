Live horse racing blog: News, reviews and replays from Glorious Goodwood

Suesa was a hugely impressive winner of the King George Qatar Stakes but Baaeed (almost) stole the headlines at Glorious Goodwood. Recap day four.

All times BST, please refresh for updates

1730: That's all from Glorious Goodwood today which means it's time for me to wish you all a good evening. I hope you'll be back for more tomorrow. I'm off to go and find some random longshots to put up in the Stewards' Cup!

1712: Wink Of An Eye is hardening at the top of the market. Simcock has just told Racing TV that he has 'no complaints' about Bill Peyto's opening mark and thinks he will run well. Marching Army is notably easy to back ahead of his handicap debut which would be ominous for fans of the Bin Suroor runner. Dixon thinks the progressive favourite is ready for this step up in trip although Something Enticing does have a handy swing in the weights after chasing him home last time. Ziggy has been hit with an 11lb rise for his Nottingham win (the third has won since) but his dam progressed with time and age and perhaps he has the scope to do the same. He's been backed as though that's the case. The favourite is just 2/1 now (from 11/4. They're going behind the stalls and won't be long in loading. There's just been a very heavy shower. They race uphill out of the stalls. The favourite is one of those in rear. They are quite well string out behind State of Bliss and Tribal Art, both trained by Johnston. They've closed up a little. No move from the favourite yet. Into the straight with half a mile to run. Moore on the outside inches closer. Ziggy short of room on the inside. Vintage Moore! Wink Of An Eye was a popular winner judging by the crowd noise, narrowly edging out State of Bliss and Scampi. He was returned at 11/4 favourite. That was far from easy and Moore had to be at his strongest to lift his mount home in the colours of the Queen. I'm not quite sure who was fourth but whoever it was looked a little unlucky in running for all that he finished a few lengths off the first three. There's a suggestion that the ground has deteriorated a little with a winning time of 2.32.10.

1702: Lacking the courage of my convictions, I'm very much an each-way punter so the prospect of backing Bill Peyto at 9/2 when he was 7s yesterday doesn't really appeal but David Simcock's charge was a notable eyecatcher at Newmarket last autumn and again at Chester. He's missed a few recent engagements but is still in the line-up for the finale and I'll be disappointed if he doesn't back up my opinion and run a big race. It's no easy task in this company of course and he obviously has to prove that he can handle this track among other things. Once I saw he was running, I didn't get too much further but a quick glance at the card throws up an interesting outsider on one piece of form that may not be best taken literally. Gary Moore saddled the 50/1 winner of yesterday's first race last year and also saddled 100/1 winner Thechildrenstrust to win at this meeting (I think) and the latter (I think) carried the same silks as Champagne Piaff. The 40/1 chance beat Fundamental at Salisbury on his second start and Fundamental ran pretty well in the Lennox Stakes earlier this week. His subsequent disappointment came on heavy ground which could easily have been a valid excuse and Champagne Piaff's debut run was also a good one with La Barossa and Derab the front two. He's been off since October but a mark of 83 could underestimate him......

1653: The TDN Australia Handicap will bring the action to a close in a little over half an hour and punters could be cheering home another Tudhope winner as Ziggy is around 4/1 from 13/2. Barn Owl is a non-runner since I last looked at the race and it looks like he's only been withdrawn fairly recently. He was around about an 8/1 chance at the time. The market leader is the top-weight Wink Of An Eye who represents the feared combination of Ryan Moore and William Haggas. A word from Tudhope who was speaking to Racing TV: "I think so (the draw helped), that was nice when you've got something to aim at and I was able to get a nice lead into the race. I was a little bit outpaced but he picked up well and is progressing nicely. It's all good. A bit of juice in the ground helps. "Hopefully, I'm in the right place (on Summerghand in the Stewards' Cup). It depends where the pace is and what's around you. I'm not sure why they're coming off that rail. We'll have to see. Hopefully, we get the right horses to aim at. He needs a lot of cover and likes to come through horses. "I think the headgear has just changed him. Wouldn't want too much more rain but he's won on this sort of ground. He's back in a handicap tomorrow and the headgear has made a big difference, fingers crossed. If he bounces back to his best, he won't be far away."

🚀 Ever Given makes it 3-4 with a game success for the in-form Danny Tudhope & @TomDascombe at @Goodwood_Races



Results & free replays ➡ https://t.co/sBcsavHpYf pic.twitter.com/WyMQPwTidb — Racing TV (@RacingTV) July 30, 2021

1644: Dixon thinks Ever Given will progress with racing having marked him down as 'big and burly' when making his winning debut. Tropez Power and Adeb receive positive mentions in a race that appears to be competitive, Dixon expects the latter to improve for this trip. Not long to find out. Visuals aren't a good guide but the pace didn't look blistering. Ever Given challenges against the stands' side. He makes the best of his way home. He wins by three or four from the top-weight with Robjon in third and Sows fourth. The winner got a nice tow into the race from Catch Cunningham as the field raced off the rail in the early stages, it left plenty of room on the inside and Danny Tudhope didn't need asking twice. The winner was trained by Tom Dascombe. He looked a little outpaced around two out or so but picked up in good fashion and I wouldn't be surprised to see him going back up in trip before the season is out.

1638: It's not very long until the nursery which is as devilishly difficult as you might expect. That's part of the fun though and it will be fun for those who have backed Ever Given down to 9/2 from around 7/1 or so. Maybury has also been backed. Richard Fahey seems quite sweet on Adeb. Tropez Power is popular. Ever Given is really, really on his toes in the paddock apparently. That could be a good thing. There was a little money for Dandy Dinmont earlier but he's on the drift as is Catch Cunningham who is 20/1 from 5s. That's not a typo!! The short-list could have been as long as my arm but I ended up with two, the favourite, and Sterling Knight. I'm not interested in the jolly at 9/2 though. Tropez Power continues to attract support and is into 5/1.

1631: Saeed bin Suroor has spoken about Passion and Glory: "When I spoke to Oisin before the race he filled me with confidence that he was going to run well. He's a big strong horse and handles the ground well. Now we'll take him to Germany for a Group One at Baden Baden and go from there. "From now on we will look for Group One races, I'll speak to Sheikh Mohammed but the horse is good enough to run in those races. He likes easy ground." It was an exciting finish as the price Euchen Glen was matched at suggests. I'm not sure it screams Group One form though.

Passion And Glory JUST holds on after being out in front for most of the race, runner up Euchen Glen was matched as low as 1.18 on the @BetfairExchange pic.twitter.com/FC2PgghREU — Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) July 30, 2021

1626: It sounds very much as though Battaash will be retired. Angus Gold said: “Jim said he really didn’t like the ground but that was not the reason he was beaten. “The horse has done remarkably well to get back to the races and it took him a long time to come right after the fracture. “Jim said ‘I had a ride for a few yards’ and there comes a time for all of us. I shall speak to the owner tonight, as the last thing we want to do is abuse him. After all the problems we’ve had, why would we go on now? “She (Sheikha Hissa) spoke to me at Ascot and said she didn’t want to abuse this horse, so I suspect there will be an announcement forthcoming.”

1610: Fox Tal isn't being co-operative and David Probert is on foot leading him down to the start. "I haven't had a bet, I'm not going to have a bet but if I was it would be on him," says Dixon of Without A Fight. He adds that O'Meara adores Eagles By Day and believes he has 'abundant ability' but this is a stepping stone to the Sky Bet Ebor. You have been told! Loading. Passion and Glory and Outbox match strides, will they cut each other's throats? The favourite leads by two. Pablo third and a break to the rest. Bunching up at the top of the hill. Without A Fight creeps closer. Favourite still seemingly going well inside the two and he's opened up again. Euchen Glen down the middle of the track and the reluctant Fox Tal. The favourite has it by about a quarter. Thrilling stuff. Only about a half covered all three but Passion And Glory is your 2/1 winner under a fine ride (aren't all winning rides?) from Oisin Murphy. "We had very easy sectionals. It's very blustery here. He's an improving horse. Saeed is huge for me and year and year he helps me out. He's definitely a Group horse, he's an absolute dude," he tells Grassick. "I had three seconds today and I wanted to bury my head in the sand but thankfully this fellow got me out of trouble."

1604: I wasn't looking for the ante-post markets but I've just seen that Betfair Sportsbook have cut Suesa to 5/1 from 14s for the Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes at York. That doesn't seem wholly unreasonable for all that there's been no word whether that is a target or not. I wouldn't know what options are available to her closer to home. Francesca Cumani is taken with the prize of Pablo Escobarr whose connections have switched his headgear around in an attempt to bring about a repeat of last year's victory in this race. Ed Crisford says of Without A Fight: "He's had some quite good form with William Haggas' horse, he finished second to him at Newbury and was then a bit disappointing at Ascot. We gave him a break, he seems in great form and has been training well. "The trip is fine and I think he'll handle the track well, I'm hoping for a good performance." Crisford is tight with Buick apparently and will be attending the latter's wedding on Sunday and Bell asks if it will be a tame affair. "I think it will be a bit of a party, if it's anything like the stag it will be a big one."

1557: It's a shame that we haven't got Mogul going to post for the l'Ormarins Queen's Plate Glorious Stakes as he added an interesting dimension to it. In his absence, Passion and Glory is the general 7/4 favourite from Euchen Glen and likely pace angle Outbox. Without A Fight and Old Newton Cup winner Alounak aren't a great deal longer in a race which looks very open and possibly sub-standard for the grade. The winner has impressed in handicaps the last twice but steps up in class and company so has a little to prove and there's unlikely to be any hiding place with Outbox expected to try and stretch them. That could play into the hands of more patiently ridden runners like the popular Euchen Glen or even Eagles By Day.

1553: She was the sixth winner of the week for Buick who is the clear leading rider. "Amazing performance really. Travelled through the race very strongly and had that strong kick at the finish. It was bad ground at Ascot and I couldn't get any cover early over six furlongs. Everyone put a line through that and I was happy to get the ride again. She's just a very good filly. "I expected to end up where I was and I wasn't really going to make any big decisions, I was just going to let her travel where she was comfortable. I was always confident and she picked up real well."

1546: What happened to Art Power? I never picked him up and the race really didn't develop in the first half as I expected. I'll have to watch the replay. A few firms paid down to fourth and Arecibo ran another terrific race to fill that position. "It was a one horse race, that was phenomenally impressive," says Nevison on Racing TV. It's hard to argue with that, she's come from off the pace and pulled nicely clear. Hills on Battaash: "He came into the race nice and strong but couldn't really handle the ground really. We were happy, we were doing everything we've done in the past few years. "I was just a little bit concerned about the going. We'll see how he comes out of the race and speak to the management and decide the way to go forward."

1541: That's why she was favourite for the Commonwealth Cup! Rohaut never lost the faith and I wonder if those who supported her after her impressive win at home went in again; she was backed again today. Dixon believes there were excuses for Battaash although admits he's not the horse he was while both he and Hislop believe the experience of that race could help Dragon Symbol improve. Grassick saw Suesa as a foal and was taken with her then. "She's a sweetheart," agrees Buick. "She travelled so smoothly and was hard on the bridle all the way and had that kick at the finish. It was great to get the ride and she's a very good filly. She's quite strong to sit on. She's all there. She's such a cool customer. She's a lovely filly." There are plenty of plaudits for the third who was expected to need this seasonal reappearance; she could meet Suesa there too.

1533: Battaash receives a round of applause as he makes his way along the walkway towards the track. This is the strongest field he has faced in this race since winning it as a three-year-old in 2017. Dixon and Hislop are paying compliments to the market leader and his connections for both the way he's been trained and campaigned. "He's been as good as ever really. Ideally we'd want it faster and there's a strong wind out there too. Draw, could do with being a bit higher but it is what it is. Let's see how we go," says Hills on ITV. He sounded nervous. How are your nerves? Battaash breaks okay but races two or three off the pace. Bumping approaching the two. Dragon Symbol switches for room. Nothing in it at the one. Suesa wins. She hosed up from Dragon Symbol with Glass Slippers third, a fine return. Battaash was very, very disappointing in seventh. She was returned at 7/1 and ridden by Buick for Francois Rohaut.

1526: "Everyone here is hoping Battaash can go on and win a record breaking fifth King George Qatar Stakes," says Stanley. Are you going with your head or your heart with hopes or hard earned? I'm in the heart and hope category as Battaash makes his way into the paddock. Come on Battaash. Hopefully he can burn them off now that he's got a run under his belt and he's always looked more impressive here than he has at Ascot. It's entirely understandable that the layers are taking him on and Father Time will catch up, as he does with us all. He's still younger than Euchen Glen though and we've seen a few sprinters maintain their form at a similar age over the years. Dragon Symbol and Art Power are hugely respected but look plenty short enough to me as the odds flash up while the muted (literally) Matt Chapman is in the centre of the screen. It wouldn't surprise me to see Suesa prove her Royal Ascot form to be all wrong but I don't want to pay to find out at 7/1 in this company. I'd be more interested in taking Keep Busy to hit the frame (or extra places) at a price but I'll be watching and, hopefully, savouring this race.

1517: The winning trainer on ITV Racing: "We were very hesitant about this week with the ground but he's done it really well. "Not through the whole season but we make no secret of the fact it's a special meeting for us. We do give special preference to this. He's obviously gone back and forwards between top handicaps and group races and every time he wins one like this it forces our hand and I'm sure he'll be back in pattern races." Son Charlie is on Racing TV: "Plan A for Maydanny for quite some time was to defend his crown on Tuesday. "I was very confident coming into the week and thought he was one of our best chances but we pulled him out after the rain. We had the same quandary with Qaader but somehow everything has worked out well in the end. "It pays to keep your options open. He came down on Tuesday, went back to Middleham and came down again. He lost 12 kilos just for travelling on Tuesday. It was a big ask for this horse to travel down here twice this week."

1512: That's always an exciting race and one I enjoyed but it's always worth a second and third view. My eyes were, obviously, glued to my fancy and I missed quite a bit about how the race unfolded as I prayed for running room! That's some better news for Johnston and a second winner of the week. The winner broke from stall 5 with the others coming from 8, 9, 2, 19 and 6. It could be another winner for Crowley in a few moments with Battaash up next but McNae has just led into the adverts with news that he can be backed at 3.2 on the exchanges. They are lining up to get the old boy beaten but Maydanny was favourite for the Golden Mile not long ago and drifted out to around fifth favourite. The horse doesn't know what price he is as people are fond of saying.

1458: Runners on their way to post. Hislop believes there was a bit of promise in Bedouin's Story's run at Sandown and reports that his trainer 'groaned' when learning he had to break from stall 19. Dixon doesn't think it's as bad as it might have been given his run style. The race is expected to suit second favourite Magical Morning. Ten or so still to come in as the clock ticks to 1503. Set. The race for the lead is on. Path of Thunder has a good spot according to Holt. Rhoscolyn mid-div. Shelir leads Corazon. Magical Morning wide. Bedouin's Story and Johan. Maydanny. Holt says Rhoscolyn looked an unlucky loser, he was second from Escobar and Johan, then Bedouin's Story while Orbaan edged out Acquitted for sixth. How many extra places where there? The winner, trained by Mark Johnston and a non-runner on Tuesday, was returned at 8/1 and completing a double for Crowley. Dixon believes the winner's tactical pace was key, particularly in relation to his runner, the second. That's a sixth victory in the race for Johnston apparently.

1445: McNae believes he heard in the background that Mogul was announced as a non-runner over the PA. That has been confirmed. Mogul is out. The market hasn't reacted to that news yet but the ground has presumably been deemed too soft for Mogul. We'll worry about that later as the Golden Mile, a really popular punting race is coming up next and it contains a hot favourite. It's hard to knock Path of Thunder but the 5/2 chance isn't my sort of bet. Good luck if he's yours. It's not even as though he's a clear standout with the likes of Magical Morning, Johan and Rhoscolyn up against him. Simon Holt is with Magical Morning while Value Bet likes Shelir. I liked the chance of Acquitted as a 20/1 chance but not especially as a 10/1 shot. He won two of his first three starts but not since and it's not as if the handicapper has let go of the reins - I think he's got the form to go well but his current price makes no appeal. He was drawn out in 13 which is normally much wider than ideal and those drawn very low have dominated this race over the years. The betting reflects that and it's expected to be the case again but it's not impossible that something drawn higher can come from off the pace to hit the frame and that's probably the way I'd be looking to play this. I did put up Orbaan earlier (drawn low in six) and he's out at 66s now! His trainer David O'Meara is on Racing TV: "Good prize money, we won the last two. Escobar ran a blinder on Tuesday, he's very classy. He beat Lord North and has hit the woodwork in two Lennoxes. Rhoscolyn has progressed, will love the ground and has won around here. "I'd like it if one of them won, which one I haven't a clue." Rhoscolyn's part-owner Chris Dixon says: "I think he's got a chance in a very competitive race. It's exciting to have a horse in it. David has done an excellent job with him. Conditions will be fine, he's proven at the track. It's not easy winning handicaps of this kind of mark."

1442: More reaction courtesy of Stanley and Crowley: "It was lovely, very taking performance. very good mind on him, rock solid, It's all very easy for him. I didn't want to complicate it. He travelled into the race beautifully. We had a few concerns about good to soft as he hadn't run on it before. I don't see any reason to step him up (in trip) at the moment. "We (Crowley and Ryan Moore) were discussing if he'd have won the Sussex Stakes or not! I'm sure we'll have a crack at some stage." William Haggas talks to Bell: "What he (Jim) said was he missed a loose shoe, it flew up and it missed him by about that much. We're all soaking it up and enjoying it. "I didn't (think he was an out and out miler) to start with but I just said to Jim and Angus I can't see any point in going up in trip. I don't know where we will go. The three races he's in are the Marois, Celebration Mile here and the Moulin at Longchamp. I don't suppose he can do all three; the Marois is probably a bit soon. "What they do at home is really not that relevant, it's what they do on the racecourse. Lots of cricketers are good in the nets like you but it's what they do in the middle and he's good in the middle."

1431: That was bonkers. So, so easy. "He's got an engine on him hasn't he?" Crowley tells Sally-Anne Grassick on ITV. "I was quite happy to sit where I was and he got into a nice rhythm. When I pulled him out he was always going nicely. He's a proper horse isn't he? "You'd like to think he's a Group One horse but until they go and do it....." Then on Battaash.... "He's a special horse and let's hope he can make it five. He's gone on it before but it might suit some of the others more." The winner has an entry in the Celebration Mile and Dixon and Hislop believe that taking the steady approach would be the sensible approach. It would be another step up in grade. "The kind of horse that as a racing fan you get excited about," says Dixon. McNae agrees there's 'no doubt' that he's a Group One miler and ready for Palace Pier and anyone else who is brave enough to take him on. The time was around four seconds outside standard.

Oh he’s good…



Baaeed absolutely destroys them in the Group 3 Thoroughbred Stakes at @Goodwood_Races!pic.twitter.com/MnxuZttRos — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) July 30, 2021

1425: Baaeed wins then! Punting Pointers have suggested a forecast and put Perotto up as second best. We heard from Orr earlier that the Britannia winner had been popular in the betting without market. He's probably nowhere good enough but I've liked the performances of Tasman Bay this season. He has his limitations and drops down in trip but he can make the running and has run above expectations before. He makes the running again, from El Drama and Khartoum as they head down hill. They're making decent use of his proven stamina but El Drama has every move covered. Jim Crowley hasn't twitched. Oh my. My oh my. "This could be a superstar," cries Simon Holt. "Baaeed his destroyed them." What was second? I've no idea! I got quite excited. He wasn't in love with the track was the general consensus and Holt did refer to the colt changing his lacks in commentary. I think the front two were second and third with El Drama and Tasman Bay chasing the winner home.

1415: It's the next big thing up next. Dobbs and Hughes have spent a lot of time together over the years and you sense the jockey enjoyed that, telling Stanley on Racing TV (with a very straight face): "He's not very good at giving instructions, he gives you two or three and you don't know what to do really." Anyway, Baaeed is still being backed and is 4/9 if you want to join them. Angus Gold is talking to Stanley: "I think so (this is the logical step up), we talked about the Marois at Deauville but travelling still isn't easy. "We talked about supplementing him for the Sussex but we thought we'd take the conservative route, he's a work in progress and this is another step up. "I don't think the ground is bad enough to make that a real excuse but it's different to what he's run on before. "Until he gets beaten over it and someone says we have to step up in trip, we might as well stay over a mile." He has his fingers crossed for Battaash and hails 'the team's' efforts in getting the sprinter here five years in a row, never mind winning. In their day four highlights column on these pages, Timeform had this to say about Baaeed: "Baaeed is one of the most exciting horses on show all week at Goodwood, though William Haggas is continuing the low-key approach which has enabled him to remain unbeaten in three starts so far as he’s gradually stepped up in grade. Baaeed looked a really good prospect on his debut and has very much confirmed that in his two starts at Newmarket. He improved again when landing the odds against some smart rivals with consummate ease in the Sir Henry Cecil Stakes last time, making headway on the bridle and then quickening clear to win by four lengths from Maximal who’d been beaten only a little further by Poetic Flare in the St James’s Palace Stakes the time before. With more improvement to come, Baaeed can take this on the way to bigger things."

"I think he should have been withdrawn. It's tricky, you try to give them every chance, but I don't think that's satisfactory."



"He was 8-1 before the off - he wasn't even 8-1 to start."@LydiaHislop @cdixon82 pic.twitter.com/DDxo0GksRQ — Racing TV (@RacingTV) July 30, 2021

1407: Oli Bell has spoken to Hughes. "Brilliant. I actually watched it on the owner's phone! I was confident after Ascot that he'd take all the beating in a handicap. Pat settled him lovely. He's just been easy. He showed something that he hadn't shown before (at Ascot). "It's so unique. Tactically good jockeys make better decisions than others. The best horse doesn't always win. It's so exciting. "Probably right behind Canford Cliffs," he replies in answer to where this win ranks. I don't believe him. "He's definitely a horse for the Cesarewitch anyway. Probably I'd give him a prep race but he is easy to train. The Cesarewitch is the plan for now."

"It was push-button stuff today"



Pat Dobbs chats to @sagrassick after his win on Calling the Wind in our opener



Watch LIVE

📺 @ITV

📱 https://t.co/fkQLQLtgFY#ITVRacing pic.twitter.com/zaNH1QDI7E — ITV Racing (@itvracing) July 30, 2021

1400: Chris Dixon says: "That's not good enough" when looking at the start and Lydia Hislop agrees that Just Hubert should have been withdrawn. "He was 8/1 to win and he wasn't even 8/1 to start," says Dixon. He hasn't had a bet and he's still not happy. "We travelled super through the race and I didn't want to get there too soon but I still got there too soon," says Dobbs on ITV. The interview (above) is worth a listen with Dobbs singing the praises of trainer Hughes. The likes of Elysian Flame who tried to come from a long way back struggled to get into that and two of the other horses involved in the finish for the minors were up there throughout. The places have been confirmed and Withold was second, Elysian Flame third and Green Book fourth. Betfair have been in touch with ITV Racing to say that they will be refunding bets on Just Hubert. No news yet on Rochester House who pulled up. It's not been a great week for Mark Johnston and his team.

Calling The Wind takes the win in the Unibet 3 Boosts a Day Goodwood Handicap@RHughesracing was the top rider four times at this meeting, and now has his first winner as a trainer!



Watch LIVE

📺 @ITV

📱 https://t.co/fkQLQLtgFY#ITVRacing pic.twitter.com/ZFE6cqyWQv — ITV Racing (@itvracing) July 30, 2021

1349: Chris Dixon believes this race will have been a long range target for The Grand Visir and I'm sure the same is true of the others that contested the finish 12 months ago. Stanley is down near the start and describes it 'as incredibly windy'. He thinks it's coming across them from the stands' side more than it was earlier but still slightly into them. Not long now. Bit longer now. The runners are called back as Just Hubert refuses to race; he's going to be given another chance as the remainder of the field head back to join him. He planted himself. He's still looking reluctant. The jockey is off and trying to push him towards the others. You can take a horse to water...... Take two and Just Hubert has refused to race. Smart Champion also slowly away and trails by a good seven lengths. Withhold is just about the leader from Value Bet selection Green Book. Rochester House in the first time blinkers has gone on and opened by four or five as they head towards the back straight. Inside the final six with Withold in front (Rochester House went wrong). Smart Champion begins his run as Green Book takes over. The Grand Visir battles on. Calling The Wind. He just holds on by a length and a half, three way go for second with Elysian Flame, Green Book and Withold from Platform Nineteen. Trained by Richard Hughes and ridden by Pat Dobbs, he was returned at 8/1.

1343: Seven runners are covered by two and a half points for this opener over an extended two and a half miles. Roger Charlton runs Withhold and tells Racing TV: "He's well. He's a sweet character and has been around a long time, he's in good form. I don't think so particularly, he goes on any ground other than extremes. "If he got an easy lead then the obvious place is to be up front, he doesn't like being crowded really. If it is strong, I'll leave it to Oisin (Murphy). He's probably not quite as reliable as he used to be but he ran quite well last time. "Top-weight is a lot, I've just been carrying the saddle around and I'm exhausted." David Easterby is talking to ITV Racing along with Elysian Flame's owners. "We're expecting a big run," one of the owners says and another admits to backing him adding, "We like our horse and he's in great nick."

1340: An update from Betfair's Mr Orr via the telly: "The Grand Visir and Smart Champion have both been well backed. The three at the head of the market are all strong and I'd also flag up Green Book. "Perotto and Tactical have been popular betting without Baaeed in the Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes, especially now the non-runner has taken the places down to two. "Path of Thunder and Magical Morning have come in for good support. We've seen money for Acquitted and Escobar. We're paying six places there as well (as the first). "I'll flag one up in the nursery, Maybury for William Jarvis and William Buick. He was as big as 9/1 and he's into 13/2."

1335: "Battaash is the weakest favourite of the day. They're backing everything against Battaash," says Matt Chapman in his popular, understated style. The ITV Racing market movers are: Baaeed: 8/15 from 4/6 Acquitted 10s from 20s Path of Thunder 11/4 from 11/2 Art Power 5s from 8s Passion and Glory 3s from 9/2

1329: Tom Stanley has been talking to Paul Mulrennan who is hoping for a downpour before the Glorious Stakes for Euchen Glen. Mulrennan adds that most ground is fine but that softer ground would inconvenience his rivals more than the eight-year-old who goes really well on it. "I've just been out on the course and there's a really strong headwind so I'll be looking for a bit of cover. "We flew down and it was rough ride, five more minutes on that plane and I'd have been sick. "He's a very straightforward horse and has got a big engine." He then gives a big shout out to the Racing League which he enjoyed last night. He said there was a bit of 'fun and banter beforehand with the team scenario'. If that strong headwind remains, is that another potential problem that Battaash (and the other front runners) will have to overcome in the King George Stakes? Something to ponder at least.

1311: Some news from William Jarvis on possible options for yesterday's popular Nassau heroine Lady Bowthorpe and they include a potential rematch with Audarya in the Prix Jean Romanet at Deauville. In the immediate post-race analysis (which you can't always hold people to) Chris Dixon felt that Audarya didn't handle the track but there will be no such concerns in France. It would be a good narrative to see them take each other on again on the continent. William Jarvis: “I’ve got to talk about it with Emma. There’s a slightly obvious race, now that she seems to be travelling a bit better, and that is the Prix Jean Romanet at Deauville. Then we could look at the Prix de l’Opera, possibly. “She’s not in the Juddmonte International (at York) and supplementing her wouldn’t be on my agenda, but it’s all open to discussion. “I would have thought we’ll be sticking to a mile and a quarter, although we could drop back for the Sun Chariot – we’ve got options. “She won’t go to the Breeders’ Cup, I wouldn’t think, but if she’s still in good form in December we could think about Hong Kong.”

1306: No one wants to go to bed when the sun is shining do they? Except possibly in the northern hemisphere where there's 24 hour daylight. Anyway, I quite enjoyed the little clip above - it made me smile and that's never a bad thing. The naughty fellow is among the leading fancies for the Goodwood Handicap at 1350 and can be backed at 8/1 following his good third in the Ascot Stakes over two and a half miles. He's only a couple of pounds higher and has more in his favour than most. It's been a decent week so far for Danny Tudhope but could get better yet. I hope they've both had plenty of sleep.

1255: One horse that didn't get a mention in the l'Ormarins Queen's Plate Glorious Stakes earlier was Eagles By Day and I thought there was a case to be made for David O'Meara's runner. He's done most of his recent running over staying trips and finished fourth behind Stradivarius in last year's Goodwood Cup, beaten a little over five lengths at 40/1. This will be his first run of the season but he made a winning return in 2020 (from which he didn't really go on) and you do have to go back a little to find his form over 12 furlongs but as a three-year-old he finished a reasonably close third to Japan and Bangkok in the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot with Pablo Escobarr behind him. He's a few points longer than the latter now which is understandable but this could be a good time to catch the five-year-old who hasn't got many miles on the clock. It's possible that they tried to make him into a stayer last season and have now scrapped that experiment - certainly his early closing entries are over shorter than two miles with the Sky Bet Ebor and Irish St Leger over 14 furlongs both featuring - and with doubts over a good number of the field, I thought he was one of the more interesting runners. At the prices....

Battaash the breaker of records at Goodwood

1250: You can never have too much information can you? Here's news of the morning movers from Glorious Goodwood's official betting partners. Unibet’s trading team said: "The drying ground has brought the punters out in force this morning in what is a very competitive day’s racing. Our worst results of the day are Baaeed, Path Of Thunder and Marching Army.” 1350: The Grand Visir 7/1 from 17/2; Green Book 17/2 from 12/1 1425: Baaeed 1/2 from 4/7 1500: Path Of Thunder 11/4 from 100/30; Rhoscolyn 11/2 from 8/1 1535: Dragon Symbol 11/4 from 3/1; Art Power 9/2 from 5/1 1610: Passion And Glory 3/1 from 7/2; Without A Fight 17/2 from 10/1 1645: Ever Given 6/1 from 13/2; Maybury 7/1 from 9/1 1720: Marching Army 8/1 from 12/1

1235: Mark Your Card has come to a close with the Racing TV Team Tips which are as follows: Niall Hannity: Wink Of An Eye - he could be a well handicapped horse Steve Jones: Calling The Wind - improved for stepping up in trip at Royal Ascot, travelled so well and no disgrace to be run down in the closing stages. Neil Phillips: The Grand Visir. I'm going to have a winner today, this is a wonderful horse. I think he's got a fantastic chance. Alex Steedman: I've been waiting for Bill Peyto to run for quite some time. I think he's fairly handicapped and I'm hoping today is perfect. We've had to wait but finally he turns up and the distance is bang on. Angus McNae: Passion and Glory. Really impressive at Royal Ascot and I'm going to take a chance that he will stay. He ran a very fast time and if he can repeat that here, he will take the world of beating. On their website, Dave Nevison is with Smart Champion, Path Of Thunder and Passion and Glory.

1221: "Will the real Mogul please stand up?" says Steedman at the top of their preview of the l'Ormarins Queen's Plate Glorious Stakes. Last season's Gordon Stakes winner ran a shocker last time and could be a popular 'lay' today. The ground is a potential issue for him while he's also had a bit of a break which may not be ideal for a horse whose trainer has always said needs plenty of racing to hit peak form. There's no doubt that his best form would be good enough and that's the quandary that punters face. Jones suggests that Jim Goldie could have a good go at getting Battaash to win the Cesarewitch as they sing his praises in discussing the remarkable Euchen Glen. "It should not be underestimated how good a trainer Jim Goldie is," he concludes. Outbox could get his own way out in front and Jones believes that's a negative for Euchen Glen who would prefer a contested lead in the hope they go off too fast. Mogul is not the only runner with something to prove with Pablo Escobarr sporting a new combination of aides as his team attempt to bring him back to form while leading contender Passion And Glory has to cope with a step up in class as well as trip. Jones is going for Without A Fight although he would have preferred more overnight rain. The four-year-old has also been selected by Value Bet. The wind is picking up at Goodwood but there's also a glimpse of blue sky although that's not evident as Hannity speaks to Hollie Doyle. She tells him: "Looking forward to getting on Outbox, he's been really progressive. "Who Dares Wins is a really talented horse on his day and he's a class horse. He loves this slow ground and hopefully he can run well. "She's a filly (Something Enticing) that's due to win a good pot like this, she's got plenty of ability and deserves to get her head in front."

1218: Here are the market movers from Sky Bet and Paddy Power: Sky Bet 13.50 - Green Book 17/2 from 11/1 14.25 - Tactical 10/1 from 14/1 15.00 - Acquitted 9/1 from 16/1 15.35 - Art Power 9/2 from 15/2 16.10 - Passion And Glory 11/4 from 7/2 16.45 - Maybury 7/1 from 10/1 17.20 - Ziggy 5/1 form 13/2 Paddy Power 13.50 Just Hubert 7/1 from 15/2 14.25 Baaeed 4/7f from 4/6f 15.35 Art Power 5/1 from 6s & Suesa 9/1 from 12s Spokesman Paul Binfield said: “Punters are taking on Battaash in the King George Stakes as he bids to complete a remarkable five timer with both Art Power, who is clearly good enough to score at this level after not being beaten far in both the Diamond Jubilee Stakes and July Cup, and Suesa who disappointed in the Commonwealth Cup, but exhibited plenty of natural speed when scoring at Chantilly four times in succession before that.” 16.10 Without A Fight 10/1 from 12s

1208: Steedman puts up Rhythm Master as the forecast option in the Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes given he shaped as though the mile would suit in the Jersey. The ground is important to Richard Fahey's runner and there may still be enough juice in it for him to put his best foot forwards. They are in agreement that the favourite is one to watch and enjoy but they can't agree how to pronounce his name which I can sympathise with, I'm struggling to spell it. Fahey is speaking to Hannity and says 'we need the rub of the green'. "He's a grand horse (Adeb), he's drawn two, I don't know if that's where we need to be. We've got the right horse, we just need a bit of luck. "Opposition is quite strong, the horse of Haggas' looks above average. We're quite smart (Rhythm Master) but whether we're as smart as him, we'll see. Things can happen at Goodwood that don't happen anywhere else. "Hartswood is a superstar and is a gent. From 18, I don't know. It's split seconds for the jockeys. In theory (dropping in) is what you want to do. You want to get on the fresh ground but we'll probably be in last place if we get there from stall 18. At Goodwood you need everything to be right." He seemed quite keen on Adeb and that impression is certainly backed up by his Sporting Life column in which he told us: "This is a race we like to target and win and I think we’ve as good a chance as anyone with this fellow."

How about this for a massive outsider in the Golden Mile at 3.00? @SJonesracing reckons Orbaan can outrun his long odds at Goodwood today. pic.twitter.com/1RYPy7KO6G — Racing TVi (@RacingTVi) July 30, 2021

You can also hear the case that Jones made for him which is good news as I failed to transcribe it. I wonder if it was similar to the case I made? I may have a listen while they wax lyrical about Baaeed.

1140: The Racing TV team seem to have set up underneath a loudspeaker at Goodwood. You always want a good PA system when you're attending an event but it's less desirable when you're trying to broadcast from the same event - it's driving me slightly bonkers listening to two conversations at the same time. They seem to have sorted it out though. Fingers crossed. The Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes features a runner that I've seen described as one of the most exciting horses in training and potentially the best three-year-old in training. Baaeed is a best of 8/15 and a good deal shorter in places. He thrashed Maximal on his third and most recent start, earning a 15lb hike in his official rating to 119 which sees him 5lbs clear of 10/1 chance El Drama who is a good bit more exposed. The TV jury was out on the King George but they're about to move onto the Golden Mile and they must have a decent fancy for this race. Will the blinkers work as well a second time for Path of Thunder? That is the opening question. It's well publicised that the draw has a HUGE effect on this race and that's reflected in the prices. Steve Jones thinks the favourite has an outstanding chance but adds 'the betting tells you that'. He's in company with Alex Steedman who says that 'everyone seemed to know Magical Morning was going to win at Sandown'. There are multiple formlines running on from that race to this. "You certainly couldn't rule him out," says Jones. Steedman believes he'll confirm the form with those behind him at Esher. Jones makes a case for Escobar but I've long since fallen off his cliff; he'll need lots of luck. Steedman also likes Rhoscolyn and Jones agrees he ticks 'a few boxes' but is concerned whether he will get home at this trip after his run at Pontefract. The Yorkshire venue is a far stiffer track and that's not something that worried me. They've covered Johan and while they were talking I clicked on the latest betting. I had been intending to back Acquitted each-way but he was 20/1 last night and he's 9/1 now - you can keep him at those odds. I did have another one at a price and Jones has also put it up........ It might be stretching a point to say that Orbaan will emerge as the victor but I think he's an interesting each-way bet at 40/1. He was last behind Magical Morning at Sandown but that run came quite quickly on the back of his previous run and I think can be excused. It did allow Jamie Spencer to get reacquainted with him and the pair got on quite well at Ascot last season. He was a good fifth in the Lincoln at 40/1 on his seasonal reappearance with Haqeeqy, Brunch, Hortzadar and Danyah the four to finish in front of him - that's strong form by any measure. He than had a wind operation, his second, and ran well enough on his first run after that where he was also fitted with a tongue tie before turning up at Sandown, a run I'm happy to forgive. He's drawn in six which may be neither here nor there given that he's likely to be ridden for luck but he's got more than enough recent form in the book which suggests he can be competitive and the 40/1 is tempting in a race where the top of the market is very cramped and in which I've missed the price on Acquitted!

1135: Betfair's Barry Orr has provided his first update of the day: "Battaash is on the slide, he was 5/4 and he's 2/1 on the Exchange now - plenty of people looking to take him on. He's still got a significant amount in hand over the opposition but this is probably the strongest field he's faced here. They're backing plenty of horses around the favourite and it's a very, very competitive race for sure. The favourite's very weak at the moment and looks a backable price now. "He's such a public horse, I'm sure he's going to have plenty of supporters and I can't see him going above 2/1 on the Sportsbook but he's already been matched at that price on the Exchange. "I'll be taking him on but I wouldn't let that influence anyone! "Mogul is a little bit uneasy which I think is because of the ground and all the money has been for Passion And Glory and I can see him going off favourite. Euchen Glen is relatively weak. "Ryan Moore in his blog gives Mogul a big chance and he's a dual Group One winner in a Group Three without a penalty but Aidan's horses ran a little bit poor yesterday. If he brings his A-game he'll win and you have to forgive him his last run and say it was too bad to be true. "In the first race Just Hubert is 7s from 9s and Smart Champion is 13/2 from 9s - that's all they want in the opener, they're really, really strong and the Sportsbook is paying six places in that race."

1122: There are seven horses priced between 7/1 and 9s in the opening handicap, run over two miles and five furlongs, and I've already raised the white flag. The first four from last year are back for more and it's such an unusual test that last season's race is the obvious place to start. I've read a reasonable case for the third home, Smart Champion, who is around 7/1 from 12s - presumably he's been put up by more than one tipster. I was more interested in taking a flyer that the first time headgear would enable Rochester House would return to the form that saw him finish a neck second to Just Hubert. He's out at 20s which is the sort of price I'm prepared to lose money at when I don't really fancy one! The consistent Rajinsky is only a little shorter and could hit the frame if, and it's a big if, his stamina lasts.

1109: There wasn't an awful lot that I wanted to get stuck into today (it's all relative) but hopefully the Racing TV team will help clarify the picture and we may even unearth a strong fancy or two. I'm happy to wait for the last and Bill Peyto but he's now a pretty miserable 9/2 from 7s. Do I not like that. The three-year-old caught the eye on debut at Newmarket and ran far better at Chester than I expected as I didn't think for a moment that the track or trip would suit him. I've no doubt that there's more to come from him on this move into handicap company over a more suitable trip (he was withdrawn from a warm race at Newmarket last week) but naturally there are a few rivals boasting similar potential. As we kept hearing from Steve Mellish in the previews this week, it's all about the prices. I was quite interested in Barn Owl too and he's still a general 7/1 (from 9s). The nursery proved a happy hunting ground yesterday and I also like the look of today's contest, albeit to a lesser extent. Cases can be made for any number of them of course but I had three on the short-list last night and Catch Cunningham can't be given away so he's struck off. Dandy Dinmont could replace him if the money continues to come for Nigel Tinkler's runner as the trainer won a nursery at this meeting last year and his last two course juvenile runners have won. As it stands though, it's Ever Given and Sterling Knight against the field. The former is favourite so doesn't need me to make a case for him but Tom Dascombe's juveniles are usually pretty decent if they win on debut, the form of his second start is working out well with Angel Bleu, Khunan and Lusail the top three and the run came just 12 days after his debut so may have come plenty soon enough. He was given a break, won at Chester and could easily have more to offer. The form of Sterling Knight's first two runs has also been well advertised but he then didn't appear to see out the seven at Sandown next time. He's been gelded since, starts handicapping from a realistic mark and I like the booking of Joe Fanning by Ed Dunlop who always likes a winner at this course. He's out at 12s and could easily go off at around 16s.

1103: Mark Your Card has started on Racing TV and Niall Hannity is speaking to Ed Arkell. There's not much more to add to his twitter clip from earlier except that there is six yards of fresh ground on the bottom bend and three yards on the top bend after those rail movements. Last season's King George second and third have been rather ignored in the market with Kevin Ryan seemingly expecting Glass Slippers to need the run on her return to action (if pre-race quotes are anything to go by) and Ornate struggling for a little bit of form. Keep Busy was only a head behind Battaash last month and it was easy to excuse her Sandown defeat. I thought John Quinn's mare was one of the more interesting of those at longer odds if you're looking to find one at a price to hit the frame which is the approach that Value Bet has taken to the race.

1045: The case for Art Power being suited by the drop to five is easier to understand given the speed that he's shown the last twice. He was well beaten by Battaash in last year's Nunthorpe but has looked a better performer this season and he is quick. He's also been popular in the betting and there's not a lot of 5/1 left. There's also been support for Suesa who fluffed her lines in the Commonwealth Cup but was sent off a leading fancy for that race after impressing in France. She didn't really settle and may not have had the best of the draw. Although she's won on heavy ground in France, Francois Rohaut is far from convinced that it's what she needs and ground descriptions in France aren't always thought to be directly comparable. This is what Rohaut had to say before Ascot: "She hasn't had to fight really hard yet but you can only beat what's in front of you, and I don't doubt her competitive spirit. "When she won the Prix Sigy it was pretty much good ground and I loved that performance. She really did something special there, so I don't agree with people who say Suesa wants soft ground. If it rains we know she handles it and some of the others might not." He's also of the belief that the drop to five furlongs will suit and it wouldn't surprise to see her involved where it matters. There is a clip of Equidia interviewing Rohaut two days after Ascot but my French isn't remotely good enough to translate it. However, they do have a preview on their website which refers to that interview and the (presumably pretty awful) translation tool reveals he told them: "1200m at Ascot, it was the end of the world for her (…) In good ground, she could have been third. She quickly recovered." In short, this test should suit.

1036: Dragon Symbol is just 3/1 to lower the champion's colours after a seriously impressive debut season. He was first past the post in the Commonwealth Cup and ran a terrific race in the July Cup where things didn't quite go his way. Dropping back to this fast five is a possible issue with his sole run over the minimum coming at Hamilton which is a far more exacting test of stamina. You've got to like Archie Watson's star and victory would provide a measure of compensation for losing the race in the enquiry last month. Oisin Murphy is understandably sweet on him in his Sporting Life column, citing the sectionals he posted at Newmarket which is not an area of his form that I have explored. That glaring gap aside, I would rather back the proven claims of Battaash at 15/8 than the newcomer at 3s. Some punters are quite happy to have an each-way bet at 3s and that is an angle I would happily consider with Dragon Symbol as it's very hard to see him finishing out of the frame and easy to see him winning.

1030: Remember the time a sprinter ran against horses at Kempton? I think there was an orchestra involved too? Very disappointed not to see Usain Bolt (or whoever his successor may be) featuring on the graphic below. I need to go to the opticians too, I half thought they'd put a tortoise in on the right. There must be some seriously quick fish, disappointing they don't get a look in. That line-up is like one of those silly children's arguments about which comic book characters would win in a fight. I suspect much would depend on which animal the cheetah tried to hunt, it could set the way clear for an upset.

1017: The sensible thing is to take on Battaash I suppose? One tipster I read was certainly keen to do so, taking advantage of the extra place offers which include the three firms associated with these pages paying down to fourth. There are very valid excuses for his defeat at Royal Ascot though so a fair bit depends whether you think a similar scenario will unfold this afternoon and whether you believe he was still near his best last season or already showing signs of decline which I have seen argued. The interrupted preparation ahead of his seasonal return looks to have been a factor. Hills was adamant that his charge was ready to do himself justice but as we often hear from footballers and trainers, there's no substitute for match practice. The post-race comments from Jim Crowley and Angus Gold also indicated that they hadn't expected him to be 100% and that they believed he would come on for the run. That is all good as far as today goes but the more concerning factor was that he fell in a hole in Berkshire after getting embroiled in a pace battle and there is some potential for that to be the case this afternoon. He's dealt with the speedy Ornate in this race before but Art Power is a relatively new challenger and has arguably done himself no favours with helping to force the pace over six furlongs on his last two starts. Could it all play into the hands of a more patiently ridden rival? Or will Battaash confirm his dominance on the Downs at a track that has always shown him in a better light than the stiffer test of Ascot?

Ed Arkell, Clerk of the Course, gives us the going report ahead of racing 🏇🏼#QGF pic.twitter.com/FcJlaRM4ZN — Goodwood Racecourse (@Goodwood_Races) July 30, 2021

1008: We should have a going update from Ed Arkell via twitter sooner rather than later but the ground is currently described as good, good to soft in places whereas I had feared that I might be waking up to news of another deluge. Non-runners are relatively thin on the ground at present with just a quartet through at the moment, two of which ran yesterday. We shouldn't have too many excuses with regards to underfoot conditions and there is some more fresh ground for today's fields with the groundstaff moving the rails on the top and bottom bends. Here's Mr Arkell, right on cue. So around 4.6mm of rain in total with 3.6 overnight and the rest in the form of drizzle from 0730 through to 0900. The GoingStick reading was 6.8. The sound quality is much better on that clip than it has been when recorded outside on the other days this week.

1003: Good morning! It's good news as far as the weather goes with conditions drying out despite a shower or two - it seems as though Storm Evert hasn't quite reached West Sussex just yet and the forecast suggests that will remain the case with only one or two more showers forecast through the day and strong winds to keep that rain moving on. It will be interesting to learn which way the wind is blowing as it could blow those speedsters off course if the gusts are strong but I'm sure we'll learn more about that from the on course presenting teams through the course of the day. Time for a wake up call with Meat Loaf anyone?