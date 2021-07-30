Battaash news: Connections ponder retiring star sprinter

Battaash looks set to be retired after finishing seventh in the King George Qatar Stakes at Goodwood on Friday.
Charlie Hills' charge was bidding to win the Group Two contest for a remarkable fifth successive year but after travelling strongly to the two pole, he soon weakened as Suesa spread-eagled her field.
Angus Gold, racing manager for owner Shadwell Estate, will now consult with Sheikha Hissa on Battaash’s future.
He said: "Jim (Crowley, jockey) said he really didn’t like the ground but that was not the reason he was beaten. The horse has done remarkably well to get back to the races and it took him a long time to come right after the fracture.
"Jim said ‘I had a ride for a few yards’ and there comes a time for all of us. I shall speak to the owner tonight, as the last thing we want to do is abuse him. After all the problems we’ve had, why would we go on now?
“She (Sheika Hissa) spoke to me at Ascot and said she didn’t want to abuse this horse, so I suspect there will be an announcement forthcoming."