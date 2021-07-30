Battaash news: Connections ponder retiring star sprinter

Charlie Hills' charge was bidding to win the Group Two contest for a remarkable fifth successive year but after travelling strongly to the two pole, he soon weakened as Suesa spread-eagled her field.

Angus Gold, racing manager for owner Shadwell Estate, will now consult with Sheikha Hissa on Battaash’s future.

He said: "Jim (Crowley, jockey) said he really didn’t like the ground but that was not the reason he was beaten. The horse has done remarkably well to get back to the races and it took him a long time to come right after the fracture.