Live horse racing blog: News, reviews and replays from Glorious Goodwood

Lady Bowthorpe was a hugely popular and emotional winner of the Qatar Nassau Stakes at Glorious Goodwood.

1618: The last two races are relatively low key and that seems like a reasonable way to bow out as I take a half-time breather! Do remember to check in to see how Twilight Calls gets on in the finale - he could be the proverbial group horse in a handicap. It's been another cracking day's racing with an impressive winner of the Richmond Stakes and Lady Bowthorpe a hugely popular, and deserving, winner of the Nassau Stakes. I haven't caught where she might go next but it might take connections a day or two to answer that question with celebrations expected to go long into the night and why not? You've got to enjoy these moments when they come around and it's been a long wait for another Group One for William Jarvis and most people speaking to him and about the race seemed genuinely delighted for the veteran Newmarket handler.

1607: Oisin Murphy described Robasta as a 'bonny horse' in his Sporting Life column but didn't sound overly keen on my reading. His mount has plenty of experience. Mayfair Stroll improved for the move into handicap company at Lingfield and the yard's horses continue in reasonable form. She was flagged up as a market mover at the start of ITV's show. Dixon describes Highland Premiere as the ideal horse for this type of race. We're about to find out if he's right. Aswan is the last to load. Highland Premiere shows up well early. Mayfair Stroll is out the back. Robasta goes well, Aswan on his outside. Adjuvant on the rail. A couple fly home but Aswan got first run on them and wins. That's a winning handicap debut for James Doyle's mount who returned at 13/2. Very tight for the minors and most of those contesting those places came from a long way off the pace I think. Blue Collar Lad second with David Evans's runner third and Mayfair Stroll fourth. The winning margin was only about a half in the end but Doyle kept things reasonably straightforward on his colt, he was always in the first half a dozen or so and towards the outside so he got a nice clear run. Happy days. The two that chased him home were 66/1 and 50s. Anyone get the tricast up?

1558: Time for the big one, the Goodwood Racecourse Patrons Nursery Handicap. Perhaps not but it does contain the two horses I was keenest on backing today in Aswan and Already Gone. At the top of the market is the unbeaten Adjuvant who represents Ryan Moore and Michael Bell - the pair have a surprisingly modest recent strike rate together of just 7% (2/27). This is hugely competitive of course and accordingly this is a favourite that I'd be looking to take on. Richard Hannon's runners are a reasonable place to start (remember Billesdon Brook in 2017?) but they can't give Ardbraccan away at the moment although there is some money for his other runners, South Audley. Highland Premiere is the pick of Simon Holt who has enjoyed another good day, selecting Lady Bowthorpe and going very close at a big price with Khunan.

1546: Ed Chamberlin suggests the Juddmonte International for the winner and Murtagh is in no doubt that he'd ride this mare over Alcohol Free in the York race if given the choice. That's not an unreasonable option for the mare I suppose. She's danced pretty much every dance this season. Racing TV are speaking to Shoemark who is still on cloud nine and may be for some time yet. Hopefully, we'll hear from the winning trainer soon. Here he is: "We knew she was always special and I'm so chuffed for the team at home more than anything else, we only have a staff of 7 or 8 and they've all worked so hard for Lady Bowthorpe. "I was confident she would stay, I was a little bit worried about Roger's filly but she's got a great turn of foot and that's her real strength. "Absolutely thrilled for Kieran. He's a delightful young man and he's got impeccable manners. He obviously went through a dark place but he came through the other side and is a pleasure to work with. It means a lot to the whole family."

1541: Audarya never managed to lay a glove on them from off the pace which was a trifle disappointing but the winner quickened in really good style. That's a big step forwards from the second who has come a long way in a short space of time and will hopefully improve again from this. Dixon says having watched the replay, he doesn't think Audary handled the track at all. I thought the same could be said of Empress Josephine. Shoemark on ITV: "I'm pretty speechless. It means so much, not just for me. It's a massive team effort. We're going to celebrate tonight and really enjoy it. She's a special filly. "It was the first time over 10 furlongs but I wasn't concerned about that." The 'lass' leading her in seems to be the calmest person in the room and describes the winner as 'a diva'.

1530: The market has been very interesting with regards to the Ballydoyle horses this season and proved to be a pretty reasonable guide at Royal Ascot. It seems noteworthy that Joan Of Arc has been strong. Emma Banks, owner of Lady Bowthorpe, tells ITV Racing: "What can I say? I love the horse. Whatever happens I'll be happy. These are all amazing fillies. This is special, you're absolutely at the top." She's just lost her hat, I wonder if she'll be throwing it in the air in a few minutes time. Money continues to come for Zeyaadah who is into 13/2. The favourite is 2/1 with Audarya trimmed to 5/2. They're being asked to come forward. It's post time. Lady Bowthorpe jumped well but is taken back as the O'Brien runners go on from Zeyaadah. Audarya is the whipper in. Joan Of Arc leads by a couple. Swinging into the straight. Audarya still last, tracking Lady Bowthorpe. Zeyaadah travels. Three way go. Lady Bowthorpe. She was returned at 10/3, beating Zeyaadah into second. It's a first Group One for Kieran Shoemark and Emma Banks and a first since 1994 for William Jarvis. Scenes.

1522: I hope the Paddy Power team are wrong as I'd love to see one of the two five-year-olds win this with preference for Audarya but Joan of Arc has been very strong in the market all day. There isn't a cast iron front runner in this field which raises possibilities of this becoming a tactical contest which may not as much of a concern for Audarya and Lady Bowthorpe as it is for the market leader. Stanley spoke to Angus Gold earlier today and Gold told him that this trip is expected to suit Zeyaadah but that she has to prove she's up to this level. It promises to be a fascinating race and the runners are heading to post.

1512: The four in behind the leader got involved in some bumping and barging and the stewards are having a look. Dixon doesn't think there's any blame, 'it's just Goodwood'. It may have cost Youth Spirit third. With the benefit of hindsight, neither he nor Hislop are convinced that Buick's mid-race move aboard Yibir was the right one, making ground up hill at that point. The gelding had nothing left in the closing stages. More from Murtagh: "Ben said he was racing lazily all the way, he's like that, he's babyish. He lost his balance at the top of the hill, then came strong. He's very genuine and very tough and I think he stays the distance really well. "He was in a nice position all the way. He answered a lot of questions. We'd love to give him a shot at the English St Leger but I'll speak to OTI and everyone. Mentally he can still grow up, he could be a very nice staying horse this year and going on into next year."

1506: Murtagh: "Racing is back! It's all about having the crowds here. The horse was a little bit upset beforehand but it's just wonderful to have a winner at these big meetings, that's what I need now. "This was a big step up in a high class field and I'm looking forward to hearing what Ben says. I thought he get there a little bit too soon." Coen: "I thought we got to the front way too soon but he keeps finding. Frankie was never getting by me. He's still learning on the job, still a big raw horse, I haven't got to the end of him yet. "Atmosphere is brilliant and it's great to come over here and ride winners on these big days." He's been given a quote of 12/1 for the St Leger but Francesca Cumani rightly points out that the Melbourne Cup could be on the agenda given his Australian ownership.

1455: ITV Racing have spoken to Roger Varian about Third Realm. "He came out of it well. We've given him a bit of time. He's trained lovely the last few weeks and hopefully a big run ahead of him. "I would think the winner (Adayar) took a step forward that day and he backed it up in the King George but you can't take that bit of form (Lingfield) away from our horse. "I'm not really sure he really handled Derby Day and the undulations of Epsom. "It's a unique track in itself but I would hope it's not going to be an excuse afterwards." Dixon seems quite keen on Third Realm on the other channel although I did have to change ears to listen to Varian. Jason Weaver likes Sir Lucan as an each-way option. Support continues to come for Yibir who is into 7/2 now with Third Realm out to 5/2, now 11/4. Surprising. Ottoman Emperor has taken a walk out to 11s. Going in. Racing uphill and Ottoman Emperor and Wordsworth are ridden positively to lead. They are tracked by Third Realm in a bunching field approaching the six. Yibir gets up the inside of Ryan Moore and goes on. Inside the three. Wordsworth coming back and Ottoman too. Four flashing home but Ottoman Emperor has enough in hand to hold off Sir Lucan. Third Realm, Youth Spirit and Wordsworth just behind. The winner returned at 11/1.

1444: The John Pearce Racing Gordon Stakes is up next and provides Third Realm with the opportunity to build on the promise of his Lingfield Derby Trial win where he beat Adayar. Roger Varian's colt has been strong in the market through the day but the layers are pushing him out a little now and he's 9/4 in a place according to Oddschecker. Wordsworth continues to be uneasy but there's a little bit of money around for Yibir and Youth Spirit while Ottoman Emperor was one backed in the morning. Aidan O'Brien has won this race on a couple of occasions recently with Mogul and Highland Reel; Wordsworth has been highly touted at times in his short career and he's shown a similar level of form to the first of those two named who won last year's race. Stanley has just spoken to Ottoman Emperor's trainer Johnny Murtagh who told him: "He's done nothing but improve, he's big, he has a chance, he's a good mover but it's a big step up today. "The last day at Navan was a good race and I loved the way he hit the line but he has a few pounds to make up on the ratings. "I think a mile and a half will be good for him today but it will tell us where we go for the rest of the year. I've given him an entry in the Leger but he has to prove he can stay and that's why he's here. "I've told Ben to be positive from the gates, he likes to be positive, and we'd like to find out. "Will he stay? Is he good enough? We'll know a lot today."

1430: Ebro River did hang again a little while the analysts suggest the early pace was far from generous. Martin Harley has been interviewed on ITV Racing: "He showed a real good turn of foot, we didn't go quick in the first half. We were worried about the ground, very tacky out there. "I thought he was going to go and pull up too*. "He has an incredible turn of foot and he showed everyone that today." Khunan confirmed in second with Gubbass third. The winner has received a quote of 20/1 for the Commonwealth Cup. It's an across the cards double for Alan King who has also saddled a winner at Stratford. The winning time was just over four seconds above standard. Tom Stanley is trying to grab a word with King who is currently on his phone. "It doesn't get much better than this really," he replies. "I hoped he would run very well but I wasn't thinking that he had to win this whereas I thought Trueshan did have to on Tuesday. They looked to go very steady early and I was worried they might get first run on him but he picked up very well. "He's not the biggest, he was just that little bit sharper for the July Stakes. He does nothing at home, just eats and sleeps. Martin says he gives him a much better feel on faster ground. he's in the Gimcrack and entered in the Group One in France but we'll get today out of the way first. "He went to the breeze-ups and didn't sell and they sent him to me and I was delighted to get him." Stanley is now speaking to Harley. "He was a horse who I had a sit on at the breeze-up and I thought this was a horse that could be pointed in his (King's) direction. "Nothing upsets him. He's so laidback, great cruising speed. He doesn't do much in front. We work him with a few good horses and there's nothing able to beat him back there, that's for sure. "My lad never lets you down when you need him for a change of gear. We had a question mark over the ground but what a little horse and full credit to Alan. He did get a nice horse but what a fantastic job." *I think I heard that correctly.

1424: The first two have been loaded for the Richmond Stakes. Perfect Power a bit squeezed out at the break as Caturra leads. Khunan races on his outside in second and Asymmetric will need luck from towards the rear against the rail. Ebro River nicely placed a couple off the stands' rail and Gubbass makes ground on his outside. They've really quickened from the two and Asymmetric gets a split and picks up really impressively. Martin Harley is delighted. Five of them have finished within about two lengths of each other. The winner was returned the 11/4 favourite.

1416: Tom Stanley tells viewers that Hugo Palmer was quite positive about Ebro River earlier in the week. This morning, Mellish made a case for him improving on his last two starts with the ground more in his favour than it has been. Perfect Power was relaxed pre-parade but is on his toes in the parade ring itself but not sufficiently for it to be a concern to the presenter. He thinks this test will suit Caturra which is by way of a general comment rather than a selection. I've no strong opinion but I think Asymmetric has drifted to a decent price given the level of his form and he'd be for me accordingly. Hislop is concerned that they finished 'in a bit of a clump at Newmarket' and that the draw in 7 may not be ideal and the race could develop away from him. Dixon was taking the draw as less of a negative. Hislop is also a fan of Ebro River but the colt is not straightforward (he has drifted across the track more than once). "He has got quite a bit of speed and quality," she says. Dixon doesn't believe that he's got the same scope for improvement as some of these and the price puts him off given his concerns about his wayward nature in a finish. Both are quite sweet on Gis A Sub at longer odds.

1407: Money continues to come for Ebro River ahead of the Richmond Stakes. Asymmetric is out to 3s with Hugo Palmer's runner just half a point longer while Gubbass is 4s and Caturra as low as 6s. The latter is trained by Clive Cox who has saddled the last two winners of this race in Golden Horde and Supremacy. Perfect Power is a surprisingly big price (he does carry a penalty) having beaten the very smart Go Bears Go in the Norfolk Stakes. There appears to be little confidence behind Richard Fahey's charge who does have to prove that he can prove as effective on this ground. The favourite went close in the July Stakes last time and that form looks very solid as you'd expect from his market position. He has been held up so may need the cards to fall right to deliver his challenge in time. Gis A Sub is another who has been backed down from double figure prices and he's a general 15/2 chance. There's confidence behind a fair few of this field which suggests this could be a competitive, if not exceptional renewal.

1358: The winning time was 2.07.89 which was 3.19 over standard. "Very frustrating so far. We knew our fate at the weekend when the rain started to come," says Mark Johnston. "He's obviously handled it well. He's got it well today. We weren't sure going into the race, we were concerned about the trip and the ground and the combination of the two but he's obviously stayed it well. "I can confirm that Sir Ron Priestley isn't going to race again, he had quite a bad suspensory injury. "Devastating." I'm not sure Buick was told the script, telling Racing TV just after the trainer: "Mark was very confident he would stay and possibly bring about some improvement coming up from a mile. "Obviously he was ridden a bit more conservatively but they went a good pace which probably suited him. It was a good performance."

1350: Almost set. Dingle is among the backmarkers as Mr Excellency and Fast Steps contest the lead from Pure Bubbles and Forest Falcon. Taraashoq is in fourth on the rail. Quite well strung out as they run down the hill. Aerion Power goes right at the cutaway. Qaader has the lead. He wins by about four lengths under William Buick with a photo for second between Aerion Power and Alfaadhel who may have got that spot on the nod. The winner was returned at 8/1 and is a first of the week for Mark Johnston. His stamina was a question mark for many but isn't in doubt anymore. That race appeared to be run at a decent clip and the winner was strong through the line. Surprisingly few runners got involved in that. The winning jockey tells ITV: "He was in a good rhythm you know. He came there too early really. Once he did get there, he opened up very well to the line. "It's a little bit dead but it's good ground and drying all the time."

1341: The runners and jockeys have left the paddock and there's not too long to wait for the first race on day three of Glorious Goodwood. The spread of the weights today affords some opportunities for some of the lightweight jockeys who may otherwise may not get the chance to ride in a race of this nature these days. Liam Jones and Sam Hitchcott aren't that regularly named on the racecard anymore while Jimmy Quinn has long been a go-to lightweight jockey for trainers. Jones' mount is interesting having had his second start behind his hugely exciting stablemate Baaeed at Leicester before opening his account at the third attempt. Dixon thinks there may have been excuses for Alfaadhel at Royal Ascot but what they are he can't put his finger on! He suggests the ground. "He's a horse who might still prove really well handicapped," he concludes. There's support for Qaader whose stablemate King Frankel is being discussed. They agree that he hasn't quite kicked on from his early season promise. He is one of three co-favourites though. Patient Dream's formlines are described as 'solid' and he's from a family that tends to stay well and progress. On ITV Oli Bell is talking to Hollie Doyle who says: "He seems to have improved for the step up to 10 and he's got a big heart but we'll have to find out if he likes the ground or not." She rides Mr Excellency.

1334: The Magnolia Cup has already been run and wasn't shown live. There was a thrilling finish with the judge calling a dead-heat. I'll try and dig out a clip from twitter for your enjoyment. Caturra and Mayfair Stroll have been flagged up as market movers by Matt Chapman on ITV Racing along with Adjuvant, Third Realm and Joan of Arc. As far as the first race goes, there appears to be a little bit of money for almost everything but Patient Dream is still the market leader.

1324: Closing in on the opener which is competitive to say the least. The morning team on Racing TV put up three horses for this race in their team tips while website tipster Dave Nevison added another. Our very own Value Bet has gone with a different selection but Simon Holt has dodged the race completely, perhaps filing it in the too difficult folder. There are only 11 runners and half the field are covered above. Someone will be happy I suppose. More on that in due course but here's some reaction to the Stewards' Cup draw which took place at high noon. Helen Halliwell, James Fanshawe’s travelling head girl, said of Fresh (stall 16): “James wanted to go more far side than up the middle. This morning, we felt the middle walked a bit loose, a bit dead, and the pace runners were already drawn high. Originally, we wanted to go 18, so 16 is almost next door to where he wanted. Fresh is a straightforward ride, he is in very good form, loves this ground, so fingers crossed!” Megan Nicholls, rider of Hey Jonesy (6), said: “Hey Jonesy is an absolute legend. He was a Royal Ascot winner in the Wokingham last year and I rode him in the same race earlier this year and he ran really well. “I'm hopeful he can run better here and I don't think he will mind the ground being on the slower side. That ground should suit him and I was here to pick his draw so we're pretty happy with stall six. If it goes wrong, it will be completely my fault!" Desert Safari (26) and Meeras (24), both trained by Mark Johnston, were the first two names to be drawn. The trainer said: “Obviously a lot of people went for high numbers early on. I didn't choose the rail as there is a danger when you're on the rail that you can get stuck out and trapped in behind when the field come across in front of you. “I opted for 26 with Desert Safari and 24 with Meraas. Both horses are in good form. Desert Safari is not a horse who is going to be up towards the pace, so he will possibly have traffic problems and hopefully he can extricate himself. “I've never won the Stewards' Cup and generally these are not my favourite races as lady luck plays such a key part in it. I prefer races where the form outs." Richard Fahey said of Mr Lupton (2): “I shouldn't really say this but I've seen tougher Stewards' Cups, so hopefully we've done well with the draw. Mr Lupton is in good form and we're hopeful of a good performance. “Like everything as you saw, everyone went high early on in the draw and then there was a difference of opinion in terms of going low. I didn't want to be in the middle so that's why I went low. “I think everything in racing is luck and what you don't need in racing is bad luck.” David Menuisier, trainer of Atalanta’s Boy (27), said: “I am thinking that, if we get more rain, I have a feeling the stands’ side is where you will have to be. I would have preferred to have an even number as this horse is a bit funny in the stalls. It means that he will be in the stalls longer than I’d like, but saying that, I am happy enough.” Marcus Townend, selecting for Andrew Balding, trainer of Chil Chil (10), said: “We ideally wanted an even number and we wanted to go lower, ten was our preferred option. We are very happy with where we are.” George Baker, selecting for trainer Ed Walker, trainer of Great Ambassador (7), said: “Stall seven was all that was really left. The track is in beautiful condition, I did a course walk for the Magnolia Cup this morning with the girls, after the rain it is amazing what good nick it is in. “It will ride tacky, good to soft, but it is the same across the board. It is a bit poached on the far rail, but that is what you would expect, the straight track is amazing. “Great Ambassador wouldn’t want any rain, he didn’t run in the Wokingham, that was the plan but it rained so he was taken out.”

1315: Tom Stanley is in the pre-parade ring where one or two of the runners for the first race have begun to arrive. It's a setting the scene segment rather than a look at the runners at this moment. Like many of the presenters, he would like to see Lady Bowthorpe win the Nassau Stakes given what victory would mean for William Jarvis. It's time for another update from Barry Orr. "There hasn't been much more movement in the Nassau Stakes since we last spoke. Lady Bowthorpe is steady at 4s having been 9/2. "The move for Zeyaadah is really interesting but she probably has a bit to prove in this class. The three-year-old fillies seem to be holding sway at the moment. "Third Realm is 15/8 and Wordsworth is a little bit uneasy. Ottoman Emperor is steady at 17/2 having been 9/1." He then gives a plug for the rides of their top columnist Ryan Moore whose thoughts you can also read on this website. "Patient Dream is 4s from 5s and relatively strong, in the last race on the card Twilight Calls is really, really strong."

1307: The first race of the day has been run (at Stratford) and gone to 25/1 shot Fat Sam. I imagine the odd casual punter may be delighting in some winnings with a name like that. The card at Nottingham kicks off at 1325 with a fillies' maiden where it will be interesting to see if Addie Boo Boo can leave the form of her Bath debut behind and show why she attracted support prior to that run. There are a couple of big yards represented but this doesn't look to be the deepest race and Darryll Holland's filly could hit the frame at least. Lydia Hislop has had Martin Dixon for company on Racing TV over the first two days but the latter is replaced by brother Chris this afternoon. The latter thinks Lady Bowthorpe's turn of foot could be a key weapon if the Nassau turns out to be a tactical contest. He thinks that Joan of Arc will need a proper test while the trip won't be a problem for Minding's relative Empress Josephine and he was happy to forgive her run at Royal Ascot.

1300: An entertaining read (click on the image below) from Mr Cunningham as ever whose column also includes a fancy or three for this afternoon. "The hits just keep on coming and, if nothing else, Tuesday's Galway 'wrong horse' episode featuring Jessie Harrington's Alizarine shows that Ireland can give Britain a right good run for its money in the Embarrassing Ballsup Stakes. It's only natural that people should wonder how many times something similar has happened without being publicised in the past and a conversation with a colourful former trainer a few years ago suggests that such incidents aren't always accidental. "We had a National horse many, many years ago who went wrong in the week before the race," he told me. "But we sent another horse to Aintree instead and both the owners were happy when he went and finished third!""

1251: The closing World Pool Handicap may not be high on people's list of races to watch today but could be well worth tuning in for. Twilight Calls has long been thought of as a pattern-race performer but has taken a long time to get his act together on the track. He looks to be doing that now having won two of his three starts this season, finishing second on the other occasion to Imperial Yellow who fairly dotted up at Newmarket on Saturday and who has received a 10lb rise for his troubles, taking his rating to 101. Twilight Calls and Imperial Yellow raced off 87 when the latter turned the 4/7 shot over, winning by a length and a quarter, suggesting that Henry Candy's runner might still have a little wriggle room from today's perch of 95. That's certainly the view of Mark Howard who nominated the improving three-year-old as one of his horses to follow this week (click on the image below). It could be a big day for the Racing TV pundit as he also has a selection running in the Richmond Stakes.

1237: The nursery could provide a key pointer to the Tatler EBF Maiden Fillies' Stakes that follows. Ardbraccan looks to hold a live chance in the handicap and he had Kingdom Girl around four lengths behind earlier this month. The William Knight-trained filly is sure to have benefitted from that initial outing and the trainer has gone to the trouble of booking Hollie Doyle who will have to earn her fee from stall 13. Wilderness Girl was a length and three quarters in front of Kingdom Girl and is better drawn in stall two. She is just 5/2 with her 'old' rival out at 12s. This can be a useful contest - Rhododendron won it in 2016 and I was immediately smitten while Amazing Maria struck in 2013 - with last year's race featuring the Group Two placed and 100+ rated Nazuna. She finished fifth in a race that has thrown up a few horses rated in the high 80s and low 90s.

1231: The Stewards' Cup sponsors Unibet are Glorious Goodwood's official betting partners for the week and their trading team have said that Ebro River is their worst result of the day. Here are their market movers: 1350: Patient Dream 9/2 from 11/2; King Frankel 11/2 from 7/1 1425: Ebro River 4/1 from 11/2; Gis A Sub 10/1 from 14/1 1500: Third Realm 2/1 from 3/1 1535: Joan Of Arc 15/8 from 5/2; Empress Josephine 13/2 from 10/1 1610: Aswan 6/1 from 9/1; Mayfair Stroll 6/1 from 15/2 1645: Wilderness Girl 9/4 from 3/1 1720: Whenthedealisdone 7/1 from 10/1; Muker 14/1 from 22/1

1225: It's Team Tips time on Racing TV: Niall Hannity: Lady Bowthorpe represents a bit of value and may well improve for the trip. I'd love her to win for William Jarvis Steve Mellish: King Frankel. You've got to forgive a moderate run last time but on his form at Newbury, Epsom and Ascot he has a really good chance and will love the conditions. Neil Philips: Patient Dream. Won last time at Windsor, had a difficult draw on Derby day, will go on the ground. Rachel Casey: Lady Bowthorpe. She's had an incredible season, more than unlucky in the Falmouth and we know how strong that form is. I think it would be a great story as well. Angus McNae: Taraashoq. Rapidly developing horse and won last time out, I think he could be reasonably treated and the stable's horses are in good form. I think he's a massive improver and will go really well. Dave Nevison isn't part of their Team Tips but is in good form and he's with Aerion Power in the first. Simples! Three selections in the opener!

1203: The first name out of the 'hat' for the Stewards' Cup is Desert Safari and Mark Johnston has 60 seconds to choose the draw and goes for 26. Meraas, also trained by Johnston is next, and is allotted 24 by his trainer. Count Otto (28). Barbill (20). Hurricane Ivor, 3lbs well in. Steve Mellish is on the phone to connections and has been told to say stall '18'. Gulliver (22) has Chris Dixon announcing his draw. Fresh (16). No one wants to be in the odd numbers who, I think, Tom Stanley said get loaded first. Major Jumbo (4) has Megan Nicholls representing him. Chiefofchiefs' trainer is also on the phone but then opts for 19. Hey Jonesy (6). Bielsa (11). Tinto (14). Atalanta's Boy (27). Ejtilaab (25). Zargun (21). Summerghand, last year's winner, will break from 17 which is the stall he broke from last year. Mr Lupton (2). Commanche Falls' chosen stall will be related by journalist Dave Yeats and will be.....23. He almost ran out of time. Lampang (5). Punchbowl Flyer, a well supported outsider, will be loaded into stall 3. Justanotherbottle (15). Zarzyni (8). Chil Chil (10). Danzeno, Chris Dixon takes his time before choosing stall 12. Great Ambassador (7) will be ridden by William Buick. Ostilio (1). Motagally (9). Total Commitment (13). HOUSE! That's your lot. Unibet are sponsoring and their representative, who drew the names, says: "Fresh well backed and Punchbowl Flyer. There are still two days to go and the ground might change. I'm sitting on the fence, I don't know where the best draw will be."

1152: Mellish on the John Pearce Racing Gordon Stakes. "I think it's slightly concerning for Sir Lucan that we haven't seen him since (Navan). We know more about Wordsworth. He's a horse I fancy for the Leger, at the moment he's on the top of my short-list, and I think he's a stayer essentially. He's not the quickest in the world. Although I'm going to end up selecting him today my biggest worry is that I couldn't see where the pace was going to come from and he may not want a test of speed. If it turns very tactical and it's a bit of a burn-up in the straight, that wouldn't be an asset to either of them. There's no natural front runner in the race. Third Realm gave the impression that a stiff mile and a half may be as far as he wants to go. I think if it turns tactical it will suit him. I think he's a fast horse. Youth Spirit will like the ground but I'm not quite sure he's good enough. The gelding operation seems to have made a positive affect on Yibir and I can see it (him going well)." The presenters there fighting a losing battle with the Goodwood PA system which did an excellent job of drowning them out. They may well have been preparing racegoers for the Stewards' Cup draw which is about to come up live!

1140: Mellish has been looking at the Richmond Stakes. "Asymmetric has got very strong claims, very progressive and proven form on the ground and a really good second in the July Stakes; very easy to make a case for him. I don't think Ebro River looked very comfortable on the ground at Newmarket and, given the conditions, he ran a really good fourth. The trip isn't proven but I think the way he won at Sandown I thought six would suit. I think the two subsequent runs were both on a fast surface but he looked really comfortable at Sandown. Official figures aren't everything but Gubass is rated 92 and Asymmetric 107 and he's unproven on the surface. Respected but things to prove. Khunan has got better with each run and he will definitely handle the cut in the ground. My worry on Perfect Power are the conditions, whether he will be as effective on this dead ground I don't know. The ground is an unknown for him. My own fancy is Ebro River. I think today's conditions will suit him more." Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle rides Khunan and told her blog: "I thought Khunan ran a super race in the Group 2 Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot, so he looks an exciting ride. "He finished little more than a length behind the winner Perfect Power, his stable companion, and was fourth home in his group on the stand side, but that’s not his only encouraging piece of form."

1128: Betfair's Barry Orr on the telly with the Sportsbook updates..... "Asymmetric really strong, was 5/2 and is into 2/1. Ebro River is 4s from 5s but Gubass is a little bit of a negative and Perfect Power a little bit weak as well while there's some money for Gis A Sub. "All the money for Joan Of Arc who is into 15/8. Audarya was 7/4 but is out to 5/2. Zeyaadah was double figures but is into 17/2 and is the interesting springer in the market. "Third Realm really strong in the Gordon Stakes." Third Realm is a general 2/1 for the Group Three contest that has, on occasion, provided a decent pointer to the St Leger. He was the last horse to beat Adayar and was himself fancied by a number of pundits for the Epsom Derby. Wordsworth is second favourite and has been generally disappointing, notably when beaten at Navan in May. He does seem to have progressed with each start subsequently but I'm more than happy to take him on. I've just finished reading Travels With My Aunt which featured a character called Wordsworth, he met a sticky end and I don't expect this son of Galileo to fare a good deal better this afternoon. It's 11/2 bar the top two and 9/1 bar the first three but I think there's enough depth in the opposition to consider laying Wordsworth with Cocked Hat Stakes second Yibir and Youth Spirit two that look capable of stepping up while it looks significant that Johnny Murtagh has brought Ottoman Emperor over for this test and it wouldn't surprise me in the least to see him run a huge race. All in all, I'd rather lay Wordsworth than back Third Realm who still looks to be priced up a little on what he might achieve rather than what he has already done.

1123: There will be one familiar name to racegoers in the Magnolia Cup.....(above). Steve Mellish and Rachel Casey are discussing Lady Bowthorpe and the former thinks this nine furlong winner will have no trouble seeing out the longer trip this afternoon. He isn't worried about the ground either while Casey has admitted to 'going to back her' despite being worried about Joan of Arc. Zeyadaah's best days should still be ahead of her and she should be right at home over this trip. She was sent off at just 6/1 for the Oaks and while she disappointed there, she returned to form with a cosy success at Newcastle. Both presenters are with Lady Bowthorpe.

1113: George Baker is currently discussing the Magnolia Cup with Niall Hannity on Racing TV. It will be a huge day for those involved and we'll have more on that later this morning no doubt! They've moved to a pre-recorded interview with James Fanshawe whose stable star runs in the Qatar Nassau Stakes. I'm not sure there's a great deal being said that you won't have read already to be honest. Fanshawe has had some superb fillies and mares under his care over the years and I've had soft spots for a few of them and Audarya is another. She broke the course record when winning at the Breeders' Cup and returned to action with a fine run in the Prince of Wales's Stakes behind Love. The favourite was expected to need the race that day but so too was this mare and the run should have put her spot on for this test. I hope she wins and she's certainly got the form to do so.

1054: I don't hold a strong opinion on the opening contest but I was quite keen to back two in the nursery and both have attracted support which is encouraging. The Crisfords have their string in good form and landed a decent touch in a (different) nursery at last year's Glorious Goodwood and they run Aswan in the Goodwood Racecourse Patrons Nursery Handicap at 1610. He's progressed steadily from an encouraging debut at Yarmouth where smart pair New Science and Reach For The Moon filled the first two places. He then beat all bar another well regarded Godolphin colt at Leicester before being turned over (by a nose) at odds-on at Epsom which will have given him valuable experience of a downhill track. He's already shown a distinctly useful level of form and the handicapper hasn't gone overboard. He did go out to 12s with one firm but was more widely available at 9s but is currently around 13/2. The second string to my bow has a different profile having already won a nursery from a mark of 71 but there are reasons to believe that Already Gone can continue to improve. He didn't shape badly on debut at this course behind the useful Canonized before being asked to contest the Woodcote at the Derby meeting. He finished last there before being stepped up to seven furlongs at Salisbury (after runs over five and six) and ran perfectly respectably in a useful looking field. The switch to handicap company duly showed him in a better light at Leicester where he came from off the pace to win tidily. The fact that he was held-up that day helps to negate concerns about his high draw this afternoon as he'll presumably be dropped in and ridden for luck. The form of his win received a boost when the third won a Newbury nursery next time and, although he's stepping up in grade against some highly promising rivals, it would be no surprise were he able to put his experience to good use and get involved in the finish. He's around 18/1 having been out at 25s and a handful of firms are offering extra places.

1050: Arkell's going update from this morning has been transcribed for a press release which also carries details of the new cutaway and the effect that has on race distances.....those extra yards could make the difference between winning and losing. GoingStick at 7.45am: 6.7 Stalls: Straight: Stands Side; 1m3f & 1m4f: Outside; Rest: Inside. Rails: The false rail on the straight to 3.5f will be removed for Thursday leaving a cutaway. All remaining false rail on the top and bottom bends will be removed for Friday and Saturday. This adds the following to today’s distances: 13:50 +5 yards (approximately) 15:00 +5 yards (approximately) 15:35 +5 yards (approximately) 16:10 +10 yards (approximately) 16:45 +10 yards (approximately)

1028: It looks glorious at Goodwood as you can see below and those lucky enough to be there should enjoy a fantastic day. Perhaps the key thing to take away from Arkell's video below is confirmation that there will be fresh ground against the rail from around three and a half furlongs out to the winning line. The ground further out on the track will be that little bit more cut up, especially given the meeting started on a soft surface and it would be no surprise to see a few runners diving towards the rail in a bid to make best use of the new turf. The handicappers get first use of the track and it's a typically open contest to get proceedings underway although the Punting Pointers team have 'a clear preference' for one. There is one absentee with the top-weight, who had been due to concede 6lbs to his nearest rival, coming out leaving a field of 11 and trainer Mark Johnston with just the four representatives. King Frankel is the shortest priced of his runners and it would be no surprise to see him win given that remarkable performance at Epsom's Derby meeting. He reared in the stalls that day and the running comments say that he got upset in the stalls prior to disappointing at Newmarket. I wonder if he has an aversion to them? That's a niggle but he has proven handicap form in the book whereas some of the lightly raced runners around him in the betting still have to conclusively prove that they can cut the mustard in this sort of company.

Ed Arkell, Clerk of the Course at Goodwood, gives the going report ahead of racing today 🏇🏼 #QGF pic.twitter.com/CSNok7D8eE — Goodwood Racecourse (@Goodwood_Races) July 29, 2021

1018: The going has dried out a little to good to soft and should continue to quicken throughout the day with some decent weather and a reasonable breeze again forecast. The list of non-runners is getting smaller with every day and numbers just half a dozen at the moment. All in all, it's pretty good news so far today or, perhaps, more a case of no news is good news and it may even make finding those winners a little easier. The market i currently speaking in favour Of Joan Of Arc in the Qatar Nassau Stakes with the Prix de Diane winner the general 15/8 favourite from Audarya at 9/4 and Lady Bowthorpe 9/2. That will delight those who followed Value Bet's advice from a couple of weeks ago in backing her at 8/1 and they're sitting pretty with the option to let it run or hedge. The Classic generation have won seven of the last 10 renewals and trainer Aidan O'Brien lifted this prize in 2016 and 2017 with Winter and Minding. The two five-year-olds have to concede 9lbs to their younger rivals.

