Qatar Nassau Stakes report: Lady Bowthorpe makes Group 1 breakthrough at Qatar Goodwood Festival

Qatar Nassau Stakes report

Lady Bowthorpe (100/30) provided jockey Kieran Shoemark with the first Group One success of his career as she produced a withering late run to win the Qatar Nassau Stakes.

Joan of Arc, sent off the 9/4 joint favourite with Audarya, dictated the gallop under Ryan Moore, with Shoemark content to try and settle Lady Bowthorpe towards the rear of the field on her first start over a mile and a quarter, with only Audarya behind her.

Zeyaadah was the first to move up to challenge Joan of Arc in the straight, but Lady Bowthorpe still appeared to be full of running as she began to make headway down the outside. The only question was how strongly she would finish the race having been campaigned mostly at a mile before today, but she quickly put those doubts to bed as she drew clear in the final furlong, passing the post with a length and a half to spare over Zeyaadah, with Joan of Arc another half a length back in third.

Audarya was never going the pace to trouble the leaders and trailed in fifth of the six runners.