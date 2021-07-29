Qatar Nassau Stakes report: Lady Bowthorpe makes Group 1 breakthrough at Qatar Goodwood Festival

Lady Bowthorpe (100/30) provided jockey Kieran Shoemark with the first Group One success of his career as she produced a withering late run to win the Qatar Nassau Stakes.
Joan of Arc, sent off the 9/4 joint favourite with Audarya, dictated the gallop under Ryan Moore, with Shoemark content to try and settle Lady Bowthorpe towards the rear of the field on her first start over a mile and a quarter, with only Audarya behind her.
Zeyaadah was the first to move up to challenge Joan of Arc in the straight, but Lady Bowthorpe still appeared to be full of running as she began to make headway down the outside. The only question was how strongly she would finish the race having been campaigned mostly at a mile before today, but she quickly put those doubts to bed as she drew clear in the final furlong, passing the post with a length and a half to spare over Zeyaadah, with Joan of Arc another half a length back in third.
Audarya was never going the pace to trouble the leaders and trailed in fifth of the six runners.
Shoemark told ITV Racing: “I’m pretty speechless. This means so much, not just for me but for (owner) Emma (Banks) and William Jarvis too. She was unlucky in the Falmouth. I’m delighted for them all, and they’ll be able to celebrate it tonight. She’s an amazing filly.
“She deserves it – she’s done nothing but improve with age and she’s a credit to her owner Emma, who fills me with absolute confidence. I know it was her first run over 10 furlongs, but she’d been finishing over a mile really well, and I wasn’t concerned about that.”
Newmarket trainer William Jarvis, who was saddling his first Group One winner since Grand Lodge won the 1994 St James’s Palace Stakes, was understandably delighted to see his filly gain just reward for a series of consistent efforts in top company.
Jarvis added: “It feels fantastic – we’ve dreamt about this for a long time. We knew she was always special, and I’m so chuffed for the team at home more than anything because they work so hard – we only have seven or eight staff.
“I was confident she’d stay. I was a little worried about Roger’s (Varian) filly (Zeyaadah) – because she wasn’t stopping – but I knew we had that turn of foot. She relaxes so much better now – she’s a superstar.
“I’m thrilled for Kieran. He’s a delightful young man with impeccable manners. He obviously went through a bad place – but he’s come out the other end, and it’s great to see.”