Qatar Goodwood Festival Wednesday preview: Big-race entries and horses to follow

Cream tends to rise to the top

The Qatar Sussex Stakes, just look at that roll of honour… Brigadier Gerard, Kris, Chief Singer, Giant’s Causeway, Rock Of Gibraltar, Rip Van Winkle, Canford Cliffs, Frankel, Kingman, Mohaather, Baaeed. You can go broader and deeper, of course, but it is one long and healthy list of pure class.

Would Rosallion look out of place in such company?

It’s obviously too early to tell but with three Group 1s on the CV already, including the Irish 2,000 Guineas and St James’s Palace, he’s already well on the way to emulating some of the best milers from years gone by.

Clearly the current pride and joy of both Richard Hannon and owner Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum, you sense this could be the horse that leaves an indelible impression on the career of jockey Sean Levey.

Not one for over-celebration or unnecessary hyperbole, Levey speaks with pronounced intensity on the Blue Point colt’s ability, his adaptability and – most importantly with this race in mind – the potential for him to show himself in an even greater light.

Come rain or shine (we’re forecast the latter), he’s the one to beat alright but they’re not all going to roll over an have their bellies tickled. Notable Speech already has a defeat of Rosallion to his credit; when fighting-fit, granted, but also fresh off the all-weather and thrust into the white-hot heat of the Guineas on May 4.

The force was with him that day at Newmarket and he looked the new star with which Charlie Appleby could go to war, only to recoil at the Royal meeting last month. It’s great to see him back for another crack at Rosallion as Ascot wasn’t his true running and he’s otherwise been flawless.

Henry Longfellow certainly doesn’t arrive unblemished, his low-key comeback effort in France putting paid to his perfect record as a juvenile, but he’s another work in progress for Aidan O’Brien and not too dissimilar to Ballydoyle’s aforementioned 2009 hero Rip Van Winkle in that respect.

A son of Dubawi and the first foal out of the yard’s brilliant mare Minding to hit the track, he’s bred to be a champion and, at this stage, is still brimming with potential, but whether that only really bursts into life over longer distances in future remains to be seen.

Either way, Goodwood can be a tricky track but history tells us that class will out, and the Sussex Stakes remains a Group 1 race not to be missed.