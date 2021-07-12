Glorious Goodwood tips, features, previews, odds, Timeform ratings, video replays, TV times & records

We have all you need for the Qatar Goodwood Festival including the latest tipping previews, racecards and Timeform features.
Bookmark this page so you don't miss our premium tipping package through the week at the Qatar Goodwood Festival, featuring previews from Ben Linfoot, Matt Brocklebank, Simon Holt, Rory Delargy and many more experts.
Will appear here...
1.50 UNIBET 'YOU'RE ON' CHESTERFIELD CUP HANDICAP
2.25 VINTAGE STAKES
3.00 QATAR LENNOX STAKES
3.35 AL SHAQAB GOODWOOD CUP
4.10 BACK TO GOODWOOD HANDICAP
4.45 BRITISH STALLION STUDS EBF MAIDEN
5.20 UNIBET HANDICAP
5.50 SOUTH DOWNS EBF HANDICAP
1.50 UNIBET HANDICAP
2.25 WHISPERING ANGEL OAK TREE STAKES
3.00 MARKEL MOLECOMB STAKES
3.35 QATAR SUSSEX STAKES
4.10 BRITISH STALLION STUDS ALICE KEPPEL EBF FILLIES' CONDITIONS STAKES
4.45 BRITISH EBF PREMIER HANDICAP
5.20 SINGLETON HANDICAP
1.50 UNIBET '15 TO GO' KINCSEM HANDICAP
2.25 RICHMOND STAKES
3.00 JOHN PEARCE RACING GORDON STAKES
3.35 QATAR NASSAU STAKES
4.10 BROWNE & RUDNICK HANDICAP
4.45 TDN AUSTRALIA EBF FILLIES' MAIDEN
5.20 HALNAKER HANDICAP
1.50 UNIBET 3 BOOSTS A DAY GOODWOOD HANDICAP
2.25 BONHAMS THOROUGHBRED STAKES
3.00 UNIBET GOLDEN MILE HANDICAP
3.35 QATAR KING GEORGE STAKES
4.10 L'ORMARINS QUEEN'S PLATE GLORIOUS STAKES
4.45 UNIBET DEPOSIT £10 GET £40 BONUS HANDICAP
5.20 TATLER HANDICAP
2.25 SUMMER HANDICAP
3.00 QATAR LILLIE LANGTRY STAKES
3.35 UNIBET STEWARDS' CUP HANDICAP
4.10 THAMES MATERIALS HANDICAP
4.45 BRITISH EUROPEAN BREEDERS FUND EBF MAIDEN
5.20 SIGNATURE HANDICAP
Glorious Goodwood betting odds are available through all major online bookmakers including Sky Bet, Paddy Power and Betfair, who price up a lot of the major races well in advance.
Bookmakers also offer Best Odds Guaranteed meaning if the Starting Price (SP) is greater than the odds you take at the time, you get paid at the bigger price.
The Qatar Sussex Stakes - won by Frankel in 2011 and 2012, as well as the likes of Kingman, Too Darn Hot and Mohaather in recent seasons - is one of the most anticipated races of the week and John Gosden is bidding for a third victory as he fields Queen Anne Stakes winner Palace Pier.
Other star names set for the Sussex Downs this season include Stradivarius in the Goodwood Cup and Breeders' Cup heroine Audarya in the Nassau Stakes.
Bookmakers can become extra-generous around the time of the major summer Flat meetings and often launch favourable sign-up offers and give away free bets to new and existing customers.
Free bets for Glorious Goodwood vary per bookmaker but are generally in plentiful supply in the run-up to the big week, while you will have plenty of options when it comes to taking advantage of all the enhanced prices, money back specials and extra place offers.
Sky Bet offer cash back offers on the first races at all major ITV Racing days and also offer special promotions if signing up via the Sky Bet Club.
Eligibility restrictions apply so always thoroughly read the terms and conditions around each free bet offer.
Follow the links below to check out the latest odds and offers with our betting partners.
Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook
At Sporting Life we are fully committed in our support of responsible gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.
Further support and information can be found at GamCare and gamblingtherapy.org.
On top of the fantastic, five days of action on one of the most picturesque racecourses in the country, the Qatar Goodwood Festival also serves as one of the social highlights of the summer.
Coming a little over a month after Royal Ascot in the British sporting calendar, Goodwood offers a more relaxed atmosphere, with fashionistas often favouring Panama hats to accompany their chic attire.
No matter the weather, Goodwood's signature meeting is always a memorable occasion and, after it had to be held behind closed doors in 2020 due to the pandemic, what better way to reunite with friends and family this season.
Follow the A3 (Junction 10 on the M25) south towards Guildford. About 3 miles past Guildford, at the Milford turning, take the A283 to Petworth, then the A285 to Chichester for about 6 miles.
Follow the A27 to Chichester. At Chichester, stay on the A27 bypass/ring road. After the only set of traffic lights, take the second exit at the next roundabout signposted Goodwood. At the next roundabout take the second exit.
200 yards after the Goodwood Motor Circuit & Aerodrome entrance, straight over at the roundabout and follow the road up to the Racecourse. On some race days there will be diversions through Goodwood Estate, please follow the signage.
Follow the A27 to Chichester, exiting at the A285 Junction. When exiting at the A285, continue North and take the second left, signposted New Road. Follow New Road to the next roundabout and take the third exit onto Kennel Hill, which will take you up to the racecourse.
Please turn off your Satnav when approaching Chichester and follow sign postage to Goodwood Racecourse using the major highway. We do ask that you respect the local villages in the surrounding area.
Parking is available for all enclosures in Car Park 9 (Free) and Car Park 8 (£12 in advance, £15 on the day). Richmond Enclosure ticket holders can also use Car Park 5 (£12 in advance, £15 on the day), subject to availability. Please follow the road signs on the day for directions.