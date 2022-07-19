Frankie Dettori will be replaced aboard Stradivarius by Andrea Atzeni in the Goodwood Cup, bringing an end to a glittering association.

Wins-Runs: 15-26 Unplaced efforts: 3 (fourth on debut, 12th in 2020 Champion Stakes, fourth in 2021 Gold Cup) Group 1 wins: 5 Gold Cup wins: 3 Total prize-money (excluding bonuses): £2.6 million Peak Timeform annual rating: 130

Three key victories 2018 Gold Cup

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Stradivarius secured the first of his three Gold Cups when getting the better of Vazirabad, Torcedor and Order of St George in a strong edition of the race in 2018. Stradivarius briefly looked vulnerable when tackled by Vazirabad but he dug deep, showing the willing attitude that would contribute to his remarkable success over the years. 2018 Long Distance Cup

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Stradivarius had already bagged a £1 million bonus for winning the Yorkshire Cup, Gold Cup, Goodwood Cup and Lonsdale Cup and he signed off for the campaign by landing the Long Distance Cup on Champions Day, becoming the first Gold Cup winner since Pardallo in 1968 to go through the full season unbeaten. 2020 Gold Cup

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Connections claim Stradivarius is at his best on a sound surface but he produced his peak performance on Timeform ratings when winning the 2020 Gold Cup on soft ground. Stradivarius powered ten lengths clear of his rivals to win a third Gold Cup, earning a Timeform annual rating of 130 to mark himself down as the highest-rated stayer since the late-70s/early-80s when Le Moss and Ardross were on the scene. And a memorable performance for the wrong reasons 2022 Gold Cup (fourth)

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!