Frankie Dettori will be replaced aboard Stradivarius by Andrea Atzeni in the Goodwood Cup, bringing an end to a glittering association.
Wins-Runs: 15-26
Unplaced efforts: 3 (fourth on debut, 12th in 2020 Champion Stakes, fourth in 2021 Gold Cup)
Group 1 wins: 5
Gold Cup wins: 3
Total prize-money (excluding bonuses): £2.6 million
Peak Timeform annual rating: 130
Stradivarius secured the first of his three Gold Cups when getting the better of Vazirabad, Torcedor and Order of St George in a strong edition of the race in 2018. Stradivarius briefly looked vulnerable when tackled by Vazirabad but he dug deep, showing the willing attitude that would contribute to his remarkable success over the years.
Stradivarius had already bagged a £1 million bonus for winning the Yorkshire Cup, Gold Cup, Goodwood Cup and Lonsdale Cup and he signed off for the campaign by landing the Long Distance Cup on Champions Day, becoming the first Gold Cup winner since Pardallo in 1968 to go through the full season unbeaten.
Connections claim Stradivarius is at his best on a sound surface but he produced his peak performance on Timeform ratings when winning the 2020 Gold Cup on soft ground. Stradivarius powered ten lengths clear of his rivals to win a third Gold Cup, earning a Timeform annual rating of 130 to mark himself down as the highest-rated stayer since the late-70s/early-80s when Le Moss and Ardross were on the scene.
Stradivarius had encountered trouble in running in the 2021 Gold Cup when bidding to emulate Yeats by becoming a four-time winner of the race, and it was a similar story in the latest edition when he was forced to switch for a run and then stayed on gradually without being able to get on terms. Dettori felt the horse had every chance if good enough, but Nielsen was not satisfied with the ride and, in an interview with the Thoroughbred Daily News, said: "By the time we had a chance to get out again, it was an impossible task to make up the ground. If you look at how he was travelling when they turned in and how the winner was travelling, the winner was being ridden strongly and so were some others. ‘The Strad’ was sitting there on the bridle turning in and through no fault of his own he didn’t get a run. It was not a case of the others having younger legs than him. It was a case of he got no run and he was put in a position where he had no chance, unfortunately."