Andrea Atzeni celebrates as Stradivarius wins the Qatar Goodwood Cup
Andrea Atzeni to replace Frankie Dettori on Stradivarius in Goodwood Cup

By Sporting Life
11:13 · TUE July 19, 2022

Andrea Atzeni will replace Frankie Dettori on Stradivarius in the Qatar Goodwood Cup next week.

It could well be the eight-year-old’s final outing, but owner Bjorn Nielsen has taken the decision to replace his rider.

Dettori came in for criticism from Nielsen for his ride on Stradivarius in the Gold Cup at Ascot, where he finished third to Kyprios when attempting to win the race for a fourth time.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained chestnut has already won the Goodwood Cup four times, including under Atzeni in 2017 and 2018.

“Frankie Dettori, who has enjoyed a great relationship with Stradivarius and ridden him to many brilliant stakes victories, more than he has any other horse, will by mutual agreement give up the ride to Andrea Atzeni in the Goodwood Cup,” Nielsen told Racing TV.

“Frankie remains not only ‘the Strad’s’ biggest fan but a very good friend and of course I look forward to seeing him continue his phenomenal career as one of the greatest big-race jockeys of all time.

“Andrea will be no stranger to Stradivarius as they are undefeated together, winning the 2017 and 2018 Goodwood Cups as well as the 2017 Queen’s Vase.”

Another moment to savour for the Stradivarius team
Rewind: Read Nielsen's comments after the Gold Cup at Ascot

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

