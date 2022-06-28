For the second year in a row Dettori found himself boxed in and short of room aboard the three-time Gold Cup winner at a key moment in the Royal Ascot showpiece, with the ride receiving pointed criticism from John Gosden in the aftermath.

Gosden and Dettori have since agreed to take a “sabbatical” and although keen for the Gold Cup fallout not to overshadow the achievements the Italian recorded in union with his star stayer, Nielsen does have some understanding of Gosden’s frustration regarding the ride.

“What people don’t know is what the riding instructions were,” Nielsen said in an interview with the Thoroughbred Daily News.

“With what happened last year, twice where Frankie sat so far back and down on the rail, he was told, ‘Whatever you do, don’t sit on the rail and get far back on the horse this year’.

“For some reason, he went and did what he did. By the time we had a chance to get out again, it was an impossible task to make up the ground. If you look at how he was travelling when they turned in and how the winner was travelling, the winner was being ridden strongly and so were some others.

“‘The Strad’ was sitting there on the bridle turning in and through no fault of his own he didn’t get a run. It was not a case of the others having younger legs than him. It was a case of he got no run and he was put in a position where he had no chance, unfortunately.

“But he and Frankie have had a great partnership, and Frankie has ridden more Group wins on him than any other horse he has partnered. Of course I am truly grateful for the partnership they have had and I don’t want recent events to overshadow that.”