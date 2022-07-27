Goodwood Wednesday best bets

Check out our best bet for every race on day two of the Qatar Goodwood Festival.
SOULCOMBE faces a pretty big rise in grade but has progressed well following a gelding op/since the blinkers were fitted and could be up to the task after his impressive Ascot victory 3 weeks ago. King George V winner Secret State is the proven class act at the other end of the handicap and could make light work of a 7 lb rise for Royal Ascot. Maksud and Mandobi are a couple of others to consider.
Another chance is given to HEREDIA as she looked one who could make her mark at pattern level when quickening up well to land the Sandringham at Royal Ascot and perhaps her Sandown defeat since was just a case of the run coming a bit soon. Oscula is well drawn and should go well if a recent busy spell doesn't catch up with her. The unexposed Samahram is an interesting contender from France, while Soft Whisper is thriving and is sure to have a say if she can obtain a good positoin from stall 16.
ROCKET RODNEY was only just denied in what has proved to be a strong renewal of the Windsor Castle at Royal Ascot and he confirmed that level of form when comfortably resuming winning ways in a listed event at Sandown. He looks just about the pick on form and, having won his novice by a wide-margin over this C&D, has plenty going for him. Norfolk runner-up Walbank is the obvious threat with this easier 5f likely to suit, while Super Sprint winner Eddie's Boy should be on the premises, too.
With 2000 Guineas and St James's Palace winner Coroebus a late absentee, it's hard to see anything being able to push BAAEED enough to put his unbeaten record under serious threat. Last year's winner Alcohol Free is fresh from another top-level success at Newmarket and could be the one to chase the William Haggas-trained colt home.
NATASHA is a well-bred sort who returned from 10 months off with an improved effort at Newmarket 12 days ago and, with the run likely to have brought her on, it's feasible to think she can progress again. Sea Speedwell lost nothing in defeat trying to give weight to a useful prospect on her return at Leicester and remains capable of better, while Peripatetic is another to consider in an interesting race.
THE PLATINUM QUEEN took another step forward when making it 2 wins from 3 starts in fine style at York 3 weeks ago and a repeat here should see Richard Fahey's filly tough to beat. Star of Lady M is enjoying a fine first season and is feared, along with Beautiful Eyes and All The Time.
An ultra-competitive finale in which MUMS TIPPLE gets the nod. Although still a bit below his best form of last year, he showed more encouraging signs at Newmarket earlier this month, and with Richard Hannon having enjoyed plenty of success in this contest (won 3 of last 4), he's fancied register a first victory in handicap company. Stockpyle is a colt firmly on the up so he's put forward as the main danger, with The Attorney and Wild Lion also expected to be involved.
