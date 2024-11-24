Punchestown Sunday review and replays

A round-up of the rest of the action from Punchestown on Sunday as Henry De Bromhead's mare The Big Westerner won the maiden hurdle.

Lot Of Joy and Paul Townend made every yard of the running to win the Frontline Security Grabel Mares Hurdle, leading home a Willie Mullins one-two, Risk Belle filling the runner-up spot. Townend put 6/4 favourite Lot Of Joy's race-fitness to good use on the 6/4 favourite, soon building an early lead and jumping well throughout. Feet Of A Dancer was the one who emerged from the pack to close up on the leader after taking the second-last flight of hurdles, but Lot Of Joy found another gear when challenged and pulled nicely clear to score by four lengths, with her stablemate running on to be second at 8/1 under Mark Walsh. Feet Of A Dancer (7/2) had to settle for third.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Sign up for free

The Big Westerner (4/1), ridden by Darragh O'Keeffe, made a successful start under Rules with a likeable performance in the INH Stallion Owners EBF Maiden Hurdle. The Henry De Bromhead-trained mare - winner of a point-to-point in the spring - travelled well close to what looked only a reasonable gallop and after taking it up on the inside of the course on the turn for home, the winner jumped the last adequately and enough speed on the run-in to hold off Willie Mullins' hurdling newcomer Argento Boy (11/10 favourite) by a length. There was a further nine lengths back to 28/1 chance Did I Ask You That back in third. Paddy Power installed the winner at 33/1 for both the Turners Novices' Hurdle (formerly Gallagher's) and the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham in March. O'Keeffe said on Racing TV: "We were going steady but then when the McManus horse (Son Of Anarchy) went on we went a nice enough gallop. She obviously likes this ground but showed a bit of a turn of foot. "She's a fine mare and hopefully she'll win plenty of races before going off to the breeding shed."

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Sign up for free

The opening Colm Quinn BWM Risk Of Thunder Chase went to Gavin Cromwell's Stumptown, the 3/1 shot making just about all of the running under Keith Donoghue and found generously late on to beat 33/1 chance Three By Two by two and three-quarter lengths, with Stealthy Tom (also 33s) staying on to be third.