The high-class nine-year-old ran in the Peterborough Chase at Huntingdon on Sunday, finishing a laboured second behind Djelo, a performance that convinced connections he can’t operate effectively racing right-handed.

Speaking on Monday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast, the trainer said: “I didn’t think going right-handed on Sunday would be the difference between winning and losing but I feel it actually was.

“That’s not taking anything away from the winner who was very, very good and had a great day. He’d have been very hard to beat whatever way round we went.

“But we gave ourselves no chance. We rode him the way we rode him because we felt it might protect him against jumping out to the left, but it didn’t make any difference.

"Harry was in a row with him the whole way round and the only time he ran straight was after the last when there are no jumps to jump and he put a few lengths on Ginny’s Destiny from the back of the last which was good to see.

“It proved his well-being, but it’s too much of a fight with him to go right-handed.”