Pontefract review:

Kia Joorabchian’s Amo Racing have been the talk of the sales season having splashed the cash at Tattersalls, but they already have a smart prospect on their hands in Tuscan Hills, an easy winner of the British Stallion Studs EBF Silver Tankard Stakes.

Three years ago Joorabchian saw his purple silks carried to victory in the Listed event by Mr Professor, who had subsequent Irish Derby winner and Arc runner-up Westover behind him. Again it was Amo and Juddmonte to the fore with Ralph Beckett’s Calla Lagoon the favourite but he had no answer to Tuscan Hills (7-2), who powered away in the straight to win by almost five lengths and give his trainer Raphael Freire a second win at this level. David Egan, coming to the end of his first year in the role as retained rider for Amo, was suitably impressed.

