'One you would really look forward to' - Trainer quotes ahead of Royal Ascot on Thursday June 20

Views from connections ahead of the feature action on day three of Royal Ascot on Thursday.

Going for Gold Kyprios is out to regain his crown in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot. The Aidan O’Brien trained six-year-old beat Mojo Star by half a length to win the 2022 renewal, but was absent last year as he was restricted to just two runs by injury and finished second in both of those races, including when beaten a neck by the reopposing Trawlerman in the Long Distance Cup. But this season he has shown a return to the type of form that saw him win six out of six as a four-year old. He has beaten Queenstown twice as a long odd-on favourite over a mile and three-quarters at Navan and Leopardstown and the step back up to two and a half miles will hold no fears for the son of Galileo. O’Brien said: “Kyprios is a hardy horse and everything has gone well with him, he’s training well and seems in good form. He’s an unbelievable horse and to have him back to this pitch, we’re delighted really. “I don’t think there are any worries about the ground and I always thought he wanted nice ground, he’s a very good mover.”

Victory for David Menuisier’s Caius Chorister would cap a remarkable career trajectory for his five-year-old mare. The daughter of Golden Horn won off a handicap mark of 53 at Yarmouth as recently as May 2022 before working her way up to Group race territory over the last eight months. She landed the Group Three Prix Belle de Nuit in France in October before being headed in Gold Cup trials at Ascot and Sandown by Coltrane and Sweet William respectively, both times when conceding a 3lb penalty. “She’s been unbelievable from the start, because she’s never really shown much on the gallops and she’s not the prettiest, although we love her, don’t get me wrong. She’s so tough and she always turns up,” Menuisier told the British Champions Series. “The only race she’s disappointed was when the lad who rides her at home was away following a family bereavement, so perhaps she was grieving too. She didn’t win last year until Saint-Cloud in October, but I think she was extremely unlucky in the Ebor. “She’s amazing and I take my hat off to her every morning when she walks past. She’s a street fighter. Whatever happens we’ll enjoy the day, but I’m keeping everything crossed that she can win the race, not for me or for Clive (Washbourn, owner) but for her. It would be fantastic if she could strike at Group One level after working her way up from 53.” Gregory represents Wathnan Racing who won the race last year with the currently sidelined Courage Mon Ami. Gregory won at the meeting last season in the hands of Frankie Dettori when landing the Queen’s Vase and he warmed up for this race with his only appearance this season when third to Giavellotto in the Yorkshire Cup during the Dante Festival. Richard Brown, racing adviser to Wathnan, is confident Gregory can stay the course over a distance five and a half furlongs further than he has ever run before. “We were delighted with York and thought it was a great prep for this, I thought he was finishing off strongly. It was amazing for Wathnan to win this race last year in what was really their first few weeks of ownership and it’s amazing to be going back with a colt with another chance. “It’s a very tough race and Kyprios is a worthy favourite, but there’s others in there to worry about as well. Hopefully he can be a good substitute for Courage Mon Ami. “I think he will stay but you never know until you run them over those extreme distances. “The one thing James (Doyle) has always said is he has such a great temperament and that is such an asset in those staying races because you have to gallop down the hill and many horses lock on there, and James felt he would just be able to switch him off for two miles and get him into a rhythm and that is so important in those staying races.” Trawlerman will be hoping to deny Kyprios once again when the pair renew their rivalry over two and a half miles. It will be the first appearance on British soil for John and Thady Gosden’s charge since defeating his O’Brien-trained rival by a neck on Champions Day in October. He finished three and a half lengths behind Tower Of London in third in the Dubai Gold Cup in March, with William Buick, who rides the six-year-old for the first time, confident of another strong showing. “I sat on him for the first time and rode work on him last week, and he’s in great form,” Buick said. “He was a good third in the Dubai Gold Cup and the question with him and a lot of the others is the last half mile. “I haven’t had much luck in the Gold Cup, but he’d be one of my better rides in it for sure.”

Charlton's opening Gambit Fledgling trainer Harry Charlton is excited to have major shot at claiming Royal Ascot glory with King’s Gambit in the Hampton Court Stakes. The 37-year-old is in his first season since taking over the licence at the historic Beckhampton Stables from his father Roger, who famously saddled Quest For Fame and Sanglamore to win the Epsom Derby and French Derby respectively in 1990 and enjoyed several victories at the royal meeting. After two seasons with a joint licence, during which time Harry and Roger enjoyed a Royal Ascot success with Thesis in the 2022 Britannia Handicap, Charlton junior took over the reins fully at the start of this year and already appears to have unearthed a potential gem. Having shown a good level of ability in three juvenile starts, King’s Gambit turned the traditionally competitive London Gold Cup into a procession on his three-year-old debut at Newbury last month.

Roger Charlton won the valuable handicap with a couple of subsequent Group One performers in Al Kazeem and Time Test and just as the latter did nine years ago, King’s Gambit will look to follow up his London Gold Cup triumph with victory at Group Three level in the Hampton Court. “We’re very happy with him, we’ve had some lovely weather for him to do some nice work on our grass gallops, he’s in great shape and spot on for Thursday,” said the trainer. “I was pretty hopeful he was going to win at Newbury, but as to the manner that he did it in, he was very impressive. I think what we saw was a much more professional horse than we knew of last year on the track and he’s mentally growing up all the time. You’re getting a more complete package every time he races now, so it’s exciting and I think he’ll improve again. “It would be lovely to have a winner at Royal Ascot. Thesis did for us in our first year with a joint-licence and obviously it would be nice to try to do it on my own as well.”

One of the biggest threats to King’s Gambit is Andre Fabre’s First Look, who has been snapped up by the Wathnan Racing team since finishing second in the French Derby. “We’ve been very impressed with First Look all season and very impressed with his run in the French Derby,” said Wathnan’s racing adviser Richard Brown. “Andre Fabre is obviously a master of bringing these horses along and we are delighted and excited to have added him to the team. “It’s quite a quick turnaround from Chantilly and we’re leaving it down to Andre – he is the master. He feels he has come out of the race quite well. “Like a lot of the horses we have bought, they will go to Ascot and take their chance, but they haven’t just been bought for Ascot. They are horses for the future and beyond and a horse like him, there’s no reason he won’t be running with Andre as a five-year-old.”

We thought he couldn’t get beat Day three gets under way with the Group Two Norfolk Stakes, for which Aidan O’Brien’s Whistlejacket is all the rage following his runaway Listed win at the Curragh last month. “He’s not small and has plenty of size. He’s a brother to Little Big Bear,” O’Brien told Racing TV. “We thought he couldn’t get beat first time and he did by one of Joseph’s (Cowardofthecounty) who beat him very nicely. “He went back to five next time in a good winners’ race and won very well. That is what we thought he would do the first day, but he looks a fast horse and is uncomplicated too. He’s had his two runs which would be a help for him and we think that is very important. “The Norfolk looks a nice race for him and we’re very happy with him.”

Shareholder belied his inexperience to make a winning debut for Karl Burke at Beverley less than two weeks ago. The €460,000 Wathnan purchase lines up as one of two leading contenders for the Qatari-based Wathnan operation along with Archie Watson’s Bath scorer Aesterius. Of Shareholder, Brown said: “It’s a very quick turnaround this and he was bought in the Arqana sale. I said to Karl when we bought him, we won’t tell anyone this, but I think the horse is very quick and ready to go and let’s see if we can give him a chance to get to Ascot, even though it’s a very quick turnaround. “Karl and his team have done a tremendous job with this horse and he has bounced out of Beverley and done very well since. He’s eating up and drinking and had a very easy breeze and looks full of himself. “Everything went wrong at Beverley and he still managed to win and it’s the Norfolk, there will be plenty there with a similar profile, but I think he goes there with a realistic chance of running a good race for us.” Wesley Ward’s American challenger Saturday Flirt and Adrian Murray’s Group Three winner Arizona Blaze also feature.

Kalpana inspires confidence The Juddmonte team are quietly confident about the chances of Kalpana in the Ribblesdale Stakes. Successful on her Wolverhampton introduction early in the new year, Andrew Balding’s filly went on to finish second to leading Commonwealth Cup candidate Inisherin on her next start at Newcastle before bouncing back to winning ways with a dominant 10-length victory on her turf debut at Newmarket. She again had to make do with the silver medal when finding Friendly Soul too strong in the Pretty Polly Stakes back on the Rowley Mile in early May, but having kept their powder dry for the Royal meeting ever since, connections consider her one of their leading hopes of the week. “Andrew was keen to give her a break after Newmarket, which was fair as she has been on the go since the beginning of the year racing on the all-weather,” said Juddmonte’s racing manager Barry Mahon. “She’s had a nice little break and is training nicely and we were half tempted to supplement for the Oaks, but we just felt that freshening her up and heading into Ascot after a break was the right thing to do. “She will definitely enjoy the step up to a mile and a half and she is one you would really be looking forward to this week. We’ve a nice bunch of horses, but she is one you can definitely get excited about.”