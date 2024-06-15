Oli Bell Sky Bet Sunday Series preview and tips Thirsk Sunday June 16

ITV's Oli Bell has three selections for the Sky Bet Sunday Series card at Thirsk on Sunday.

TOO BOSSY FOR US – 5.15 (NAP)

TOO BOSSY FOR US gets the Nap vote in the Sky Bet Extra Places Every Day Handicap on the Sky Bet Sunday Series card at Thirsk. Kevin Philippart De Foy’s horse impressed me when he won at Ascot last time, where he kept on well to see off a good field on handicap debut, and he did okay to go up just 6lb. He defied keenness that day to win and the run should’ve run the freshness out of him, while the step up to a mile and a half looks a positive judging by his pedigree.

GHOST RUN – 3.45 (NEXT BEST)

Andrew Balding’s two-year-olds usually come on significantly for their first run and with that in mind GHOST RUN appeals in the opening Cure Leukaemia Fillies’ Novice Stakes. The daughter of Kameko ran fifth at Goodwood on her debut, a daunting track for a first run, but she coped with the assignment well despite running green, doing all of her best work at the finish. She beat two subsequent winners in Alerta Maxima and Celandine that day and I would be shocked if she didn’t improve on that performance here.

VINTAGE CLARETS – 5.45 (EACH-WAY)