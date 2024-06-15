Sporting Life
Oli Bell gives us his selections for the Sky Bet Sunday Series

Oli Bell Sky Bet Sunday Series preview and tips Thirsk Sunday June 16

By Oli Bell
19:03 · SAT June 15, 2024

ITV's Oli Bell has three selections for the Sky Bet Sunday Series card at Thirsk on Sunday.

TOO BOSSY FOR US – 5.15 (NAP)

TOO BOSSY FOR US gets the Nap vote in the Sky Bet Extra Places Every Day Handicap on the Sky Bet Sunday Series card at Thirsk. Kevin Philippart De Foy’s horse impressed me when he won at Ascot last time, where he kept on well to see off a good field on handicap debut, and he did okay to go up just 6lb. He defied keenness that day to win and the run should’ve run the freshness out of him, while the step up to a mile and a half looks a positive judging by his pedigree.

https://m.skybet.com/horse-racing/meetings?aff=681&dcmp=SL_RACING

GHOST RUN – 3.45 (NEXT BEST)

Andrew Balding’s two-year-olds usually come on significantly for their first run and with that in mind GHOST RUN appeals in the opening Cure Leukaemia Fillies’ Novice Stakes. The daughter of Kameko ran fifth at Goodwood on her debut, a daunting track for a first run, but she coped with the assignment well despite running green, doing all of her best work at the finish. She beat two subsequent winners in Alerta Maxima and Celandine that day and I would be shocked if she didn’t improve on that performance here.

https://m.skybet.com/horse-racing/meetings?aff=681&dcmp=SL_RACING

VINTAGE CLARETS – 5.45 (EACH-WAY)

For an each-way selection at a bigger price I quite like the look of Richard Fahey’s VINTAGE CLARETS in the Sky Bet Request A bet Handicap. This track should suit his style of racing and he looks well capable of winning off his current mark, especially given Brandon Wilkie takes a handy 5lb off. We saw him win the Jockey Cup at Hamilton in the last Sky Bet Sunday Series and with Fahey giving the horse a good mention in his column on these pages (“he seems to be in great form at home”) I have to think he’s worth a small each-way interest.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

