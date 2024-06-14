Richard Fahey weekend runners at Chester, York and Thirsk Sky Bet Sunday Series

Our columnist Richard Fahey goes through his big weekend team at Chester, York and on the Sky Bet Sunday Series card at Thirsk.

Saturday Chester Runners DEATH OR GLORY – 1.35

I thought he ran a nice race on debut behind Karl Burke’s horse at Hamilton and he’s been going well at home since. He’s a good-moving horse and we’re very pleased with him. SAILTHISSHIPALONE – 3.20

He’s been gelded and is coming off eight months off but he’s been working very well at home. It’s a tough race but I’m happy with him. He’s wintered well. EXPERT CHOICE – 3.20

He’s in the sales so I want to get another run into him. I’m not that pleased with the draw in 13 that makes life tough for him, but he is entitled to come on for his first run. MONSIEUR KODI – 4.30

The more the rain the better for him. He goes on any ground but he likes a bit of cut and he’s in great form. This is a drop in grade for him so fingers crossed.

Saturday York Runners MY LITTLE QUEENS – 1.50

She’s in foal and this will probably be her last run. She’s in good order and it would be great if she could run well, but she does need to step up on what she has done so far. SOUTHERN VOYAGE – 1.50

It was great to see him win the other day as he had completely lost his way. He seems to be training a little bit better as well, so I think he’s happier in himself. It would be a good day to get it right as it’s a valuable race. He seems to be going the right way. STONE SOLDIER – 2.25

He’s been off a while but he’s in good order and has been working well. I’ve not been too tough on him to get him ready first time and the run will do him the world of good, but he has ability and I’m looking forward to seeing him run again. OUR HAVANA – 2.25

He hasn’t got a great draw in 17 that’s not where I’d pick to be. He has just had a few little problems with his feet, but he seems in great form now, he’s very well, but whether he can win from that draw we’ll have to see. GARFIELD SHADOW – 3.35

I was a little bit disappointed with his run at Newmarket the other day and I didn’t really know what to make of it. But he’s come back, he’s fine, there are no issues. It’s a very competitive race and all of them have a chance including him. TROPICAL ISLAND – 3.35

I’ve kept her back for this race and she has been working really well. She’s running off 92 and I’d say she wouldn’t have a lot in hand but it’s a race we picked out for her early on so I’d like to see her run well. MIDNIGHT AFFAIR – 3.35

She needed the run at York last time and she should come on for that, I wouldn’t be shocked if she ran well. ZIGGY’S CONDOR – 3.35

On form he’s right on the button. He ran a good race at York the other day when beaten a short head. That was over seven and the step back to six is a bit of a worry but for £100,000 we’ll give it a go and see what happens.

HILL STREET BLUES – 4.10

We do like him. He will probably come on for the run but he does show something and I’m sure he’ll win his maiden, whether it’s here or not we’ll see. TUSCAN POINT – 4.10

He’s been getting better but he’s a quirky horse and he carries his head a little bit awkward, but there’s nothing wrong with him and he came out of his York fifth behind Shadow Army well. EPICURIAN LAD – 4.10

I’d say he’s probably a watching brief ahead of nurseries later down the line. CISCO DISCO – 4.45

He’ll have needed the run at Ayr the other day but I would be surprised if he could win a handicap like this. NO NAY NICKI – 4.45

She has been a very disappointing filly. I’ve put a hood back on her as she boiled over last time at York and I’m just hoping she comes back to herself. ROCK OPERA – 5.20

I thought he ran a good race at Nottingham the other day where he was beaten a nose. He did everything right but just didn’t win. Whether a repeat of that form will be good enough we’ll see. THE RIDLER – 5.20

He’s been very disappointing as everyone can see since he won the Norfolk Stakes. I’ve put a visor on him again to try and help him as he needs to start shaping up. INTERNATIONAL GIRL – 5.20

I thought she did well the other day when winning at Ripon and she likes York, too, so horses for courses. She has a big weight so I’ve claimed off her and hopefully she can run well.

Sunday Series Thirsk Runners FINAL ANGEL – 3.45

I thought she ran okay first time at Carlisle and I’m sure the run will have done her some good. She’ll need to step up here but she could do, so fingers crossed. OUR HAVANA – 4.15

He’s declared again just in case it got very soft at York but I’m 90% sure he’ll run on Saturday. ROMAN SECRET – 5.15

We’re stepping her right up in trip from a mile to a mile and a half and we’re taking it more on trust than thinking she wants it, so we’ll see what happens. VINTAGE CLARETS – 5.45

He’s got a big weight so we’re claiming off him. He disappointed on his last run but he seems to be in great form at home so I hope he bounces back to his best. It would be a good race to turn up and win as it’s a valuable pot. THE PREDICTOR – 6.15

It’s his first run for a long while but he’s done an awful lot so I’d say he’s fairly fit. Whether that’s good enough to win we will see. SOUTH PARADE – 6.45